House of the Dragon has not missed a beat, the first two episodes of Season 2 are out now, and things are getting out of hand for both the Greens and the Blacks. The latest episode, "Rhaenyra the Cruel," further plays with fans’ expectations as we see several unexpected confessions and tears. While the Greens are grieving deeply with Aegon in tears throughout the episode, it’s Aemond who throws a curveball at the audience by admitting that he “regrets that business with Luke.” In a new interview with Decider, actor Ewan Mitchell reveals that he doesn't think Lucerys’ death was really Aemond’s fault.

The Season 1 finale led some fans to theorize that Aemond started the war by intentionally killing Luce (Elliot Grihault). The new season picks up in the aftermath of Luke's death, leading to the Blood and Cheese incident, which sees the Greens brought to their knees, mourning the young prince’s death. Speaking of Aemond’s intentions Mitchell said: “The word ‘weakness’ is not in Aemond’s vocabulary. He needs to be feared. He needs to be seen as this very strong — he wants to be seen as the war hero.”

Aemond Targaryen Doesn't Have Full Control Over His Dragon

The actor further divulged that Aemond and the new Hand of the King, Ser Criston Cole “both know that war is inevitable. It’s coming down the line for them and Aemond very much wants to be part of that. He wants to etch his name into the history books, so to speak.” But admits that Aemond has to go into battle with Vhaegar and "he doesn’t have the best of control over Vhaegar for sure.” Fans would remember Aemond’s failed commands to stop the ancient dragon from attacking Luke, “Yeah, it was an accident. It wasn’t Aemond’s fault,” added Mitchell.

Mitchell’s affirmation echoes the words of director Greg Yaitanes, who previously revealed that it was Vhaegar who went for the kill. He also fulfills Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) ominous words from Season 1 where he tells Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) that Dragons are “a power man should never have trifled with.” But the war has just begun and the cost of it is already weighing on both sides. The series brings back Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon, Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston, Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent, and many more.

