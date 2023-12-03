The Big Picture Corlys Velaryon's journey in Season 2 of House of the Dragon will be emotionally driven, with past deeds haunting him and forcing him to be humble.

Corlys will shift his stance and listen to his wife Rhaenys' advice, indicating a change in their relationship dynamics.

While Corlys' journey may not be violent and reckless in Season 2, he may be biding his time to exact revenge for the death of his children in the future.

During the HBO panel this weekend at CCXP in Brazil, House of the Dragon stars Steve Toussaint and Ewan Mitchell went down to São Paulo to tease the upcoming season and talk about their characters’ journeys. After unveiling the highly anticipated teaser trailer for Season 2, Toussaint talked about the complicated journey that his character Corlys “The Sea Snake” Velaryon will go through in the next episodes.

While no one in Westeros is 100% innocent and are hardly victims of random circumstances, we couldn’t help but feel sorry for Corlys by the end of Season 1. As Toussaint underscored, the character ended up “injured" and “lost three family members, three possible heirs.” Since we’re talking about a Game of Thrones universe, it would be completely understandable if The Sea Snake went on a rampage in his quest for revenge, but Toussaint revealed to the public that he was taken aback when he discovered that this is not quite the direction that the series is going:

“What certainly was surprising for me when I read the scripts is actually just how emotional his journey is in this season. Because I, initially, before I’d seen the scripts, I presumed he’d be all rough, “I'm gonna just lay waste to my enemies!” But in actual fact, without giving anything away, a lot of his past deeds come back to haunt him, and he has to be very humble. So it’s a very strong and very long, emotional journey that The Sea Snake goes on.”

Corlys and Rhaenys' Dynamic Is About to Change

Toussaint also suggested there will be a shift in the relationship between his character and his wife Rhaenys Verlaryon (Eve Best). He reminded the audience that Corlys initially wanted to give up and go away, but Rhaenys told him they had to stay and support Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy). As such, Toussaint revealed, even though Corlys is grieving, "he’s now decided he will listen to his wife’s advice immediately rather than take a few months to decide.”

We also can’t forget that if House of the Dragon follows the same structure of flagship series, Game of Thrones, there are character arcs that may not pay off until much later. So, even if Corlys’ journey isn’t completely violent and reckless in Season 2, the Sea Snake might just be biding his time until he’s able to exact revenge over the death of his children.

HBO premieres Season 2 of House of the Dragon in 2024. A specific release date is yet to be announced but stay tuned to Collider for updates.

