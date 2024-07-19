Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 5 of House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture Daemon's hallucinations lead him towards madness and a desire to betray Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon Season 2, creating opportunities for former cast members to reappear.

Laena's appearance to Daemon reminds him of his responsibility as a father, giving him reason to change his ways and protect his daughters.

Baela and Rhaena are in danger due to Daemon's actions, which highlight his complex relationships and the need for him to prioritize his daughters.

House of the Dragon Season 2 has a lot going on. With the war between the two Targaryen factions raging, betrayals, death, and destruction are a constant. But some parts of the story are stranger than others. Daemon (Matt Smith) has been on a unique journey in House of the Dragon Season 2. After taking Harrenhal, he attempts to raise an army of Riverlanders to help Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) cause. However, while living in the cursed castle, he suffers from hallucinations that slowly drive him toward madness and awaken a desire to betray Rhaenyra and take the Iron Throne himself. Daemon's delusions create the opportunity for a few former cast members to reappear, most notably, Milly Alcock's Rhaenyra but also Nanna Blondell's Laena Velaryon.

Laena did not get the time she deserved in Season 1, and her brief appearance doesn't make up for that, but it does give Daemon's character an important change. Laena is among the figures haunting Daemon because she played an important role in his life as his second wife and the mother of his two daughters, Baela (Bethany Antonia) and Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell). But the visions of Laena are different than the previous ones. While most of his hallucinations are focused on his past pain, Laena steers him to the present, tasking him with an important role he has forgotten: being a father. This gives him a reason to snap out of the rut he is in. As their only remaining parent, Daemon has a responsibility to care for the girls, but right now, he needs them more than they need him.

How Does Laena Appear to Daemon?

Laena is not the only long-gone character to appear to Daemon, but she has a tendency to show up while he is talking to those around him, blurring the lines between reality and hallucination. At first, the sight of her shocks Daemon because of her memorable death in Season 1, when she orders Vhagar to burn her alive rather than dying in childbirth. Yet, it isn't until her second appearance in the hallucinations that she speaks to Daemon, and his shock grows more pronounced. As Daemon hears of the horrors the Riverlanders experienced from his own orders, Laena appears at his side, saying, "A terrible war is being fought in these lands. Have you looked after our girls?"

The question gets a reaction from Daemon, but not the anger that usually accompanies these visions. Daemon stops, likely thinking of his daughters for the first time in a while. Though Laena disappears shortly afterward, her words stick with Daemon. Her question is not a memory of pain or a reminder of a mistake he cannot fix but a call to action. Laena does not accuse Daemon of forgetting their daughters but gives him a task. Baela and Rhaena are alive but alone in the dangerous world, and Daemon has the ability to fix that.

Baela and Rhaena Give Daemon A Reason to Do Better

Rhaena and Baela have played important roles this season, Baela as the dragonrider who tracked Cole's (Fabien Frankel) army and Rhaena as a negotiator sent to the Vale and the protector of Rhaenyra's younger sons. With more screen time, these characters have begun to develop, but Westeros is never a safe place, especially for young women. During a time of war, that truth is elevated. Currently, Baela and Rhaena are undeniably on Rhaenyra's side, and the Greens know it. Their tie to Rhaenyra's cause puts them in danger from the Greens, and Daemon has done nothing to protect them.

In fact, as Daemon makes more enemies for himself, he puts a target on Baela and Rhaena. As Daemon seems to turn on Rhaenyra, he not only makes it likely that more people would use Baela and Rhaena against him, but he also makes enemies out of the people the girls are with, turning them into the perfect hostages. Baela has a dragon, making her a desirable ally for Rhaenyra in her own right, and with a marriage pact between her and Jacaerys, her loyalties are bought. But Rhaena is powerless. Though her loyalty to Rhaenyra has not wavered despite getting a job she doesn't want, Rhaena's situation is not guaranteed. Daemon's visions remind him that Baela and Rhaena rely on him, but that relationship isn't one way.

Daemon Needs Baela and Rhaena More Than They Need Him

Daemon often makes enemies, but even among those he loves, Daemon's relationships tend to be complex. This includes Viserys (Paddy Considine), whose approval Daemon craved even as he created distance between them, Laena, who Daemon cared for, though she wasn't the woman he desired, and especially Rhaenyra, who he simultaneously loves and resents. But his relationships with Baela and Rhaena are different. It's not fair to call this dynamic simple. Baela and Rhaena's relationship with their father is tainted by the trauma of losing their mother, resentment from his rapid wedding to Rhaenyra, favoritism, and potential abandonment issues. However, they have never been Daemon's opponents. This puts them in a unique position to not appear in Daemon's visions and hopefully get him off the path he's on.

So much of Daemon's visions feed his pain and resentment, but those emotions are not directed towards Baela and Rhaena. He was hurt by Viserys naming Rhaenyra heir and resented Rhaenyra for it. During their marriage, Laena acknowledged that she was not the wife that Daemon wanted. But with his daughters, Daemon cannot twist the issues into their fault. Whatever tension in these father/daughter relationships exists is from shortcomings on Daemon's part. He may not always have been the ideal father for these girls, but he has time to prove his love for them, and maybe, by focusing on his own failures rather than how he has been wronged, Daemon can break out of the cycle he's been trapped in.

With no reason for his mind to discredit her, Baela and her unflinching honesty may be the only thing to make Daemon see reason. Baela has the spirit of a Targaryen, which Daemon respects, and though she knows her father's nature, she is unafraid to speak her mind. If she learned what Daemon was doing, Baela would undoubtedly have thoughts. Meanwhile, Rhaena is different. She may not call her father out, but she gives him a reason to do better. Rhaena's vulnerability as a dragonless Targaryen should make Daemon want to protect her, a job that would remove him from the dangers at Harrenhal and, though not what Rhaenyra instructed, would help her cause (or at least not actively hurt it). Daemon needs his daughters because they are uniquely qualified to save him in a way Rhaenyra simply cannot.

