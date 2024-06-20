Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1.

The Big Picture In House of the Dragon Season 2, King Aegon II struggles with balancing power and ruling fairly.

Aegon is unaware that his own family is plotting against him and is naive as a king.

Aegon's inexperience and lack of trusted advisors hinder his rule and his father is primarily to blame.

In the Season 2 premiere of House of the Dragon, we get our first look into Aegon II Targaryen's (Tom Glynn-Carney) tenure as king, which has gotten off to a rocky start. Despite Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) insistence that Viserys' (Paddy Considine) firstborn son be named heir to the throne per his dying wish, now that the deed is done, she and Otto (Rhys Ifans) are beginning to realize he may be difficult to control during such a pivotal time for the Seven Kingdoms. King Aegon II is still quite young, and thus impulsive, prideful, and still riding high on the novelty of being king, but when it comes to his actual duties as king, he still hasn't quite figured out how to comport himself. This isn't entirely his fault, however. Aegon's only point of reference for leadership was his father, King Viserys, a peacetime king, while Aegon is faced with an impeding war against The Blacks. He flaunts his power and revels in the thought of using it to ruthlessly wipe out his enemies, but also seeks to protect the interests of the people, though it is proving impossible for him to do both.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey

Aegon’s Only Point of Reference Is King Viserys

During his time as king, Viserys presided over a largely peaceful kingdom, and the most pressing matters he had to attend to came from within his own family, namely his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and his brother Daemon (Matt Smith). In some respects, Viserys could be considered a decent role model, thanks in no small part to the vulnerability Paddy Considine brought to the role, but we also can't look past the many blunders Viserys made as king. Despite his good intentions, he had questionable political acumen and was far too reliant upon and easily swayed by his hand, Otto Hightower. His soft spot for Rhaenyra made him blind to the political implications of her inheriting the throne after his death and to the risks presented by her two obviously illegitimate sons.

Growing up, Aegon didn’t take his position as heir to the throne very seriously considering it was already promised to Rhaenyra, though Alicent insisted this would not stand. Compared to his brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), Aegon wasn’t very interested in being king and much preferred taking advantage of the privileges his status afforded him than the responsibilities he would potentially have as the future king. But once the crown was placed on his head and he thrust Blackfyre into the air to a chorus of cheers from the townspeople, he figured this whole Lord of the Seven Kingdoms thing wasn't so bad after all. As king, he enjoys exerting his power over others with the knowledge that they're unable to challenge him. We see this on full display when he brings his firstborn son Jaehaerys to the first small council meeting in Season 2, which results in nothing but distractions. He almost forces Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) to get down on his knees so Jaehaerys can ride him like a pony, but Alicent goes full mom mode and demands he knock it off.

We see a different side to Aegon's sensibilities as king when it comes time to hear petitions from his people. Viserys' people-pleasing tendencies start to come through in his son, who tries to appease the petitioners and approaches them with compassion, recognizing their importance to the kingdom's survival in the forthcoming war. This is also where his naïveté becomes readily apparent. When one farmer approaches him about the Crown taking a tenth of his sheep to keep the dragons fed, Aegon immediately sees the problem and, to the farmer's relief, says he will return them. Otto has to step in to remind Aegon that it's not quite that simple and explains to him that if he returns one farmer's flock, he'll have a dozen more at his feet clamoring for the same treatment. When Hugh the Hammer (Kieran Bew) approaches the king about paying the blacksmiths before they begin their work, Aegon promises to pay them, and "pay them well." As Otto starts to make his way over to advise him otherwise, Aegon pointedly states, "Our victory depends on the efforts of the small folk," which sends Otto back down the stairs without another word.

Related 'House of the Dragon's Dragon Skull in Dragonstone Means More Than You Think The skull of that dragon hints at more tragedy in both the past and the future for House Targaryen.

Aegon’s Family Is Plotting Against Him

Close

King Aegon II is not only dealing with an impending war against The Blacks, but also with members of his own family looking to usurp him. Like Daemon, Aegon's younger brother Aemond has serious Second Son Syndrome, and is more interested in jumping straight to wanton violence than attempting to avoid war through diplomacy. We even see him scheming with Ser Criston (Fabien Frankel), who agrees that a war of dragons is inevitable. Aemond doesn't trust his own mother and grandfather, and he's right not to, as Alicent and Otto have plans of their own.

After the small council meeting, Alicent and Otto discuss their intentions and what exactly their desired result is from this conflict with Rhaenyra. Alicent reminds her father of the influence he has over Aegon and Aemond and asks that he not undermine her voice in the small council meetings. They both seek the same thing – for Rhaenyra to bend the knee and allow Aegon to rightfully sit on the Iron Throne in peace – but if Otto keeps publicly undermining her, she will lose any remaining influence she has over her sons. She also points out that they only need to wait for Aegon to get bored with all the responsibilities of being king until they can start pulling the strings again, though they both agree that violence is, at this point, inevitable.

Despite The Greens' insistence that Aegon be named the rightful heir to the throne in Season 1, once he's actually put on the Iron Throne, they still aren't satisfied. Aegon now has a massive target on his back and no one he can truly trust to advise him objectively. While Alicent and Otto seek to control him, he also has Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) in his ear suggesting he ousts Otto as Hand of the King, presumably to name him instead, and though Larys has shown loyalty to Alicent thus far, he's not one to fully be trusted either. With only a peacetime king to look to as inspiration, Aegon never stood a chance to be successful with the battle of a lifetime looming large.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max in the US with new episodes airing on Sundays.

WATCH ON MAX