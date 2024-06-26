Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 2 of House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture The Cargyll duel serves as a tragic family affair, showcasing the fruitless pursuit of knightly standards.

Violence escalates in the Targaryen civil war, reflecting a cycle of reprisals and betrayals among characters.

Conflicting duties and blind passion lead to the degradation of social norms in Westeros, ultimately resulting in more violence.

On its own terms, the duel in House of the Dragon between Ser Arryk Cargyll (Luke Tittensor) and Ser Erryk Cargyll (Elliot Tittensor) is a tragic affair about one twin brother being forced to kill his spiritual other half, but the story is also more than just a family squabble. Both brothers remain dutiful in a world where living up to knightly standards can be a fruitless endeavor, earning themselves a place in history but losing what they care about the most. Unconventional as it might have been, the plot itself is nearly successful and marks the shift to intentional violence in a war that has so far only seen sporadic episodes in the few days since it began. Created at the whim of one man unable to process his own emotions, the duel continues to degrade the social norms of Westeros and places the prospect of peace even more beyond reach. Arguably, the duel itself barely even has a victor, instead destroying a small family by turning its members upon themselves. Now, the ancient line of the Targaryens faces a similar fate but with the full power of Westeros at their disposal.

In Westeros, Violence Is a Deadly Cycle

Ever since the fateful death of Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) over Storm’s End at the end of season one, both the Blacks and the Greens have been going blow for blow in terms of plots and schemes, but no one has the whole picture yet. During the first days of the war, those such as Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) think the conflict has started in full, while others still cling to false notions of peace, including Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) as Hand of the King. All of them, however, have begun to mobilize and earn the favor of the great houses, thus making a large conflict seem inevitable. As reprisals beget more reprisals, both sides seek to use every weapon in their arsenal to defeat the other, no matter how incompetent such a plan may look or the harm brought along the way.

This atmosphere of paranoia is also enhanced by guilt. Having to protect Halaena (Phia Saban) from the two assassins due to his affair with the Queen Mother, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) projects his guilt and shame onto Ser Arryk and refuses to confront his own mistakes. Crucially, this idea remains mostly his doing and is not endorsed by the Small Council like in the book. The fact that Aegon II (Tom Glynn Carney) signed off on the plan without even bothering to inform his grandfather leaves Otto furious and speaks to the further erosion of social norms in Westeros. Not only is the act one of kinslaying on Aegon’s part, but also regicide, a dirty trick that leaves the few institutionalists like Alicent (Olivia Cooke) feeling even more marginalized as the realm spirals into war. In the span of mere days, the Dance of the Dragons has now broken many different rules of war and the unspoken fear Otto has is the possible use of dragons, of which both sides possess more than enough to destroy the other.

In 'House of the Dragon,' There Are Two Sides of Knighthood

One constant theme in House of the Dragon and its predecessor has to do with the values we place on others and the impossibility of upholding them in reality. From the Night’s Watch to the Kingsguard, many of the oaths that characters take conflict with each other, to say nothing of love and duty. When Daemon accuses him of failing in his duty to stop the Greens from claiming the Iron Throne, Ser Erryk pointedly asks what he was supposed to do when he is assigned to protect a royal family that turns upon itself, to which the king consort has no real answer. Both brothers ultimately do their duty to their respective monarch, yet neither of them gain anything for it, dying either physically or spiritually.

These notions of conflicting duties have already reared their ugly head for those involved, especially Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) in her role as queen. Already, she is terrified of her ability to be just as violent as her husband and her knowledge of the prophecy has arguably been the only thing keeping the rage of the dragon in check. As the war drags on, the bonds and oaths each side possess slowly become meaningless, and the only real thing that improves is the ability of both factions to kill each other. The war itself is an abdication of duty on the part of everyone involved in favor of blind passion, one that threatened to engulf their collective humanity in a way more powerful than the White Walkers could ever achieve.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Ryan Condal mentions how the duel is viewed by future generations as a romantic part of history, held up as the perfect example of knightly chivalry. The source material in Fire and Blood also has two different accounts of the story. One has the two brothers exchange declarations of love before fighting for an hour and dying in each other’s arms. The other has them denounce the other as a traitor to the realm and ends the duel in seconds, with Ser Arryk dying immediately and Ser Erryk succumbing days later. Instead of simply choosing one or the other, the fight in the show includes elements of both, creating a long and bloody fight between two brothers who still love each other. As producer Sara Hess noted after the episode, the fight is romantic and tragic both at once.

As a Family Matter, the Cargyll Duel Holds An Onimus Warning for House Targaryen

At first glance, the Cargyll duel might feel like just another small step in the growing war, one easily overshadowed by the dragons about to debut on the battlefield. However, the malicious nature of the infiltration scheme makes it stand out from the killing of Lucerys, which was reckless but still purely accidental, and the Blood and Cheese plot, whose intention was ambiguous and which was handled incompetently. Unlike them, the infiltration plot was an audacious plan that very nearly worked and only failed due to the good fortune of Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) exposing it by pure chance. As crazy as it might have been, it was far from the comedy of errors we've seen before and marks the transition of the war itself into a far more malicious cycle of violence.

On an individual level, the fight proves devastating for the twins themselves, as Erryk heroically protects the queen and is critically wounded in the process of killing his brother. The songs of the future might have plenty to say about him, but just as Halaena can be said to have spiritually died with her son even after being spared, Erryk gets no real satisfaction from the consequences of fulfilling his duty, instead killing himself after already receiving wounds in the fight that would likely prove fatal. While the duel itself technically had a clear victor, everyone arguably lost, and the destruction of such a minor house could have demonstrated a warning to the Targaryens about the folly of trying to win a war against one's own family. Instead, the bloodshed just leads to more violence, and now the Blacks and the Greens are preparing to repeat the same farce, only this time on a continental scale that will not destroy their house but instead leave it forever diminished in power.

