Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has been ruling King's Landing and the Seven Kingdoms in general with an iron fist ever since his brother's near encounter with death itself in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4, "The Red Dragon and the Gold." Of course, he is the one who rendered King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) unable to sit on the Iron Throne in the first place, so it makes sense for him to be so eager to take control. The prince regent hasn't been shy about sending huge armies to take hold of parts of Westeros that might represent a danger to his team in the Dance of Dragons, nor about starving his people to death to keep his troops and fire-breathing beasts fed — and, for a while, his take on war seemed to work. Trapped on an island with barely any land troops and even fewer dragons of a fighting age, Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) became but a tiny pawn on Prince Aemond's chess board, just a few moves away from being taken down by a knight with scales and wings. After all, Aemond also has the biggest dragon in the realm, making him a pretty tough player to beat.

Yes, for quite some time there, Aemond had the upper hand — but the tide is starting to shift, aptly signaled by the claiming of the dragon Seasmoke by a certain Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty). Right now, Aemond has pretty good reason to fear for his life, or, at least, for his current advantageous position in the Dance of the Dragons. Episode 7, "The Red Sowing," wrapped up with the prince regent fleeing in fear from Dragonstone upon realizing that Rhaenyra has now added a considerable number of dragons to her fleet. Behind his back, Aegon is getting better by the second, and with Lord Larys (Matthew Needham) by his side, he might become a much more apt ruler than before. It is, perhaps, time for Aemond to count his losses. As for us, it is time to understand what exactly happened here.

Aemond Has Always Wanted to Be King in 'House of the Dragon'

First things first, it is important to recognize that Aemond's desire to become king is nothing new in House of the Dragon. Sure, the man made up his mind about taking his brother down back in Season 2, Episode 3, "The Burning Mill," after being humiliated in a pleasure house for seeking comfort in the arms of the first woman he ever slept with. As Aegon and his friends laughed and poked fun at him, Aemond tried to shrug it off, establishing his walls even more firmly in place. Kicking a man — nay, his own brother — down at such a vulnerable moment is a low blow even for someone as twisted as Aegon. But despite having served as a wake-up call, this moment was not responsible for putting the desire to rule into Aemond's heart. The current prince regent has been dealing with kingly instincts ever since a very young age. In Season 1, when he told a young Aegon (Ty Tennant) that he wouldn't mind sharing his bed with Helaena (Evie Allen) when they grew up, Aemond (Leo Ashton) wasn't just signaling his desire for his sister. He was also telling Aegon, as well as viewers, that he was more than willing to step into his brother's shoes.

Even as he was playing second fiddle to Aegon, acting as his general and a member of his small council, Aemond still had larger aspirations. Let's not forget that he and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) had a whole thing going on in which they planned moves without Aegon's knowledge or consent. Again, we can interpret that as something much more well-meaning, a simple desire to lead the Greens to victory with his seemingly innate military expertise. However, we can also look at it as someone trying to rule from the shadows, or trying to act like the proper king while a fool sits at the throne. From this point of view, when Aemond sets Vhagar loose on Aegon and Sunfyre, he's not just getting back at his brother for humiliating him, he's also getting rid of a political nuisance.

The moment Aemond smokes Aegon off Sunfyre is his true coronation as the new king, at least temporarily. It might take him a while to assert himself in the small council and then to reshape it to his own liking, but seeing Aegon's burned body in the woods is already enough to tell him that he has won. He's the next in line and the rider of the most fearsome creature in the realm, and, thus, he's the only logical choice for regent, especially in a time of war. With Aegon badly burned and bedridden, Aemond got what he has always wanted: to sit on the throne and boss around the people of King's Landing, highborn and commonfolk alike. By torturing Aegon in his chambers, he also ensures that the truth about what he has done will never come out. As the regent, he has power even over the injured king, a.k.a. the older brother who tormented him throughout all of his life.

Aemond's Power Over Aegon Was Always Temporary

But Aemond himself should've realized that this particular dance wouldn't last forever. Aegon will one day get better and will subsequently get back on the Iron Throne. The problem with being the regent is that you only retain power for as long as the king or queen themselves is unable to rule. And under Maester Orwyle's (Kurt Egyiawan) care, Aegon is, little by little, getting back on his feet — literally: "The Red Sowing" sees the Green king taking a few steps around his room, something that would be unthinkable just a few episodes ago. Furthermore, with Lord Larys' guidance, Aegon is also weaning himself off the milk of the poppy, which might keep the pain away but has the unsavory side effect of clouding the mind. His wits are returning to him, and it won't be long before others realize that the king can make decisions again. Of course, Aegon is a terrible king, and many don't want him back, but the game of thrones is relentless, and the king is not without his allies.

One of said allies is the aforementioned Lord Larys Strong, who holds much of the fortune and the influence of his decrepit household. Lord Larys has been trying to become the King's Hand for quite some time now. He has suggested it to Aegon, and then to Aemond, who was quick to shut him down in the cruelest way possible. Aegon, however, did employ his services as Master of Whispers, and thus Larys has taken a certain liking to the king. Using his own experience as a disabled man, Lord Larys has been helping Aegon feel better about his current state over the past few episodes. There is no doubt that he will stand by Aegon once the king decides it's time to get back on the proverbial horse. Given that Lord Larys is all about using information as a weapon, blackmailing even the dowager queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), having him as a right-hand man is definitely a plus.

Thus, on the home front, Aemond's days as regent are numbered. He might retain some power as a general in his brother's small council, but that will be pretty difficult considering that he is both on Aegon's and Larys' bad sides. Besides, there is also the fact that his dragonpower will soon enough lose its relevance. While Prince Aemond was busy sending troops to the Riverlands and poking at his brother's wounds, a certain queen was getting restless about her lack of dragons, and said restlessness has just paid off.

Rhaenyra Has Gotten the Upper Hand in 'House of the Dragon'

The title of "The Red Sowing" is directly related to Rhaenyra's decision to recruit Targaryen bastards to become dragonriders in her service. The queen had only two beasts that could face off against Vhagar, her own Syrax and Rhaenys' (Eve Best) now-deceased Meleys. Unable to fly into battle herself, as that would mean putting the queen in danger, she first tried looking for highborns with Targaryen blood to tame the fearsome Seasmoke. She discovered only one highborn candidate due to her family's history of incest — and, to make matters worse, said candidate was burned to a crisp. Seasmoke then chose his own rider, Lord Corlys Velaryon's (Steve Toussaint) bastard Addam. This prompted Rhaenyra to bring in bastards from all over the realm in the hopes that one or two would be able to mount a dragon — and, well, one or two have succeeded.

Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew) and Ulf the White (Tom Bennett) are Rhaenyra's two newest dragonriders, atop Vermithor and Silverwing, respectively. Now, while the Greens have only Vhagar and maybe Helaena's (Phia Saban) Dreamfyre fighting for them at the moment, the Blacks have about seven dragons on their turf. That's one hell of an advantage for a team that started on the losing side of a war. Truth be told, this probably won't last long as well, for a war can't be won by dragons alone. Rhaenyra has shown her uglier side by allowing a bloodbath to take place at Dragonstone just so she could find a pair of riders, and then there's Daemon (Matt Smith), whose allegiance is hard to determine at the moment. Still, Vhagar suddenly doesn't look so scary anymore, and neither does Aemond.

House of the Dragon is streaming on Max in the U.S. New episodes air every Sunday.

