Things are getting heated in House of the Dragon Season 2. The consequences of a “son for a son” are upon the Targaryens, and Daemon and Rhaenyra are in the eye of the storm. In the climactic moment of the first episode, Daemon instructs Blood and Cheese to get the head of Prince Aemond. However, things go sideways, and a young Prince is dead instead. In a new interview with CBR, Matt Smith stands by the idea that Daemon's hands are clean.

The new episode starts in the aftermath of the murder as we see Aegon and the Hightowers mourning their loss, while on the other hand, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is now deemed a "kinslayer." As for Rhaenyra, she feels Daemon has threatened her claim to the throne by instructing the killers with “a son for a son.” Smith explains:

“It's very complicated for [Daemon and Rhaenyra] because Rhaenyra feels a great sense of betrayal and a sense of injustice that is being directed at her. Ultimately, it's at the hands of Daemon with his impetuous behavior.”

Daemon Has No One to Talk to in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

House of the Dragon portrays Daemon as a complicated character. His actions are reckless, but it usually seems like his heart is in the right place. Nonetheless, after a fight with his Queen, he’s off to Harrenhal, suffering the consequences. Smith expands on Daemon’s state of mind in the coming episodes, saying:

“Coupled with the grief of his brother dying... the fracture of that relationship with Rhaenyra means that he literally is an island on his own in the middle of the ocean, with nowhere to go and no one to talk to. He's left to his own devices and his own thoughts get the better of him. He becomes submerged in his own deep, dark psychology.”

The actor further assures fans that Daemon’s instructions were in the best interest of his family and that he loves Rhaenyra, but he defaults to vengeance when his loved ones are threatened. It'll be interesting to see how far Daemon will go for the ones he loves. The season brings back Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower, Matthew Needham as Lord Larys, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond, Phia Saban as Queen Helaena, and many more.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is available to stream on Max.