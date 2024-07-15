The Big Picture Aegon's return to King's Landing after being burnt alive shifts the power dynamics between the Greens and Blacks in House of the Dragon.

Carney discusses how Aegon's incapacitation affects Queen Alicent and her son Aemond's roles in ruling the realm.

House of the Dragon promises more gruesome deaths as the Targaryen civil war escalates, setting the stage for further battles and losses.

The latest episode of House of the Dragon, ‘Regent’ deals with the aftermath of Princess Rhaenys’ (Eve Best) death and sees King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) burnt but alive. The game for the throne has significantly changed as both sides lick their wounds and grieve their own and this change is brought about by Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) as he decides to burn Rhaenys and his brother in one go. In a new interview with Variety, Carney discusses how Aegon’s incapacitation affects the Greens.

While the last episode of the series left fans on a cliffhanger about Aegon’s fate, nonetheless, this episode saw him returning to King’s Landing in a box, suffering burns but alive, hanging by a thread. While Aegon’s incapacitation gives the upper hand to the Blacks, the Greens are in jeopardy as Queen Alicent finds herself upstaged by her son Aemond, when it comes to ruling in the King’s stead. Carney explains, “Well, from Aegon’s bed, he probably thinks it gives her a little bit more room to be more of a dominant force in the small council. It frees up that seat at the end of the table. I don’t think in Aegon’s bed he’s thinking “Oh, Aemond’s probably going to sit there as prince regent.’”

The actor further notes, at the start of this season, Aegon feels his brother knows his place within the realm but after the events of the last episode, he feels, “that coin can flip at any moment. We’re all dancing on a knife’s edge, and all it takes is one little push from one side. With the volatility that runs in Targaryen blood, there’s always potential for betrayal. But then again, was it intentional? Who the hell knows.”

‘House of the Dragon’ Will Serve Up More Gruesome Deaths

While the first season served us the dimension between Viserys (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), and Alicent (Olivia Cooke), the ongoing season is giving us a good look into the consequences of their decisions. After Luke died in the finale of last season, vengeance took Aegon’s son and the dance of the dragons began with Rhaenys, Aemond, and Aegon facing off in the battle of Rook’s Rest, which laid the foundation of the destruction of Targaryens as we know them. But this is just the beginning as this season will see more battles and some more losses. The Game of Thrones team has never shied away from taking established players off the board in the most horrific way and the trend is expected to continue in the coming episodes.

House of the Dragon releases a new episode every Sunday.