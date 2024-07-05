Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2.

The Big Picture House of the Dragon's Aemond Targaryen showcases vulnerability and emotional depth in Season 2, exploring his past insecurities and the impact of bullying.

Aemond's full-frontal scene in the brothel serves as both a shock for viewers and a warning to his brother Aegon and others who underestimate him.

Aemond's increasing isolation and inability to show emotional vulnerability could lead to dangerous consequences as the civil war continues.

HBO's House of the Dragon is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to shock value. From the violent death of Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) in Season 1 to the disturbing assassination of Jaehaerys in the Season 2 premiere, House of the Dragon has not shied away from pulling a reaction out of viewers. This continues in Season 2's third episode, "The Burning Mill," which featured a full-frontal nude scene involving Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell).

Shocking though it was, the franchise is no stranger to nudity. Its liberal use in the early seasons of Game of Thrones seemed to be almost strategically used to get people talking, but such moments were rarely used as an opportunity to explore a character's internal motivations. While the scene has likely already been memed to death, House of the Dragon star Mitchell himself has discussed the motivation behind the scene and how it could mean more than viewers might expect.

Old Wounds Still Affect Aemond in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

House of the Dragon sets up Aemond as an outcast as early as Season 1's sixth episode, "The Princess and the Queen." While there is in-fighting between all the Targaryen and Velaryon children, Aemond (Leo Ashton) in particular receives the brunt of the bullying, mostly from his brother Aegon (Ty Tennant). His largest insecurity in the first season comes from the fact that the dragon egg intended to be his from birth never hatched, and a defining moment in Aemond's childhood involves the prank played on him by his brother and uncles, when they present him with a pig dressed up with wings in lieu of a dragon.

This exploitation of his biggest insecurity is likely what causes Aemond to begin building a tough exterior. It's that exterior that starts the fight on Driftmark and ultimately costs Aemond his eye, when he is confronted after claiming Vhagar, and these individual events are crucial to the Aemond viewers see in Season 2. When speaking to Vulture, Ewan Mitchell commented on Aemond's view of himself:

"Between episodes seven and eight of season one, he’s manufactured himself into a weapon. He possesses this code that stops him from ever being hurt again, like he was as a kid. He has to be seen as this bulletproof, untouchable, ethereal presence no one can grasp."

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Introduces More Surprising Revelations About Aemond

Season 2 provides a deeper look into Aemond's psyche than viewers may have expected. Episode 2, "Rhaenyra the Cruel," exposes the more contemplative, remorseful side. In the arms of a madam he frequents, Aemond admits his true feelings about the Dance of the Dragons. He admits Daemon's attempted assassination of him makes him feel proud, and even expresses regret over Lucerys' death. Gone is the silent stoicism and defensiveness Aemond usually exhibits, replaced with a surprising sense of emotional vulnerability.

This is more than viewers have ever seen from Aemond, and it's clear he's found a place where he's able to let his guard down. Unfortunately, this doesn't last long, as Episode 3 sees Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) stumble upon Aemond in another compromising moment with the same madam. Aegon mocks Aemond in front of the madam and his Kingsguard friends, and Aemond is forced to bear it.

Aegon's imposition on his brother's sole place of refuge prompts a bold response from Aemond. This is the scene that drew gasps around the world, as Aemond stands, completely naked, and walks away from the madam while downplaying her significance to him. It's both a defensive and offensive move, as Mitchell told Vulture: "Scenes like this start with a conversation about how far you’re prepared to go. It wasn’t a choice we made lightly. But it’s true to Aemond that he shocks the audience. Weakness is not part of Aemond’s vocabulary."

Old Habits Clearly Die Hard for Aegon in 'House of the Dragon'

Aegon, protected by his current status as King, interacts with Aemond as if they are still children, taunting him for showing vulnerability. But Aemond is no longer a dragon-less child — he’s a skilled fighter and strategist, riding the largest dragon in Westeros. Aegon has been Aemond’s day-one bully, and the loneliness and isolation he felt as a result of that bullying will go on to affect the decisions Aemond makes going forward.

This sense of isolation is incredibly dangerous for an emotionally unstable victim of bullying in the midst of a gigantic civil war. Aemond is capable of baring it all physically, but he’s never been able to become emotionally vulnerable with anyone outside the madam he frequents. Aegon took away the only safe space Aemond has where he can engage in reflection and openness, and this could have dire consequences.

Aemond’s full-frontal scene in the King’s Landing brothel isn’t just intended as a shock for the viewers, but a major intimidation tactic for Aegon and anyone else who chooses to laugh at him. As Aemond retreats further into himself, he becomes increasingly dangerous, incapable of empathy, and more likely to act and respond with cruelty. This incident in the brothel might not have been the straw that broke the camel’s back, but we’re not sure how much more the relationship between brothers can bear in the weeks ahead.

