Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2.

The Big Picture Aemond has a chilling coldness unique among Targaryens, with ruthless ambition and the most powerful dragon.

The loss of his eye symbolizes Aemond's loss of humanity, fueling his ruthless pursuit of power.

Aemond looms large in House of the Dragon Season 2, dismissing his mother, scheming against his brother, and embracing his terrifying persona.

When comparing him to other villains in House of the Dragon and its original predecessor, Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) already stands out for his cold nature and unique appearance, even among his own magical family, but this just scratches the surface as to why he remains so memorable. Even the best Targaryens have created their own tragedies through good intentions, but Aemond has neither the insanity of the Mad King nor the political skills of his grandfather. What he does have in spades is the most powerful dragon in the realm and ruthless ambition, which he uses to great effect when betraying Aegon II (Tom Glynn Carney) in battle.

Watching him shed whatever ties to his childhood that might remain by openly dismissing his mother Alicent (Olivia Cooke) from the council and loom over Aegon at his bedside makes for a truly terrifying display of power, showing him to be more dangerous than Aegon was. Being the rare case of a brother of the king who actually succeeds in taking the crown, Aemond has now become everything that Daemon (Matt Smith) wants to be in his dreams while visiting Harrenhall in the Riverlands. As regent and king in all but name, Aemond has now found himself more powerful than ever, both physically and politically, but the looming presence of his uncle also that a fateful encounter might finally be coming, sooner or later.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Expand

Even Among the Targaryens, Aemond Remains Unique

When we think of Targaryens who have gone bad, our first instinct is to think of the Mad King, who directly caused his own downfall and nearly took the entire capital down with him. Aemond is very different, in that he possesses a chilling coldness that we've never seen from a Targaryen before. Ironically, one might not guess this from his killing of Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) in the first season, which was portrayed as being reckless but accidental in nature. Now, though, Aemond has fully embraced his new persona and then some, with only the brothel madam he visits knowing the truth.

One thing that makes Aemond perhaps even scarier than the Mad King is that, unlike Aerys, his power is both physical and magical. Even compared to other Targaryens, Aemond is threatening due to his command of Vhagar, the greatest living dragon and the last of the three from the conquest era. Although not as skilled as a knight in single combat, the power Aemond wields is enough that even his own uncle Daemon feels wary of him. Arguably, they are the only real reason the Greens remain viable as a fighting force, making Aemond possibly the deadliest Targaryen to sit upon the Iron Throne since Maegor the Cruel, even if the position is unofficial.

While his cold nature and sheer power remain scary enough, the Aemond we see in the show has one more element that makes him even more terrifying in the form of ambition. Unlike the books, where he is handed the throne after the maiming of his brother, this version of Aemond takes power as soon as he has a chance through kinslaying and treachery, partially in revenge for what he views as slights by Aegon. His determination to suppress all vulnerability, best seen during his infamous full-frontal moment, creates a terrifying figure who has now shielded himself away from the aspects that still make him somewhat human.

With the Loss of His Eye, Aemond Also Lost His Humanity

Close

The loss of his eye at the hands of the young Lucerys in a childhood brawl defines Aemond in more than one way, all of which dictate his character in the aftermath. In terms of imagery, his eye patch not only appears to be a striking source of disfigurement on the face of an otherwise beautiful prince, but the sapphire eye hidden beneath it makes Aemond look more like a White Walker than a Targaryen. In the immediate aftermath, he is not even concerned about the thing all his family members literally shed blood over, declaring the loss of his eye a worthy trade if it also means claiming Vhagar.

Many figures in religion have to give up a big part of themselves, like an eye, to achieve the power they desire and the concept that Aemond would make that change in a heartbeat suggests that his spirit has already changed. Even Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) speaks admirably of his grandson in private for his ruthlessness in playing the political game and, given his recent disgust towards the reckless rule of Aegon, might be thrilled to come back as Hand for the new. After all, the prince has hardly changed since then, and when Halaena asks (Phia Saban) Aemond if the Iron Throne was worth the price, she and the audience know the answer to her question.

Nowhere is the lack of humanity within Aemond more clear than in the use of camera angles, which usually focus on the blind side of his face and make his expressions unreadable. Throughout its history, Westeros has had a long list of infamous villains and, even with only two seasons, Aemond has become one of the scariest since the original series. In his scenes, Ewan Mitchell also plays Aemond as surprisingly subdued, with a largely hushed and monotone voice that always remains unsettling, making his rare displays of emotion that much more memorable. He might not display the authority or vulnerability of the late King Viserys (Paddy Considine) in his overlooked performance last season, but the quiet threat of Aemond makes Mitchell stand out in an already impressive ensemble cast.

As Regent, Aemond Looms Large in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Although the nature of Aemond is well established to the audience, “Smallfolk” takes that up to another level with two very different but highly chilling scenes, where he confronts two of the biggest figures in his life. The first is his mother, Alicent, who remains terrified of what her younger son has become but is still left shocked by her dismissal. Instead of idolizing his mother as Daemon did with his visions of Alyssa (Emmeline Lambert), who died in childbirth when he was young, Aemond remains almost completely dismissive of the Queen Mother, deeming her obsolete at best and even an obstacle at worst. For the scene, Mitchell portrays Aemond with a surprising degree of ambiguity, starting the line between pure irritation at her presence versus only smug disregard.

Cutting ties to Alicent also brings Aemond one step closer to completely dismantling the image of his younger self in favor of Daemon, who he admires more than anyone else and seeks to imitate. When Alicent pleads with Aemond by asking her son if his childhood grievances have now been avenged, the fact that he simply leaves, rather than answer, clearly displays that he still has more punishment to dole out against those he feels have wronged him over the decades.

Aside from Lucerys, the primary source of this grievance would be his own big brother, and Aemond wastes no time getting in every shot he can. Sitting far too close to the bed in the style of the Grim Reaper coming to claim a patient in the hospital, Aemond gives off an aura of malice we've never seen from him before, becoming the clear victor in the rivalry between them as brothers. Even the seemingly benign question of what Argon remembers is an implied threat, warning him to remain silent and stick to the narrative of a battle gone wrong and relishing in the obvious fear Aegon is exuding.

He might never be as great a warrior as Daemon, but Aemond has already surpassed him in another way by attempting to commit fratricide, something even his uncle would never dare contemplate against the late king. For a long time now, Aemond has seemed to relish the prospect of fighting his idol and, with just how crucial Vhagar is to the cause of the Greens, it becomes both morally and politically imperative for Daemon to embrace such a confrontation, one that now seems all but inevitable.

House of the Dragon Season 2 airs on Sunday at 9 PM EST on Max in the US.

Watch on Max