The Big Picture Aegon Targaryen evolves in Season 2, showing vulnerabilities and complex layers beyond ruling Westeros, says Tom Glynn-Carney.

Aegon's fractured mindset and disdain for his family make him a dangerous threat to Rhaenyra and the Blacks.

Season 2 explores Aegon getting comfortable on the Iron Throne while preparing for war.

War is on the horizon at HBO. Season 2 of House of the Dragon is just over a month away from its premiere and, to hype up the bloody upcoming battle between the Greens and the Blacks, members of the cast took a trip down to Mexico City over the weekend for the first-ever iteration of CCXP MX. Among those in attendance for a panel was King Aegon Targaryen himself, Tom Glynn-Carney, who had much to say about how the fledgling ruler will evolve from where he was in Season 1. Specifically, he detailed how viewers will get a more complex view of Aegon going forward that highlights his vulnerable side.

Season 1's Aegon was notably compared to Jack Gleeson's tyrannical Joffrey Baratheon, something Glynn-Carney didn't fully agree with at the time. He previously said that, rather than ruling with abject cruelty, greed, and psychopathy, the king's worst actions are often governed by insecurities, rage, selfishness, and a total lack of understanding of his responsibilities without the guidance of others. It didn't help him that his own father Viserys (Paddy Considine) chose to stick with Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) as his successor despite the implication that the firstborn son is the rightful heir. Everything adds up to make Aegon a more complex ruler who feels like an outsider in his family. In Season 2, however, his layers will be peeled back a bit to show just how unstable he is and expose the thoughts that eat away at him.

"I think we see a different side..." Glynn-Carney said during the panel about Aegon. "We see someone who's attempting to take this new responsibility in stride and harness this power in a way that serves him. He's now ruling Westeros alone. We also see how fractured Aegon is as a person — his weaknesses, his vulnerability, his desperation..." Furthermore, he hits on how his disdain for his family and fractured mindset only serve to make him more of a threat to Rhaenyra and the Blacks. "I think when, you have nothing to lose, as Aegon has experienced for a long time, that makes somebody quite dangerous."

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Will Show Aegon's Efforts to Rule

Close

Although Aegon was largely reluctant to take the throne in Season 1, the finale showed that he was beginning to enjoy being in Westeros's seat of absolute power and respect, a feeling that only continues to grow. "At the start of Season 2, we see Aegon getting used to wearing the crown. He is enjoying how comfortable the Iron Throne is," Glynn-Carney added. He further revealed that the new episodes will then explore the young king getting to grips with what it means to be a ruler. Part of that involves eagerly preparing for war with the Blacks, but his primary responsibilities are to the people throughout his kingdom and how they perceive him. He said:

"He is starting his journey making sure that people around the Small Council, the small folk of King's Landing and beyond, respect him, and understand that he's the king, and should be loved and feared at the same time."

Season 2 will kick off just days after the death of Rhaenyra's son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), leaving little time for Aegon to get his feet under him. Surrounded by his mother Allicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), his brother Aemond Targaryen (Ewen Mitchell), and other influential figures from the small council, he has some serious firepower on his side. The Blacks are prepared to put up a fight, however, with some of Viserys's old allies, including House Velaryon under Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint), by their side, ensuring that Season 2 will mark the beginning of a painful war for both sides and a tumultuous rule for the young king.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on HBO and Max on June 16. All episodes of Season 1 are available to stream now on Max. Check out our helpful guide here for everything to know about the series ahead of its return.

House of the Dragon The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

Watch on Max