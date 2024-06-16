The dance of the dragons is near as the Blacks and the Greens dispute the Iron Throne, determining who will be the most powerful ruler in Westeros. House of the Dragon Season 2's first episode will premiere soon, while the remaining eight will come out on a weekly basis, allowing for audiences to dissect every scene and root for either Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) or Aegon (Tom Glynn Carney) in this ruthless battle. Given that there are two sides to this war and both of them encompass an array of allies, here is a detailed cast and character guide that offers a refresher on who will stand on each side of this conflict.

Emma D'Arcy

Rhaenyra Targaryen - Team Black

Rhaenyra is Viserys' firstborn, and the person he appoints as the heir to the Iron Throne. However, given that Alicent crowned her son Aegon II before Rhaenyra found out about her father's death, she must dispute her right to be queen. As her supporters crown her and are determined to fight with her against the Greens, the protagonist has her eyes set on fulfilling her father's wishes. Given that she lost her son at the end of Season 1, she holds a grudge against her opponents and will do what it takes to take them down.

Emma D'Arcy will be the only actor to play the queen of the Blacks in Season 2, after Milly Alcock portrayed the character in the first portion of Season 1. Aside from the HBO original, D'Arcy is known for their roles in the BBC drama Wanderlust and Prime Video's Truth Seekers.

Matt Smith

Daemon Targaryen - Team Black

Daemon is Vyseris' younger brother, whose rebellious actions led the former king to pass on his title to Rhaenyra instead. Known for being a skillful warrior, his abilities with a sword led him to play a pivotal role in the War of the Stepstones. Daemon has been married three times, yet, he only had children with his second wife, Laena Velaryon and his current spouse, Rhaenyra Targaryen (who also happens to be his niece). Given that this season will focus on the dispute for the throne, it is likely that Daemon's ambition will pose a challenge when it comes to fully supporting Rhaenyra in the fight against the Greens.

Matt Smith reprises the role of Daemon in Season 2, and his most notable onscreen contributions thus far include playing the titular character in Doctor Who Season 11 and Prince Philip in seasons 1 and 2 of The Crown.

Eve Best

Rhaenys Targeryen - Team Black

Rhaenys was once considered a contender for the Iron Throne, disputing the crown with her cousin Viserys. Yet, at the time, the council favored a male heir, leading her to be known as "The Queen That Never Was". Later in life, she married Corlys Velaryon, and they had two children together called Laena (Daemon's former wife who died giving birth) and Leonor (Rhaenyra's former husband, who is secretly alive). At the end of Season 1, Rhaenys refuses to accept Aegon as king and allies with Rhaenyra instead.

Eve Best plays Rhaenys, and this isn't the first time her name has been attached to a TV hit. She previously starred in Nurse Jackie and in the BBC limited series The Honorauble Woman.

Steve Toussaint

Corlys Velaryon - Team Black

Corlys is Rhaenys' husband and the leader of a powerful family lineage. The Velaryons are the richest family in Westeros, known for owning the greatest navy in the world. By the end of Season 1, he and his wife decide to join Team Black, endorsing Rhaenyra as queen. In the battle for the throne, the Master of the Ships and his naval forces will give the Blacks an advantage when the war hits the sea.

Steve Toussaint plays the character in House of the Dragon, which is his most popular role yet. The actor broke out in the industry back in the late '90s and early-2000s in the crime series The Knock, and has occasionally appeared in other productions in the past few years.

Harry Collet

Jacaerys Velaryon - Team Black

Jacaerys Velaryon is Rhaenyra's son from her previous marriage to Laenor (although it isn't certain in the show that he's his biological child, with many believing that Jacaerys is a bastard). Now that his younger brother is dead, the character is also more driven to fight against the Greens, particularly against Aemond.

Harry Collet is Jacaerys in House of the Dragon, and prior to the show, he played a minor role in a series called Casualty.

Bethany Antonia

Baela Targaryen - Team Black

Baela Targeryen is Daemon and Laena's eldest daughter, who will soon get married to her cousin Jacaerys. Although she had a minor part in Season 1, viewers will likely see more of her in Season 2, as she takes her future husband's side in the war.

Bethany Antonia plays Baela, and some of her other acting credits include TV shows like Get Even and Stay Close.

Tom Taylor

Cregan Stark - Team Black

Cregan Stark is a brand-new character that will be introduced in Season 2, when Jacaerys goes to the North to seek an alliance with the House of Stark (which has a greater role in Game of Thrones) ahead of the big battle. Cregan is the Lord of Winterfell and is similar in age to Rhaenyra's eldest child, which could indicate that they will become close friends amid the major conflict unfolding this season.

Tom Taylor will play Cregan Stark in the series and his most notable performance to date is in the BBC drama, Doctor Foster.

Olivia Cooke

Alicent Hightower - Team Green