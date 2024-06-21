The Big Picture The murder of Jaehaerys in House of the Dragon is somewhat different from the events in the book Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin.

The show enhances Helaena's personality, giving her the gift of foresight but without the understanding to comprehend it.

The assassination of Jaehaerys is ultimately a strategic failure, leading to more war and fallout among the Blacks.

The world of Westeros is a brutal place, but few events in House of the Dragon serve to remind viewers of that fact, as much as the murder of the young heir to Aegon II (Tom Glynn Carney) in his own castle by two minor assassins. Known only as Blood (Sam C. Wilson) and Cheese (Mark Stobbart) in the annals of history, the murder they commit is even more sadistic in the books, one cut down because of logistical necessity, and strikes a much greater balance between sheer terror and gratuitous violence. Although fans expecting the most traumatizing event this side of the Red Wedding might be disappointed, the scene also fits more with the portrayal of Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban) in a role that was largely an aftermath in the books.

The level of horror remains the same, but now as a perfect mix of subtle terror and simple brutality, one entirely carried on the back of a great nonverbal performance. The intentions of Daemon (Matt Smith) in murdering remain fully intact, now layered with a pragmatic strategy in place of mere sadism alone. Like the previous killing, the political consequences of the event are too terrifying to comprehend, one that even Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) finds truly abhorrent, and threatens to divide the couple like never before, laying the groundwork for an irreplaceable fracture between them.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Seasons 4 Distributor HBO

How Are Blood and Cheese Portrayed in the Books?

Similar to how the previous murder of Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) was treated in the books as a simple revenge killing, the secret plot to infiltrate the Red Keep for the purpose of murder is equally straightforward in the book Fire & Blood. Rather than making Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) the main target at the demand of Rhaenyra, Daemon openly declares his intentions from Harrenhall in a brief letter to his wife, using Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) to help arrange the murder. Without knowing of the prophecy and having a greater duty to the realm, Rhaenyra is much more aggressive in pursuing the Greens in the books and fully approves the plot, leaving the Blacks just as morally and politically tainted as their rivals. Notably, for a fictional history clear with multiple unreliable narrators, the entire plot is presented with little to no ambiguity in how the events unfolded.

Knowing Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) reads to her grandchildren at the same time every night, the assassins wait in ambush before kidnapping her and Helaena, who has two sons instead of just one. They make her pick which son gets to die, ignoring pleas to kill her instead and threatening to kill them both if she refuses. Since the younger boy cannot understand, Helaena finally tells him to execute her younger son, Maelor, and spare Jaehaerys, the heir to the Iron Throne. Instead, Blood and Cheese make it clear to Maelor that his mother chose for him to die and then kill Jaehaerys, all while Alicent watches helplessly. Afterward, Helaena is unable to even look at Maelor and this forces Alicent to care for her surviving grandchildren.

While it is an absolutely horrifying scene to read on the page, showrunner Ryan Condal noted in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that it was also impossible to fully translate to television. For one thing, the show has placed a great emphasis upon pacing, especially with this season, and the timeline of the show overall has been trimmed down from 30 years to just 20, which means Maelor doesn't exist. More importantly, though, there were concerns about the safety of the child actors involved in the scene. As it is, portraying the murder of a child was already challenging, requiring several camera tricks to be captured correctly, and getting the necessary performance from a child actor would be extremely difficult for even the most talented director.

‘House of the Dragon' Has Expanded and Improved Helaena’s Character

Close

There are many differences between Fire & Blood and the TV show, but one of the most overlooked is how much more of a personality Helaena receives as a character. Due to its nature as a history book with a focus on life in the Targaryen royal court, Helaena is barely given any mention and has little actual personality outside of being the wife of the king. Given how much the show has tried to improve its representation of women in recent years, it's really no surprise to learn the show would seek to make her into a unique character, one whose prophecies are dismissed as mere quirks by others. This ignorance towards the magic of Westeros also serves as an indictment of how much the Targaryens have lost their focus on the bigger threat in favor of court politics even before the loss of the dragons, to the point where they don't recognize magic when it's right in their faces. As Phia Saban herself later noted in the official podcast, the murder of her son might have been avoided if people had been more insightful about her warnings.

House of the Dragon portrays Helaena’s reaction to the murder of her son in a way more in line with her new personality. As a dreamer who is now finding her prophecies to be a living nightmare with a largely predetermined outcome, Helaena finds herself barely able to protest or barter with her captors, and Saban does an incredible job of capturing her terror through eye movement alone. Rather than yelling and screaming, the young queen largely disassociates from the ordeal until the deed is finally done. When Helaena runs for help, she flees toward her mother as a source of comfort from a bad dream with the innocence of a young child, one who does not even seem to notice that she's walked in on Alicent and Cole (Fabien Frankel) having sex. Assuming the show follows her story from the books, her status as a dreamer also provides a better reason for her descent into madness than sheer grief. After all, for a girl who is already disengaged from the real world, disassociating further by diving into more dreams could be the perfect response to her trauma, even as her warnings continue to be dismissed and ignored.

Despite a Successful Target, Blood and Cheese Ends in Strategic Failure

Image via HBO

Ironically, for a series that places great focus upon the schemes of the nobility over political power, ordering the death of the royal children is an act purely based on vengeance, one that has very little strategic purpose. Instead, having Aemond as the initial target allows them to fulfill both ideals, punishing him for his actions while also depriving Vhagar of her rider. Given their origins in Old Valyria, dragons are notoriously difficult to train or ride and finding someone else suitable to claim the biggest and oldest dragon still would take longer than the Greens can afford, thereby neutralizing their most powerful weapon. Even if they end up finding another successful target, the inability to kill Aemond robs the Blacks of a major opportunity, while the actual victim leaves all sides wanting revenge.

Much like Alicent claiming the throne for her son or the killing of Lucerys by Aemond being accidental, some might argue that having Daemon not initially plan to murder the children deprives the character of the choice to make an evil decision, transforming the war into a comedy of errors. However, all three of these big events still rely on these characters fulfilling their deeper and subconscious desires and being left to deal with the resulting consequences. Even though Daemon is clearly implied to have approved the killing of royal children, Rhaenyra never did. The result of Blood and Chese could ultimately undermind Rhaenyra's claim and will undoubtedly cause a rift between Daemon and Rhaenyra. Now, they will now have to watch as a family squabble becomes a true war of annihilation.

House of the Dragon Season 2 streams on Sundays on Max in the US.

WATCH NOW