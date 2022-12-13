Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon premiered in the summer of 2022 and the scandalous, dragon-filled HBO drama continues to be a hot topic after the end of its first season. The show's season finale was one of HBO's highest-rated since Game of Thrones ended. With such a popular series and such wide-ranging lore, many viewers have questions about where the show will go after some shocking losses in the season finale.

The creators packed a lot into the ten-episode run of Season 1 but didn't include some of the most popular families from Game of Thrones. Those who were fans of the original series might also be wondering where their favorite characters' ancestors are in the midst of all this King's Landing-centric drama. What of the Starks and the Night's Watch? What about the gold-rich Lannisters of Casterly Rock? With so much more to explore in this prequel's world, here is everything we know so far about what you could expect in the next season of House of the Dragon.

Who Is Making House of the Dragon Season 2?

House of the Dragon is created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO. It is the second HBO show based on Martin's creative works in the Song of Ice and Fire universe. It is a prequel show to the wildly popular Game of Thrones, which ran on HBO from 2011-2019. Ryan Condal is best known for creating the USA series Colony—a dystopian show that ran for three seasons—and directing the 2014 Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vehicle Hercules. Condal also served as co-showrunner of the first season with Miguel Sapochnick, but Sapochnick will not be returning for the show's second season. Sapochnick will stay on as an executive producer of the second season with Condal, Martin, Ron Schmidt, Jocelyn Diaz, Sara Hess, and Vince Gerardis. Condal writes the series with fellow executive producer Sara Hess, Charmaine DeGraté, Gabe Fonseca, Ira Parker, Eileen Shim, and Kevin Lau. Fabian Wagner, Pepe Avila del Pino, Alejandro Martínez, and Catherine Goldschmidt are the cinematographers. Ramin Djawadi, who composed the score for Game of Thrones, is also the composer for House of the Dragon. You can click here for a more complete list of cast and crew working on House of the Dragon.

Who's In the House of the Dragon Season 2 Cast?

Most of the major actors from the first season of the series will be making their returns as their character transition from young Westerosi socialites to wartime political leaders. Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke will be returning to their roles as the older versions of rival regents Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower respectively. Matt Smith plays Rhaenyra's husband-uncle Daemon Targaryen. Eve Best and Steve Toussaint play the leaders of the Velaryon house, Rhaenys Targaryen and Corlys Velaryon. Rounding out the "Black" side of the Dance of the Dragons is Harry Collett as Rhaenyra's son Jacaerys Velaryon.

Tom Glynn-Carney will return as the newly crowned Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, Aegon II Targaryen. Ewan Mitchell plays his brother Aemond Targaryen and Phia Saban plays their sister and Aegon's wife Helaena Targaryen. Aligned with the Hightower's "Green" army is Fabian Frankel as Ser Criston Cole and Jefferson Hall as Tyland Lannister. Some more minor characters from the first season of the show could take on larger roles in the second season. Currently, Sonoya Mizuno plays Mysaria, Roger Evans plays Borros Baratheon, and Luke and Elliot Tittensor play Sers Erryk and Arryk Caryll. However, Game of Thrones has never been shy of recasting characters in between seasons—recall the Dario Naharis switcheroo between Seasons 3 and 4 of the original series. As such, it remains to be seen if this prequel series will replace some of the originating actors when their characters begin to appear more in the subsequent seasons.

There's no release date for Season 2 of House of the Dragon yet, but we do have some information about what year fans can expect it to come out. Unfortunately, those desperately wanting to know what's next for the Greens and the Blacks will have to wait until at least 2024 for the next installment. HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys has told audiences the huge "unknowns" in the development of Season 2 mean we shouldn't expect it in 2023, but sometime in 2024. While we don't have any more specific information about when in 2024 the next season might come out, Bloys' answer lets us know that pre-production hasn't even started for the show. With House of the Dragon's world expanding in the follow-up season, it makes sense that development would take a long time.

Is There a Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2 Yet?

Since we won't be getting the second season until 2024, it's still too early in the development process to expect a trailer. However, whenever one drops this article will be updated so keep an eye on this space.

Who Are the New and Returning Characters In House of the Dragon Season 2?

It's safe to say the core characters from the first season of the series will be making their return when House of the Dragon comes back in 2024. Expect to catch up with Rhaenyra, Alicent, Daemon, Aegon, Aemond, Helaena, Ser Criston, and everyone else who made it out of Season 1 alive. We should also be introduced to the as-yet-missing Targaryen child, Daeron. As far as new characters go, the series probably won't venture far outside the seats of Westerosi power. House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal has mentioned that, since this story is smaller in scope than its predecessor, we probably won't see places like Essos and North of the Wall. However, since the source text for this show, George R. R. Martin's Fire and Blood, is a lengthy pseudo-historical treatise that follows hundreds of years of Targaryen history, there is potential for a lot of new character additions in the second season.

Season 2 will likely involve the Greens and Blacks building their respective sides in order to carry more weight into battle. We met Robert Baratheon's ancestor Borros in the Season 1 finale, on the ill-fated trip Rhaenyra's sons take to win the House's loyalty. Other notable families who join the Greens over the course of the war include House Lannister and House Tully, so we might meet the ancient leaders of those houses in the coming season. Viewers are also likely to meet Cregan Stark, a patriarch of the Stark family who joins Rhaenyra and the blacks. A potential wildcard introduction? The Ironborn of the Iron Islands, aka the soldiers of House Greyjoy. House Greyjoy didn't pack much heat during Game of Thrones' original run, but the house did boast legendary fighter Dalton Greyjoy, also called "The Red Kraken." Whoever ends up making an appearance in the second season of House of the Dragon, it'll be nice to be reintroduced to some of the houses we came to love over the course of Game of Thrones' run.

Where Does the House of the Dragon Season 2 Story Pick Up?

While Season 1 carried us through the origins of the "Dance of the Dragons" between rival factions of the Targaryen family, the next season will be about the war that followed this schism. A quick refresher: the children of deceased King Aegon Targaryen II (Paddy Considine) have split into competing factions, fighting for the throne of Westeros. On one side are the Greens, the allies of Viserys I's second wife Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). On the other side are the Blacks, those aligned with Viserys I's chosen heir (treasonous though she may be), Rhaenrya (Emma D'Arcy), and her husband-uncle Daemon (Matt Smith). In the season finale, the death of Rhaenyra's son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) at the hands of his uncle Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) kicks off the battle between the two sides once and for all.

Bloys has assured audiences that Season 2 will not contain any of the time jumps that confused and frustrated some during the first season. As such, it's safe to assume that the show will pick up sometime after this bombshell loss, carrying audiences through a Westeros that is at war with itself. We might be thrown straight into the battle, or we might pick up from Rhaenyra learning about Lucerys' death. Whatever the action of the episode is, it's certain to be gripping from the first scene to the last.