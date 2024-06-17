Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 1 of House of the Dragon and spoilers for the novel Fire & Blood.

House of the Dragon is full of relationships, both romantic and otherwise. The story heavily features the family dynamics of the Targaryens, which largely goes back to Viserys (Paddy Considine) and his relationships with his wives. There is also a focus on Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) history, which had romantic undertones, though that aspect wasn't explored fully. Rhaenyra also had a few romantic encounters that caused varying degrees of trouble for her, from her relationship with Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), which led to accusations about her son's parentage, to her marriage to Daemon (Matt Smith), which made her additional enemies. There is certainly a lot to discuss in these relationships, and the series' newest couple is no different.

The Season 2 premiere of House of the Dragon shows Alicent and Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) together, finally cementing them as a couple, even if it is secret. The two characters are very close by the end of Season 1, making this new connection less surprising than it could have been, yet it is a complicated relationship because of the two involved. Though there is no mention of the dowager queen and Commander of the Kingsguard getting together in Fire & Blood, the relationship makes sense. After Alicent's marriage to a much older man and everything she endured through that, she certainly deserves to be with someone she chooses. Additionally, as the show continues, Alicent and Cole's relationship can give Alicent more power. Alicent and Cole not only share a history, but their relationship can have a lasting impact on the story, making it a good change for the series.

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Finally Gets Alicent and Cole Together

A lot happens in the first episode of the new season, but in the midst of the violence and war planning, Alicent and Cole sneak off a few times, once before a small council meeting. And, though Alicent claims they cannot repeat that mistake, they do, getting caught in the middle of sex by Helaena (Phia Saban) as she escapes the tragic attack on her son. Alicent calling it off suggests these occurrences may not be the first time, though there is no clarification of how long it has been going on.

Their relationship is not widely known, as seen by the way Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) talks about his mother to Cole, calling her a fool. But that is for the best. Neither can publicly be in a relationship at the moment. Yes, Alicent is a widow, but she has styled herself as the virtuous wife as opposed to Rhaenyra giving birth to illegitimate sons. Though her children look like their father, making it difficult to deny, she needs to retain every shred of power she has, and her religious persona is part of that. A more obvious issue is Cole's Kingsguard oath, in which he swore to celibacy. Though he had a controversial fling with Rhaenyra years earlier, his time with Alicent appears to be more than that, especially as the two have a history.

Alicent and Cole's Relationship Is Set Up in 'House of the Dragon' Season 1

Though Alicent and Cole's romantic entanglement is new, it shouldn't be a shock. The two characters grew close in Season 1, and Alicent is certainly due to have a relationship of her own choosing. As a young woman, Alicent was married to Viserys, a man old enough to be her father. Though she was kind and caring towards him, it was not a relationship she wanted, leading to some uncomfortable scenes between them. So when a handsome knight, much closer to her own age, came into her life, it is no surprise that Alicent formed a close bond with him.

Criston Cole, on the other hand, was entangled with Rhaenyra, leading to his murder of Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod) at Rhaenyra's wedding to Laenor (Theo Nate). Afterward, he leaves the crowd, planning to kill himself, but Alicent stops him. The exact reaction to their newfound friendship is not seen as the series then jumps forward several years, but after that moment, Alicent and Cole are allied against Rhaenyra. Cole listens to Alicent's complaints about the princess, even adding a few of his own, and is the first person she turns to when she needs help protecting her son's claim. Cole killed Ser Beesbury (Bill Paterson), defending his actions by saying, "I will not suffer insults to her Grace, the Queen." Based on Cole's obsession with Alicent, there was something between them in Season 1, which Season 2 has now defined.

This Relationship Marks a Change from 'Fire & Blood'

Alicent and Cole never have a romantic relationship in Fire & Blood, making this addition a big change, especially as it ties into Blood and Cheese. But it's important to remember that Fire & Blood uses unreliable narrators, so it's not as if this will change the course of events. The book does show Cole as Alicent's sworn sword, implying they spend a lot of time together, and he serves as a loyal soldier for her and her family, so an added layer of devotion is not that surprising. Actually, Alicent and Cole's new dynamic could enhance the story.

In the book, Alicent plays a less active part in the conflict after Aegon becomes king, but the show has given her more significance as she attempts to continue manipulating Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), and Cole can help her with that. Already, Alicent is at odds with her father, Otto (Rhys Ifans), who wants power for himself. Fire & Blood paints a somewhat different picture where Aegon rejects the advice of his grandfather and replaces him as Hand with Cole. The show could include this development by using Cole as a mouthpiece for Alicent. As a woman, Alicent cannot be the Hand, but with Cole's help, she could wield that power. Certainly, Alicent and Cole's mutual hatred of Rhaenyra brought them together, but Season 2 shows that there is more to it. The relationship between them may be new (though their interactions in Season 1 strongly hint at this development), but Alicent and Cole's romance adds an extra complexity to the story.

