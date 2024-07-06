Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 3 in House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture Baela Targaryen's dragon chase scene in House of the Dragon showcases a darker, more terrifying tone, foreshadowing the brutal war to come.

Season 2 continues to explore horror elements, with characters experiencing fear and dread in intense, anxiety-ridden scenes.

The supernatural horror genre may become more prevalent as the story of the "Dance of the Dragons" unfolds, with paranormal elements and eerie settings.

The era of peace that once reigned over the House of the Dragon universe is finally coming to a close, and with it, the unforgiving battle for the throne is beginning to unravel. In the latest episode of the second season, titled “Burning Mill”, audiences are treated to a harrowing sequence that allows a much better and brighter view of the war to come. After taking on a larger role serving Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) army this season, Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia) plays a game of cat and mouse when tracking down the newly appointed hand of the king Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and Gwanye Hightower (Freddie Fox) on her dragon Moondancer.

Despite the many warnings of the forthcoming war being disastrous, this sequence takes a surprising turn into a much darker style of storytelling akin to a scene pulled straight out of a horror movie. After what was arguably some of the darkest episodes of the entire series, it is clear that House of the Dragon is diving straight down into a much scarier style of television. With the fight to claim The Riverlands beginning to heat up, audiences can expect to see more of these eerie and heart-racing scenes on and off the battlefield.

Baela's Dragon Chase Scene Leans Into the Horrors of a War Between Dragons

As with any horror scene, capturing the feeling of fear can prove to be quite difficult. In many cases, attempts at making a scene "scary" can come across quite tacky or even silly. Fans of Midsommar or Jaws will know that although making horror sequences work in the daytime can be even more difficult, the feelings of terror they can create when done successfully can often be more effective because of it. The sequence in House of the Dragon is extremely successful in creating a similar sense of fear and dread found in horrific scenes from the inaugural season of the show and lends itself perfectly to the rather dark tone of the first two episodes of Season 2. While both Baela and Criston have been witnesses to horrific acts of violence already, their behavior in this scene shows both characters in a darker, more terrifying light than ever before.

The decision to create a chase-style sequence between these two characters sets a beautifully tense and anxiety-ridden tone to the scene, leaving viewers' hearts beating louder than the ghostly score that plays underneath it all. Even in the light of day, the look of terror on the face of the otherwise fearless Criston Cole is enough to let audiences know the absolute destruction that comes along with dragons engaged in warfare. Baela is also shown for the first time outside of her typical delineation, as audiences typically see her serve more of a quiet, secondary role behind Rhaenyra. Instead, Baela is shown in what can only be described as a frenzied rage. The uneasy tone of the scene continues even after Criston and Gwanye narrowly escape Baela and Moondancer's grasp, as they are now acutely aware of the threat that is constantly looming just above them. the combination of unfamiliar characterizations and the in-your-face depiction of war throughout this chase sequence makes for one of the most horrifying moments in all of House of the Dragon.

Season 2 of 'House of the Dragon' Embraces the Horror and the Paranormal

This season of House of the Dragon has already proven itself to be unafraid of leaning more heavily into aspects of horror than any A Song of Ice and Fire project before, which allows fans of the show to truly get an understanding of just how brutal this war will be for everyone involved. In the season's debut episode, the infamous horror story of Blood and Cheese set a new precedent for just how dark this universe can truly be. Furthermore, the second episode of this season fosters a similar sense of intensity and suspense when Ser Arryk Cargyll (Luke Tittensor) and Ser Erryk Cargyll (Elliot Tittensor) are forced into a bloodied and tragic duel.

In a season already filled with the murder of innocent children and deadly fights between brothers, it's hard to imagine how much darker the show could possibly become. Yet the story of the "Dance of the Dragons" is destined to evoke another genre of horror storytelling, that is a supernatural one. In Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) short time at Harrenhal, he has already begun to experience unsettling nightmares from his past and received threatening messages from a rather witchy Alys Rivers. With this castle set to be a key piece in winning the impending war, audiences can expect to see more of the classic paranormal horror tropes make their way into the story.

Based on track record, it's beginning to seem as though no episode of House of the Dragon is truly complete without some sort of violent or horrific act to scare its fans throughout. For better or for worse, feelings of terror throughout this universe have become an integral part of the show's visual and tonal identity. With both sides becoming increasingly more anxious to engage in battle with each episode, it will come as no surprise if and when the series leans even further into the scariest elements of horror storytelling.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is available to stream on Max in the U.S. with new episodes on Sundays.

