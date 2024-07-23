The Big Picture Daemon Targaryen faces haunting visions of past mistakes, leading to a path of redemption in House of the Dragon.

This week House of the Dragon brought a very unexpected cameo, for a few episodes now, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) has been on his own side quest in Harrenhal, trying to raise banners in support of the Blacks and having visions thanks to the ghosts of the haunted castle (or Alys Rivers). The rogue prince is having visions of people he has let down in his life and that gives the makers an opportunity to bring in some familiar faces like Milly Alcock as young Rhaenyra, and the latest episode brought back the King himself, aka Paddy Considine as King Viserys.

While fans thoroughly enjoyed the emotional reunion between the brothers, Considine too had a blast behind the scenes. The actor shared a series of behind-the-scenes images from the set, that saw him in the makeup chair, also standing against the giant statue of King Viserys that the art department has installed in the Red Keep and a very amusing image with his onscreen brother, Smith. In the caption, the actor shared his excitement to see his old friends and about bidding farewell to the character, he wrote,

It was brief, but I can’t tell you how happy I was to go back to House of the Dragon to see my old friends. I’ve really missed everyone. It was a chance to put the costume on one last time and say goodbye. I’ve honestly felt a little bereft not being a part of this show anymore. It gave me sense of purpose and responsibility I haven’t felt since.

What Do Daemon’s Visions Mean?

In the latest episode, King Viserys and Daemon’s reunion brought back the 'heir for a day’ scene from the first season that saw the King confronting his younger brother after his son’s death. However, this time around, the monologue is less angry and more soul-piercing as Daemon sees the humane side of his brother and then later reconciles with another vision where he’s consoling Viserys after his wife’s death.

Previously, he sees a young Rhaenyra cleaning up his mess. Co-creator Ryan Condal previously explained the reason behind these visions, “Instead of warfare or dragons or images of horror, it was really more of him being haunted by these people who he had done wrong by in his past.” Putting Daemon through psychological horror is an interesting choice as we now see him on a path to redemption.

House of the Dragon drops a new episode every Sunday. You can check out the new images above.