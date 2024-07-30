Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 7.

The Big Picture Daemon underestimates Oscar Tully, leading to a power struggle he's not able to win.

Despite his youth, Oscar's calm political intuition outmaneuvers Daemon's posturing arrogance.

Oscar's strategy forces Daemon to surrender control and face the consequences of his actions.

In last week's episode of House of the Dragon, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) finally inched his way toward progress after weeks of self-sabotaging his mission at Harrenhal. His growing clarity coalesced, and his reward for accepting his slice of humble pie was a win (at least, where his cause is concerned): the death of Grover Tully, Lord Paramount of the Trident and head of House Tully. Illness had rendered Grover too feeble to order his bannermen into Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Emma D'Arcy) service. Grover's heir, Oscar Tully (Archie Barnes), might be desperately young, but at least he's conscious; one command can give Daemon his army. Plus, Daemon assumes he can manipulate a naive child to his liking. Just like the rest of his Season 2, fate drops a surprise on Daemon's head, this time in the form of Oscar Tully: a political genius in the making who gives the King Consort more than he bargained for.

Daemon Underestimates Oscar Tully in 'House of the Dragon'

When Daemon meets Oscar earlier in the season, he outright dismisses the heir. Oscar's sentimentality — he cherishes Grover and considers him a father; he's perplexed, then horrified, when Daemon suggests regicide — stymies Daemon's time-sensitive goal. If Oscar won't issue orders in his grandfather's stead, then Daemon can't waste time on a boy who stammers over his words and is green to war. He calls Oscar worthless to his face, and none of Matt Smith's trademark sneers makes the slight charming.

Once Lord Tully passes, Daemon and Oscar privately reconvene. Daemon presumes Oscar and the Riverlords will fall in line. When Oscar pushes back, reminding Daemon how much the Riverlords despise the Rogue Prince, Daemon employs his favorite brand of intimidation: looming physicality, a bloodlust-filled stare, and threats delivered via quiet baritone. Once he's in the Godswood with Oscar and the assembled Riverlords, Daemon adopts his charismatic Lord Commander persona, projecting his voice and striding around like an experienced war hero. Even though Harrenhal ripped his psyche to shreds, a spark of his former self emerges — a "my way or the highway" attitude that, when crossed, usually results in the offender's decapitation.

Oscar Tully Is Another Lesson for Daemon

Instead, Daemon's recklessly blithe behavior comes home to roost. He severely underestimates Oscar, who took his measure during their first meeting and flips the tables on a man who outranks him in every power dynamic (feudal, wealth, title, age). Oscar has not come to play. His grandfather's death and his inherited responsibilities have smoothed his nervous edges. Daemon can't land a verbal blow without Oscar yanking him back by the scruff of his neck. Privately, he couches his disdain for Daemon in polite words. Publicly, he reads Daemon for filth.

Oscar isn't firing into the dark, however. Even though his disgust and anger are justified, he maintains a mature-beyond-his-years composure, and each word carries political meaning. His ultimatum is a masterstroke. To win the Riverlands' army, Daemon — who has just proclaimed himself King, not King Consort — must swallow his ego, obey a teenager's commands, and atone for the crimes he sanctioned. And verbal half-apologies aren't justice. Oscar tells Daemon to behead Willem Blackwood (Jack Parry-Jones), the man who led the recent war crimes against House Bracken and the loyal servant to whom Daemon promised advancement in exchange for his obeisance. In the words of House Stark, "The man who passes the sentence should swing the sword."

Backed into a corner, Daemon doesn't spend long calculating his options before killing Blackwood. If he sacrifices Rhaenyra, he saves one man; if he besmirches his already hanging-by-a-thread honor, his family might survive. Nothing warrants the former, and everything warrants the latter. But Daemon still pauses long enough to close his eyes, his face shuttering with regret. As soon as his sword does its duty, his eyes flood with shock, denial, and something close to numbed disassociation. Harrenhal has once again robbed Daemon of his prized control. Each time he surfaces from his hallucination-induced turmoil, events remind him about the consequences of his actions and the futility of his quest for the Iron Throne. There's something fitting about Oscar and Daemon's standoff happening in the Godswood, a place of ageless magic and unknown power — things even Targaryen Exceptionalism can't master.

How Did 'House of the Dragon's Oscar Tully Outsmart Daemon?

Of all the options, what makes Oscar Tully Daemon's match? It's the same principle as Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin), someone Daemon might dismiss because of her gender and lower-class birth. Instead, his unstoppable force meets Alys' immovable object: an ancient witch unafraid of a tormented prince's midlife crisis. In Oscar's case, Daemon never imagined he could lose face to a young boy who had just assumed his birthright. That grants Oscar an edge. Daemon wears his superiority complex on his sleeve and pays for the oversight.

Unlike Alys, his technical opposite, Oscar lacks lived-in wisdom. However, Lord Grover clearly prepared his heir for his future, and Oscar was a studious learner — with a kind heart and a thoughtful aptitude for political maneuvering. He shows his bannermen their proper respect and maintains decorum among the group even when tensions rise. Without stating it, he understands he has to earn the Riverlords' respect. Promising to honor Grover's oath to Rhaenyra while mercilessly calling out Daemon's cruelty — and returning Daemon's glare without blinking, while invading his personal space — upholds House Tully's noble ideals and demonstrates Oscar's strength as a fair leader.

So does Oscar accepting Willem Blackwood's pledge of fealty but not sparing him from the Riverlands' justice — with a twist. He forces Daemon to take responsibility for his crimes and prove that Rhaenyra is worthy of their allegiance (he's just her proxy, not the symbol they'll unite behind). Daemon executing Blackwood is the smoothest, swiftest, and most pacifying way for Oscar to fulfill his grandfather's vow, punish the guilty, discourage retaliatory violence, and squeeze Daemon under his (not cruel) thumb.

The People Daemon Dismisses Are the Ones Who Most Challenge Him

There's a version of Oscar's plan where his bravery goes heinously wrong. In a way, his daring echoes Daemon. The Rogue Prince is no fool; when he swings for the fences, it's a massive flex even when he misses. But he's also too reactive and impulsive to become a master planner. He falls prey to bad luck and patient people capable of out-thinking him. How fitting, then, that a centuries-old witchy woman and a teenage boy discombobulate him. Daemon, Oscar, and Alys are all wild cards. Who else could shame him and survive, and earn a (possibly amused) smirk? Between Archie Barnes' superb performance and David Hancock's top-tier screenwriting, we'll be saying Oscar's name in the same sentence as Bella Ramsey's Lyanna Mormont.

