The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 3 of House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture Alys Rivers, a mysterious figure in House of the Dragon, is linked to Harrenhal's supernatural history and Daemon Targaryen's visions.

The Riverlands, where Harrenhal is located, will be the main battleground in the Dance of Dragons, with both the Blacks and the Greens vying for control.

Alys Rivers' connection to key characters like Aemond Targaryen and the haunted nature of Harrenhal hint at her importance in the unfolding war.

This week's episode of House of the Dragon has some major supernatural undertones. In "The Burning Mill," Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) arrives in Harrenhal to claim the spooky castle for the Blacks, but is not only haunted by cryptic visions of a young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), but also encounters a woman who delivers an ominous omen for his future. Meet Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin), who manages to stand out in a world marked by many strange and supernatural elements. She is one of the most mysterious characters in Fire & Blood, now making her debut in the series.

Alys Rivers Is a Mysterious Figure in Harrenhal

Alys Rivers has a small, but striking part in "The Burning Mill." When Daemon Targaryen enters the dining hall in Harrenhal, he finds no resistance from the castellan, Ser Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale), a young lady dressed in all black suddenly enters the room and fiercely stares at the rogue prince. Later, she tells Daemon he "will die in this place" after he has a vision that leads him to the local Godswood.

Harrenhal is known for being a haunted castle at the heart of the Riverlands, but Alys stands out as one of the most mysterious figures in its history. She is said to be a bastard daughter of Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) who becomes a wet nurse after all her pregnancies fail. Other accounts say that she was actually Lord Lyonel's wet nurse, as well as his children's. What all accounts in Fire & Blood agree on, however, is that Alys looks younger than her years, giving an idea of the kind of character she is. The actress who plays Alys, Gale Rankin, told Entertainment Weekly, "[Alys] can tell the future, basically. She's someone who has all of this power, who's been alive for potentially 400 years."

There are many rumors about Alys and her ethereal presence, most of them claiming she is a witch. The true range of her supernatural powers is unknown, but it's said she can get visions of the future, as well as use magic to kill enemies. In House of the Dragon, Daemon's vision certainly comes from her, hinting at a fateful confrontation with another character also tied to her.

Alys Rivers Is a Symbol of the Dangers of the Riverlands

The Riverlands are shaping up to be the main battleground of the Dance of Dragons, and Harrenhal holds a strategic position. As Daemon explains, there are around 40,000 soldiers to be claimed in this region, and Harrenhal is the only castle big enough to hold them. Both the Blacks and the Greens are aware of that and are making moves to claim it, so it's certain to appear more and more in further episodes. As will Alys Rivers.

The two sides of the war will eventually converge in the Riverlands, leading to a lot of blood and destruction. Daemon has already claimed his leadership for the Blacks on that front, while the Greens have yet to make a decision; they just know that it won't be Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney). Instead, they are likely to send Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), who is eager to fly into battle with Vhagar. In Fire & Blood, Alys has a connection to Aemond, and the whole thing sets him on his path to meet Daemon in battle. The two Targaryen princes are like two sides of a coin, and House of the Dragon has already hinted that their fates are tied together. Also, Season 2 has so far analyzed Aemond's frail ego, caused by his estranged relationship with his mother, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). Alys Rivers, in turn, is literally a wet nurse, someone who nurtures children when their mothers can't.

Alys Rivers' role as an embodiment of Harrenhal's haunted nature is bound to be important as the war starts and the dragons turn their eyes to the Riverlands. For centuries, those who hold Harrenhal always perish tragically, be it during war or peace. She has just told Daemon that he will die there, but he is hardly the only person who will hear that.

New episodes of House of the Dragon air weekly on Sundays on Max.

