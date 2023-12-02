The Big Picture HBO unveiled images and new cast members for Season 2 of House of the Dragon at Brazil's CCXP event, giving fans a glimpse into the upcoming episodes.

The cast of 'House of the Dragon' will continue to expand, introducing new characters and exploring the interconnected dynasties of ruling families.

Showrunner Ryan Condal revealed that Season 2 of House of the Dragon will slow down compared to the fast-paced Season 1, teasing drama, war, and political conflicts as the Targaryen story unfolds.

During their highly anticipated panel at Brazil’s CCXP, HBO finally unveiled the first trailer for Season 2 of House of the Dragon. Aside from that, the network also decided to let the cat out of the bag and reveal a slate of new faces that we’ll get to meet in the new batch of episodes. They also revealed some first-look images from the series that provide a glimpse into characters we already know but are excited to see again.

As you can always expect from the Game of Thrones universe, the cast is always expected to grow exponentially, and it isn’t any different with House of the Dragon Season 2. In addition to the previously announced Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox and Simon Russell Beale, HBO announced six new cast members. Clinton Liberty (Normal People) will be Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna (Gran Turismo) plays Ser Alfred Broome, Tom Taylor (Doctor Foster) embodies Lord Cregan Stark and Vincent Regan (One Piece) is Ser Rickard Thorne. The network also announced Kieran Bew (Warrior) as Hugh and Tom Bennett (Rocketman) as Ulf, but gave them no last names so far.

As the prequel series starts moving closer and closer to the story of Game of Thrones, we know we’ll get to meet the ancestors of some of our favorite characters, including the new Stark member who will bulk up the family tree. The focus of House of the Dragon is the rise and fall of House Targaryen, of course, but as it happens in real life, the dynasties of ruling families are always interconnected. In Season 1 we already got to see some Lannisters and Baratheons, and this only tends to become more and more common as the story moves forward in the timeline.

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 is Slowing Down

However, according to series showrunner Ryan Condal, Season 2 of House of the Dragon won’t move quite as fast as Season 1. In the first batch of episodes, if you blinked you risked losing a whole year passing by and we got to meet at least two generations of Targaryens, including Rhaenyra who was played by Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy.

Yesterday, HBO released some Season 2 posters that tease the dissolution of Rhaenyra (D’Arcy) and Queen Allicent's (Olivia Cooke) friendship – or acquaintance in their later years – once and for all. Not that we didn’t expect drama for the new episodes: War, political conflicts and intrigue are in the DNA of Westeros, and the tendency is for characters only to become more ruthless and nefarious.

HBO premieres Season 2 of House of the Dragon in the summer of 2024, but a specific release date is yet to be revealed to the public. In the meantime, Season 1 is streaming on Max in the U.S.

