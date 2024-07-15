Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 5 of House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture Daemon is haunted by visions of his mother, Alyssa, and struggles with insecurity about his identity and role as a king.

Alyssa Targaryen was Daemon and Viserys' mother who died a tragic death after childbirth.

Daemon's troubling dreams at Harrenhal may be influenced by his own subconscious feelings and possibly manipulation by Alys.

It seems that when it comes to Daemon (Matt Smith) and Harrenhal, the king consort (or king, as he would now like to be referred to) can't catch a break. From being haunted by a young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and a child's corpse to being goaded by her in his brother's crown, the haunted castle is feeding on Daemon's insecurity in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5. Though it might take longer to unravel why he saw himself dressed as Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and whether Laena's (Nanna Blondell) specter is on the side of the angels, it's clear that the category this week for Daemon's dreams (or are they hallucinations? Visions?) is Oedipal. In a blurry vision, we watch as Daemon has sex with a mysterious blonde woman (Emmeline Lambert) with those same Targaryen looks. While you might wonder if this is Aemma (Siân Brooke), Viserys' (Paddy Considine) wife, it doesn't take long during this romantic liaison for us to realize that she is actually Daemon's mother, Alyssa. Yikes!

Who Is Alyssa Targaryen?

So, wait, wait, who is Alyssa Targaryen exactly? Well, she is Jaehaerys I and Queen Alysanne's fifth child and second daughter. According to George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, King Jaehaerys I and Queen Alysanne were beloved by the people, a sentiment that is shared in House of the Dragon. Despite the fact that the two of them had 13 children, at the end of Jaehaerys' life, he still had a succession crisis. After the death of their eldest son and daughter (yet another Aegon and another Daenerys), the couple had Aemon, Baelon, and Alyssa. Aemon would be the king's heir and later become Rhaenys' (Eve Best) father, while Baelon and Alyssa would be married as siblings and become parents to Viserys, Daemon, and (yes, another) short-lived Aegon.

Unlike how she is portrayed in House of the Dragon in Daemon's vision, Alyssa had dirty blonde hair and one eye that was Targaryen purple and the other green. In Fire & Blood, Alyssa is described as somewhat of a tomboy character. She wore boy's clothes and liked to fight and ride and was said to have a warrior's heart. As stated in Episode 5 by Rhaenyra, when she's talking with Baela (Bethany Antonia), Alyssa's dragon was Meleys. As a mother, she would take both of her sons flying while they were still newborns. However, the happy family wouldn't be happy for long. After struggling in labor with her third son, Aegon, Alyssa died within a year afterward and Aegon soon followed, not unlike Viserys' wife Aemma.

What Happens in Daemon's Vision?

Image via HBO

This episode is not the first time Alyssa has been mentioned. Back in Season 1 Episode 4, when Daemon has returned from the Stepstones, we hear Viserys saying, "You were always mother's favorite. No, it's no great mystery. You were. Our mother, she had no regard for custom or tradition, rules. And I, sadly, was no great warrior." That conversation hints at the root of Daemon and Viserys' issues. In his vision, we see a woman around Daemon's age with silver hair calling to him. Is this a sex worker? Is this someone we're meant to recognize? Did they change actors for Aemma Arryn? It's unclear at first, but her message is clear.

"You were always the strong one," she coos to Daemon, who smiles wistfully as the two of them become intimate. "The finest swordsman. The fearless dragonrider. Your brother had great love in his heart, but he lacked your constitution. Viserys was unsuited for the crown, but you, Daemon, you were made to wear it." If there's anything that Daemon's been dying to hear, it's this type of approval and encouragement. Not just that he is the heir, but that he was made to wear the crown, that he has the constitution of a king, and he responds eagerly to her. Then, as Daemon pulls back from kissing her, the woman looks up at him; Daemon's hand drags down from her neck and leaves a disturbing trail of blood there. She then says, "If only you'd been born first, my favorite son." And that's when Daemon's pleased expression melts away into horror before he comes to — at the dining table next to the Strongs in the middle of the day, confused and disturbed.

What Does Daemon's Dream About His Mother Mean?​​​

Close

While your knee-jerk instinct might be to say this is a mommy issue (and it might be to some extent), Daemon's vision touches on everything that Viserys himself felt self-conscious about. Daemon is the warrior, the dragonrider, the more aggressive leader, and, yes, he was a better leader of men when he was Commander of the City Watch. In Fire & Blood, the Goldcloaks are known to be extremely loyal to Daemon. Long after Aegon II takes the throne, there are still many guards of the City Watch who would happily fight for Daemon. In Season 2 Episode 1, we see that Blood still calls Daemon "Commander" even though it's been many years since he's held that title.

Similarly, in Fire & Blood, it's stated that Daemon was knighted at sixteen and then later given his father's Valyrian steel sword Dark Sister by his grandfather Jaehaerys. While Viserys technically rode Balerion, Aegon the Conqueror's legendary dragon, the dragon was very old by that point and only flew once with Viserys on his back before he died. Meanwhile, Daemon was an active dragonrider and even rode Caraxes into battle.

This vision is the projection of what he's always been told by Viserys. But, it's unclear how closely House of the Dragon sticks to Fire & Blood's timeline. In Fire & Blood, Daemon was only a toddler when Alyssa died. Viserys' claims only make sense if Alyssa actually was old enough to watch her sons grow to become warriors, but is Viserys letting his insecurities speak for him? In this week's episode, Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) says, "It's a pity, don't you think, that you never knew your mother?" So, how much of this vision is about Alyssa, and how much of it is actually about Viserys? In fact, the resounding connection between all of these dream sequences has been that Viserys is at the heart of them. They aren't about what kind of king Daemon would be or what kind of uncle he was to Rhaenyra or the relationship he might have had with his mother; they are about Daemon's fraught relationship with Viserys.

How Much of All of This Is Harrenhal and Alys' Doing?

Image via HBO

It's clear in Episode 5 that Daemon is beginning to spiral out of control. He tells Ser Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale) to call him king instead of king consort. He tells the Brackens to pledge their allegiance to him rather than Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy). He refers to himself as king and plainly states to Alys that when he takes King's Landing, Rhaenyra can come to him where they can rule together, rather than him simply being her consort. It might be one thing if Daemon's actions were actually leading to positive results, but other than doing some decent wood chopping, all of his plans go awry. The Riverlords turn against him and by the end of the episode, he's in a worse place than when he started.

This begs the question, how much of this is Daemon's own feelings coming to light, and how much of it is because of Harrenhal? In fact, how much of it has to do with that weird concoction that Alys handed Daemon to drink? You might have noticed that we're jumping between calling that scene a vision or a dream. The fact is, it's unclear if Daemon is dreaming and asleep at that moment, or hallucinating a vision. We haven't actually seen him fall asleep since the last episode, when he chopped off young Rhaenyra's head.

And it was after drinking that odd tea that Daemon's timeline at Harrenhal started to feel hazy. How much of what he's seeing is the product of Daemon's active subconscious, and how much of it is Alys manipulating him? She picks an opportune time to mention his mother after the two discuss the morals of what the Blackwoods are doing to the Brackens, so is this Alys' version of teaching Daemon a lesson? Is it the haunted castle of Harrenhal? Or does Daemon just have weird dreams like this regularly? It's still uncertain, but what is certain is that all this time spent at Harrenhal doesn't seem to be helping Daemon or Rhaenyra at all, and maybe there's something to that.

