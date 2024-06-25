Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2.

The Big Picture Team Blacks have many dragons but lack riders due to the fact the rider must be of Valyrian descent.

Addam and Alyn of Hull, suspected Velaryon bastards, may be key to Lord Corlys' search for an heir.

Seasmoke and Addam's connection hints at a potential shift in House Velaryon dynamics and the future of the war.

A new contender has arrived in House of the Dragon Season 2. This week's episode, "Rhaenyra the Cruel," introduces viewers to a key character from Fire & Blood, and he already shows promise. We're talking about Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), brother of Alyn (Abubakar Salim). He arrives at Driftmark to work with Alyn on the Velaryon fleet, and tries to convince his brother to make use of his position as one of Lord Corlys Velaryon's (Steve Toussaint) most trusted sailors. Later on, Addam is seen collecting shellfish on the beach when a dragon flies over and catches his attention. That's the prelude to one of the best stories in the Dance of Dragons.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

The Blacks Have Too Many Dragons, and Not Enough Dragonriders

Right now, the Blacks have too many riderless dragons, including the now-riderless Seasmoke. The problem is that not everyone has what it takes to ride a dragon, and that's something usually tied to Valyrian descent. Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is briefly seen studying just that in her office in Dragonstone, hinting that this issue may soon be solved — and Addam of Hull plays a part in that.

His scene on the beach staring at Seasmoke is touching, showing someone from a humble background looking ambitiously at greatness itself. He and Alyn both come from Hull, a town close to Driftmark and, according to the books, are Velaryon bastards by either Lord Corlys or his son, Ser Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan). They are most likely Corlys' children, since Laenor is revealed to be gay in Season 1. Whatever the case, this means that Addam and Alyn do have Valyrian blood, and are destined for greater things than the humble life they currently lead.

Lord Corlys Is in Search of an Heir to House Velaryon

Close

One of the most touching aspects of Season 1 of House of the Dragon was Lord Corlys' relationship with his grandson and heir to Driftmark, Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault). He never cared that Luke was clearly a bastard and not Laenor's son, and tried to teach the boy how to sail and perform his duties. Now, though, Lord Corlys has lost all of his heirs, and House Velaryon needs someone to carry its legacy forward.

Addam and Alyn's introduction in Season 2 is surely tied to Lord Corlys' search for an heir. His warm tone when speaking to Alyn in the Season 2 premiere, "A Son for a Son," may imply that he knows Alyn and his brother are both his sons, and that he has been keeping an eye on them from a distance. When the brothers meet, Addam and Alyn talk at length about family, make jokes, and seem to be very close. Addam collecting shellfish shows his resourcefulness and willingness to work, while Alyn is reliable and competent. Those are all traits that every Lord would want in his heirs, so Lord Corlys should count himself lucky.

Addam Will Have To Deal With Seasmoke and Rhaenys Targaryen

Your browser does not support the video tag.

What remains to be seen is how Addam and Alyn may be incorporated into House Velaryon dynamics. Being bastards, they are not Princess Rhaenys Targaryen's (Eve Best) children, and although the Queen Who Never Was is the most level-headed Targaryen in the game, she still has the blood of the dragon. She endured the loss of her two children with Lord Corlys, and seeing two bastards of his take her children's places can't be nice. What may be the key to all this is the dragon Seasmoke. Addam is in awe of him when he flies by, and there is surely a spark between the two. Seasmoke was also Laenor's mount before his fake death, which may make matters easier for Rhaenys to accept. Targaryens have deep connections to dragons, and if Laenor's dragon accepts Addam, that should suffice for Rhaenys, too. Though it's unclear how Addam might claim Seasmoke if Laenor is still alive.

New episodes of House of the Dragon air weekly on Sundays on Max.

WATCH ON MAX