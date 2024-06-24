Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2.

The Big Picture The common people of Westeros, known as smallfolk, are a significant threat to those vying for the Iron Throne.

Aegon's Hand, Otto Hightower, attempts to win over the people to support Aegon's cause amidst growing unrest.

Ignoring the power of the smallfolk will lead to consequences for Aegon; a consistent problem that other rulers in Westeros struggle with.

The division between the characters of House of the Dragon is well-documented as the Dance of the Dragons breaks out, fracturing the Targaryen family. But as the Lords split to support either the Blacks or the Greens, there is another enemy the claimants to the Iron Throne should worry about: the common people of Westeros. Referred to as the smallfolk, this group is constantly underestimated, but for every high-born lord or lady, there are many times more smallfolk. The King, or in Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) case, the Queen, may not often interact with this group, but they still need their approval to hold power over the kingdom. The series has made no secret of their unrest, particularly in King's Landing, putting Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), who holds the capital, in particular danger.

While Aegon is anxious to fight Rhaenyra, his Hand, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), has focused on a more subtle battle, trying to win over the people for Aegon's cause. Recognizing the dangers, Otto has courted public opinion in Aegon's name, but it isn't enough. Many of the citizens already disapprove of their new King, who has only held the position for a matter of days. And Aegon's erratic behavior continues to make enemies out of the thousands who live just outside his gates. These people may not have armies or swords, but without citizens, there is no kingdom to rule. Rhaenyra may be the enemy that commands dragons, but there is another considerable threat much closer to his home, putting the occupants of the Red Keep in more danger than they realize.

'House of the Dragon' Shows the Unrest in King's Landing

While smallfolk exist throughout Westeros, the series has shown more in the streets of King's Landing than anywhere else, and one thing rings true of all of their appearances: they are unhappy. In Season 1, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) is the perfect example of this. In Episode 9, "The Green Council," Mysaria hides Aegon, earning herself a meeting with Otto where she not only discusses the horrors occurring in Flee Bottom as children are made to fight, but accuses the Crown of doing nothing. She even tells Otto that, "There is no power but what the people allow you to take," threatening action against the Crown if Otto does not heed her words.

But Mysaria is not the only one in King's Landing who is unhappy with the situation. Season 2 continues to explore the problem, showing how the war has made things worse as petitioners line up to seek help from Aegon, bringing up issues of the tithe required on their animals and the supply shortages from the blockade that threatens their stores as winter approaches. These complaints show the conditions worsening for the oppressed people. More specifically, House of the Dragon introduces Hugh (Kieran Bew), a blacksmith trying to care for his sick daughter, but the work he is given to make weapons for Aegon slows down his income, and his family struggles to find food. With the blockade from Rhaenyra's forces, supplies are dwindling, and the rich horde their stores, leaving the poor to suffer. Even a brief comment from Aemond's (Ewan Mitchell) companion in Episode 2 hints at the underlying feeling of the general public as she tells the prince, "When princes lose their temper, it is often others who suffer. The smallfolk." The citizens of King's Landing are unhappy and need to be pacified before they grow desperate enough to take action.

Aegon Loses the Support of His People in 'House of the Dragon'

As the oldest son of the former King, Aegon has all the advantages. When Rhaenyra and Daemon (Matt Smith) venture into the city in Season 1, they witness a play where the smallfolk insult both of them and proclaim Aegon the true heir. But, in the years since, things have changed. The smallfolk no longer love him because of the war. Due to their shortages from the blockade, the smallfolk need to be won over, and as the Hand of the King, Otto was very aware of that. He ensured Aegon had a public coronation to legitimize him in the eyes of the people and paint Rhaenyra as a usurper, hurting her cause. He also organized a procession through the city with the body of Aegon's young son after Blood and Cheese horrifically murdered him. Using the tragedy, Otto, once again, vilified Rhaenyra while gaining sympathy for Aegon and his family. Painfully aware of the stakes, Otto has been intentional in getting the support of the city, and he nearly had it until Aegon took action on his own.

Angry from the death of his son, Aegon looks for people to punish. When Larys (Matthew Needham) captures and questions one of the criminals, he learns that there was an accomplice, a ratcatcher who worked for the Crown and used his knowledge of the castle to get them inside. With no more details than his employment, Aegon makes the rogue decision to hang all the ratcatchers, hanging them in the streets. His action catches the perpetrator but also kills innocent people whose families mourn them in the streets. Otto calls out his foolishness, but there are no punishments for a king. Yet, this is a setback for the Greens. The so-called smallfolk have more power than Aegon gives them credit for, and the unrest is building, especially after this. The lack of resources already gave them a reason to dislike the new King, and the unapologetic murder of their friends and family is enough to turn disapproval into hatred. With fewer dragons than the Blacks, public opinion was where Aegon had the advantage, which he squandered.

'Game of Thrones' Demonstrated What the Smallfolk Are Capable Of

This isn't the first time the franchise has shown the power of the smallfolk. In Game of Thrones Season 2, they disapprove of Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), and when his reaction is to order execution, they riot. Though many smallfolk die, they kill several knights as well, and even the High Septon is killed in the commotion. Another example of their power in the series is the rise of the Faith Militant and the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce), who, through the faith of the people, becomes a formidable opponent for Cersei (Lena Headey). With a distinct focus on the smallfolk and their discontent, House of the Dragon is headed down a similar path. For those who know the story of the Dance of the Dragon, they'll know the smallfolk pose a serious threat even to a house as powerful as the Targaryens.

Already, the Seven Kingdoms are divided, and the smallfolk are a rapidly growing threat while Aegon's attention is elsewhere. Otto was right to call out that Aegon's arrogance may have just put them all in danger. Still, it got him dismissed from his position, leaving no one to monitor the growing displeasure of the people as Aegon continues to make an enemy of the increasingly desperate masses. With the smallfolk already angry about the barricade blocking trade and limiting their resources, Aegon's carelessness exacerbated the situation, putting him and everyone who supports him in danger in their own home.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is available to stream on Max in the U.S. with new episodes on Sundays.

