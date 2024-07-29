Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2.

The Big Picture Alicent's motherhood journey is tumultuous and shaped by a lack of agency and generational trauma.

Alicent's inner turmoil defines her children's psychological wounds and behavior.

Alicent and Rhaenyra navigate motherhood differently over the course of House of the Dragon

To no one's surprise, Alicent Hightower’s (Olivia Cooke) skills as a mother have been a hot topic of debate among House of the Dragon viewers ever since the first season. Her children with Viserys (Paddy Considine) now lead the Greens in the Dance of the Dragons, many would argue, disastrously. Alicent is often blamed for beginning the Dance, alongside the other members of Team Green, but her approach to motherhood is what is usually honed in on when criticisms emerge of her as an individual character.

George R.R. Martin has introduced all sorts of mothers into his works — including but not limited to Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), and even Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Like all of his characters, these women are gray, with different approaches to motherhood and morality. Alicent Hightower is no different, but can we definitively say that she's a bad mother? When compared to Rhaenyra, who comes out on top? Is that even a fair comparison? Ultimately, exploring Alicent's motivations in House of the Dragon reveals someone far more complex.

Alicent Had Motherhood Thrust Upon Her in 'House of the Dragon'

As a result of her father Otto Hightower's (Rhys Ifans) politicking and ambitions, Alicent (Emily Carey) was married to Viserys (Paddy Considine) when she was around fifteen years old, and the circumstances under which Alicent became a mother are less than idealistic. In Season 1's fourth episode, "King of the Narrow Sea," Alicent is summoned to Viserys' quarters in the middle of the night, followed by a scene of the two having sex. This is a clear example of marital rape when the power dynamics of the situation are taken into consideration. Viserys is quite literally the King of Westeros, and Alicent is a teenaged girl — she does not have the option to say no to this "request," and her consent is not something that is taken into consideration.

Within a span of two years, Alicent gave birth to her first son, Aegon (Ty Tennant), and was heavily pregnant with her daughter, Helaena (Evie Allen). By the next year, based on the confirmed ages of the Targaryen children, Aemond (Leo Ashton) is born. That's three children in as many years, which is not surprising considering Viserys' desire for heirs. When taking a look at Season 1's timeline, over four years, Alicent was married to a much older man without her express consent, gave birth to three children, and lost her friendship with Rhaenyra in the process.

As House of the Dragon Season 2 leans into the Rhaenicent angle, Alicent's marriage to Viserys becomes even more heartbreaking in hindsight. A (very) young woman forced into marriage and motherhood, even without considering the extremely complicated dynamics of said marriage to and children with the father of her best friend, is not necessarily going to be prepared for the lifelong commitment that is parenthood — and, like it or not, Alicent's actions going forward must be examined through this lens.

Alicent's Inner Turmoil Impacts Her Children on 'House of the Dragon'

In Season 1's fifth episode, "We Light the Way," Otto's parting words to his daughter before leaving King's Landing for years serve to villainize Rhaenyra and instill a deep fear in Alicent, and this is the context through which Alicent proceeds to raise her children. Years later, when Alicent warns Aegon of the danger Rhaenyra poses to him and his siblings, it is partially out of fear for her children's lives and partially out of resentment towards Rhaenyra. Alicent spends the majority of her children's lives in fear of what her former best friend could do, resenting both Rhaenyra and Viserys for the impossible position she finds herself in. She develops a protective streak, particularly toward Helaena, in whose innocence Alicent likely sees her younger self. Alicent desperately wants to protect her children but does not have the necessary mental or emotional tools to do so in a way that doesn't traumatize them in the process.

Alicent's actions as a mother reflect the turmoil that exists inside her. Once they've grown up, Alicent seems resigned to having little impact on her son's actions, despite being a major influence in their young lives. Three of Alicent's four children, it seems, have intense psychological damage. Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) is portrayed as a hedonistic rapist with little regard for those around him, while Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is shown to essentially be a sociopath hell-bent on avenging the humiliations of his childhood, and Helaena (Phia Saban) retreats into a world of her own, blocking out the violence and politics going on around her.

When speaking to Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel) about Aemond, Alicent says, "You know what he is, what he has somehow become," which indicates a deep disconnect between who her sons are and her role in who they grew up to be. The denial Alicent chooses to live in is her way of coping with the reality she finds herself in, distancing herself from the fact that she may have made a series of decisions that led her and her children to this point. In fact, Alicent's only child who was raised away from Alicent and King's Landing, Daeron, is the only one described as possessing the kindness Alicent had as a child. While Daeron has not yet been introduced on-screen in House of the Dragon, his character will certainly provide deeper insight into the influence of Alicent’s presence on the lives of her children.

Alicent and Rhaenyra Are Two Sides of the Same Coin in 'House of the Dragon'

On the surface, Alicent and Rhaenyra's childhoods were similar. Both lost their mothers at a young age, leaving them to be raised by their fathers, and both were forced into marriage and having children for the purpose of producing royal heirs — their situations are similar to most women in Westeros, who are typically used as political pawns. However, if this thread is pulled at, it's revealed that both women lived entirely different lives. Both are victims of the patriarchal structure they find themselves in, but their positions in the world allow them to navigate this structure in different ways.

Rhaenyra's status as Viserys' heir does not save her from Alicent's fate, but she is allowed some wiggle room in her marriage to Laenor (John MacMillan), finding temporary happiness with Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), a man she had feelings for and chemistry with, even having children with him. Rhaenyra is physically affectionate with her children and shows genuine love and consideration for them, while Alicent rarely (if ever) demonstrates the same with her children, almost as if she doesn't know how. Rhaenyra and Alicent clearly both love their children, but the circumstances under which they had their children impact their ability to display that love. In comparison to Alicent's children, who seem to both resent her and crave her affection, Rhaenyra's are relatively well-adjusted, with a deep fondness for and loyalty to their mother. It cannot be understated how Rhaenyra's agency, however small the amount, versus Alicent's lack of agency in having children, affects both of their approaches to motherhood and how it affects who their children become.

Alicent Is Not a Good Mother, But Whose Fault is That?

House of the Dragon Season 2 introduces us to an Alicent who is beginning to become aware, at least partially, of the mistakes she made as a mother. Alicent's decision to turn her children against Rhaenyra, to raise them with the same anger, hurt, and resentment she herself grew up with, has had catastrophic effects. But we cannot forget that, as a woman in Westeros, Alicent has no agency in her own life, regardless of her royal status. Alicent, from adolescence, has been coerced and molded into the woman she is today by the men around her. This doesn't absolve her of the mistakes she made, but maybe, if left to her own devices and able to make her own decisions, Alicent could have been a good mother capable of raising well-adjusted children. Maybe, if we want to blame someone for Alicent's poor parenting, it should be the people who forced her into motherhood.

