While this week's House of the Dragon episode is a little light on action, the latest installment in Ryan Condal's epic series compensates for its lack of bloody duels and tragic action sequences with several dramatic developments in the lands of Westeros. Not only does Season 2, Episode 5, "Regent," see Daemon (Matt Smith) finally make some headway in the Riverlands, but Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) Blacks also begin searching for new dragonriders after an insightful suggestion from House of the Dragon's Prince Jacaerys (Harry Collett). Yet, despite the growing strength of Team Rhaenyra, the episode's most unprecedented reversal comes from King's Landing, where the Greens' struggle to find a regent for King Aegon results in the biggest loss yet for the Dowager Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke).

The need to replace Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) follows last week's catastrophic battle at Rook's Rest, where House of the Dragon first showcased the destructive power of the era's dragon battles firsthand. Following Aegon's horrible burning at the hands of Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), who took advantage of his brother's vulnerability mid-flight to blast him and Rhaenys (Eve Best) with Vhagar's dragonfire, House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5 sees Aegon return to the Red Keep on the brink of death, unable to rule the realm from his half-conscious state of indefinite bedrest. As a result, the Greens' small council soon decides a regency is prudent, leading Alicent to put her own name forward as the best candidate to rule in Aegon's stead. However, Alicent's candidacy is soon dismissed by the king's councilors in favor of Prince Aemond, subjecting her to the same misogynistic attitudes which kept her family in power in the first place.

'House of the Dragon' Episode 5 Puts an Ironic Pin in Alicent’s Royal Ambitions

Alicent is no stranger to ruling Westeros. As she explains herself in House of the Dragon's latest episode, she previously held the reins of government during Season 1, when her husband, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), became far too ill to even stand, much less sit the Iron Throne on a consistent basis. And while Alicent's removal of Targaryen heraldry during her regency drew Daemon's ire in Season 1, Episode 8, "The Lord of the Tides," the realm remained at peace during Alicent's supervision, establishing the dowager as a capable, if not self-serving, head of state. Her ability to lead Westeros is therefore contrasted by her swift rejection in House of the Dragon's newest release, as she is unfairly overlooked just as Rhaenyra was when Alicent usurped her throne in Season 1.

Just as Rhaenyra's own councilors repeatedly assert that men are betted suited to the art of war, Alicent is subjected to the condescending tones of the Greens' even more misogynistic court. Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) argues that to elevate Alicent would compromise the Greens' position of strength, while Ser Jasper Wylde (Paul Kennedy) insists that the onset of war makes Alicent's past achievements negligible. Despite Alicent's proposal and Grand Maester Orwyle's (Kurt Egyiawan) support, the Hightower matriarch is directly disqualified because she is a woman and passed over to Prince Aemond. After allowing her father, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), to replace Rhaenyra with a male heir in Season 1, Alicent's own failed ascension finally lets her feel Rhaenyra's past powerlessness, especially after being betrayed by those she thought could be counted on the most.

Alicent’s Questionable Relationships Come Back To Haunt Her in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 5

While both House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones have proven it isn't hard to hate a Lannister, the most painful verdicts from the Green Council come from Alicent's closest confidantes, the ever-infuriating Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham). House of the Dragon's Season 2 relationship between Alicent and Cole solidified the bond between two of the show's most hypocritical nobles, while Alicent has used Larys's skill as a spymaster to gather information about her enemies in exchange for showing him her feet since Season 1. Yet, despite the pleasure Alicent brings both these men, neither stands up for her in this week's small council meeting, demonstrating Alicent's one-sided reliance on them and how the dowager queen is not as powerful as she seems.

Not only do Larys and Ser Criston demurely refer back to the conventional order of succession, but the latter also betrays his narrow-minded view of Alicent after the council meeting as well. Confronted by the dowager queen while cutting down Aegon's ratcatchers at Aemond's command, Ser Criston continues his villainous arc by ignoring Alicent's insistence that the realm be built on more than a mere display of strength, arguing that Alicent shouldn't dirty her hands with the horrors to come. On the surface, this seems like a considerate point, but just as Ser Criston tried to use the idea of love to redeem his honor by marrying Rhaenyra in Season 1, Ser Criston's generosity is just another case of a chivalrous man keeping a noble woman from power by claiming to protect her. In reality, Ser Criston's lack of support shows how little he thinks of Alicent as a genuine leader, leaving her less influential and more alone than ever.

'House of the Dragon' Episode 5 Doubles Down on the Tragedy of Alicent’s Season 2 Story

Part of what makes Alicent's political downfall in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5 so heartbreaking is how Alicent's position has plummeted so far since her story's beginning. When Emily Carey introduced audiences to Alicent Hightower in Season 1, Otto's daughter was a sweet friend of Rhaenyra's who enjoyed gossiping at tourneys and reading in her free time. In contrast, Season 2 Alicent is a hardened player in House of the Dragon's games of intrigue, someone who became queen out of duty to her father and usurped Rhaenyra's claim out of a misguided sense of duty to the realm. Yet, as this week's release demonstrates, Alicent's service to the men in her life has only served to decrease the relevance of her own.

As Rhaenys observed in Season 1, Episode 9, "The Green Council," Alicent is trapped by the side she chose in Westeros's looming civil war. As a woman aligned with an agenda of men intent on never seeing a woman rule, Alicent's own opportunities in House of the Dragon are thwarted by the same attitudes she exploited in order to see Aegon put on the throne. Moreover, House of the Dragon's recent episode underscores the personal cost to Alicent's hard-won position near the Iron Throne. Aside from being betrayed by her two closest council members, Alicent must also contend with Aegon on the brink of death and Aemond, as Alicent confides in Criston, having become dangerous as Prince Regent. A far cry from the young girl with plenty of royal friends at court, Alicent has been discarded by the realm's most powerful men and trapped in a keep with no real friends.

The fact that Alicent can finally understand what she really did to Rhaenyra is therefore not entirely satisfying. Alicent isn't a villain like Game of Thrones' Ramsey or Joffrey, antagonists so horrible that it's exhilarating to watch them finally suffer like their victims in an instance of hard-won irony. With only Helaena (Phia Saban) left as the most beloved of Alicent's onscreen children, Alicent's rejection in House of the Dragon's latest episode serves as the latest example of the character's struggle to be taken seriously after a lifetime of being forced into positions she never wanted. Her legitimate abilities are dismissed by men and her own male allies at court abandon her when she needs them the most, proving that the only thing Alicent has ever been allowed to lead is the bad life she was assigned at birth.

