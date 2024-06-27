Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2.

The Big Picture In House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra and Daemon's argument creates a dangerous rift as war breaks out.

Both characters have valid points about Viserys' choices, but their inability to see eye-to-eye worsens the situation.

The rift between Rhaenyra and Daemon threatens their alliance as they face an unavoidable war.

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2, "Rhaenyra the Cruel," has many critical moments, from Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) dismissing Otto (Rhys Ifans) to the death of the Cargyll twins (Luke and Elliot Tittensor). But one that is hard to ignore is the argument between Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) that dredges up old resentments from Season 1 while creating a dangerous rift between the Queen and her consort as war breaks out. Daemon and Rhaenyra have had a close relationship since the beginning of the series, always connected despite their claims to the Iron Throne putting them in competition. Though they seem happily married, it's not surprising that these long-held emotions boiled over in a tension-filled argument.

Learning about the events of Blood and Cheese and hearing that she has been blamed, Rhaenyra is understandably angry, especially when she discovers Daemon's involvement. This leaves no possibility of clearing her name and puts her in a terrible position, despite Daemon's insistence that it was an accident for the child to get hurt. As she confronts Daemon, harsh words are spoken. Rhaenyra accuses Daemon of being disloyal and untrustworthy, and Daemon shoots back by claiming that Rhaenyra was only the heir to the Iron Throne because Viserys (Paddy Considine) was afraid of Daemon being king. Though their arguments are polar opposites, neither Daemon nor Rhaenyra are completely wrong. Rooted in what they know to be true, neither is willing to concede their argument, irrevocably dividing the couple when they most need to be united.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

Daemon Has a Point About Viserys

While it is a harsh view of his brother, Daemon's statement is not entirely false. Viserys' goal was to "protect the Realm from Daemon," as the former king admitted to a young Alicent (Emily Carey) in Season 1, Episode 3. Daemon certainly does not have the temperament to rule, and his many positions in Viserys' council proved that, though Daemon does not see it that way. Understandably, Daemon would be bitter about that being taken away from him and trying to justify it to himself. His excuse sounds like a justification as he says, "Your father was a coward who knew I was the stronger son, that I was the leader of men, and he was afraid to be seen in my shadow." The idea that Viserys feared being outshone in the histories is not unfounded. Viserys was deeply concerned with legacy, constantly asking if he would be remembered as a good king. Yet, Daemon is so unlike Viserys that his rule would have drastically changed whatever Viserys accomplished.

Daemon certainly made poor choices (especially with the "heir for a day" comment, which crossed several lines), but he did love his brother, which shows through in Season 1. Daemon never actively challenged Viserys' leadership, despite his impertinence. Nor did Rhaenyra's role as heir ever cause him to initiate a war, though, as he says, she was raised to humble Daemon. But Daemon is still hurt by his brother publicly implying that he is unfit for the crown and choosing Rhaenyra over him. He's been holding onto this bitterness for years, and the Iron Throne is a big thing to lose, but his view of Viserys is shortsighted.

Rhaenyra Sees a Different and Equally Fair Side of Her Father

Image via HBO

While Daemon makes some good points, Rhaenyra is right, too. Viserys' decision to make Rhaenyra heir was more complex than avoiding Daemon. In the same conversation with Alicent, Viserys acknowledged that there were more reasons he made Rhaenyra heir, namely love for her and guilt about her mother's death. Viserys' quest for a son killed Aemma (Sian Brooke), the woman he loved, and Rhaenyra is all he has left of her. Though Daemon's actions push Viserys to name Rhaenyra his heir, Viserys continues to choose Rhaenyra over his sons time and time again, like in Season 1, Episode 8, "The Lord of the Tides," When he shows up to defend Lucerys' claim to Driftmark despite his suffering.

Rhaneyra not only knows there is more to his choice than avoiding Daemon, but she pinpoints one of the major arguments that Viserys never outright said. Viserys never fully trusted Daemon. In Season 1, Daemon is hurt that Viserys chose Otto Hightower as the Hand to the King rather than him, but Viserys never considers making his brother Hand. Yet the biggest sign of the lack of trust between the brothers is the Prophecy of Ice and Fire. Passed down from King to heir for a century, Viserys repealed the secret to Rhaenyra upon naming her heir, but in the years Daemon served as heir, Viserys never told him. Throughout that time, Viserys still expected to have a son, but even so, he risked the information dying with him rather than telling Daemon. Ryan Condal explained that in Rhaenyra's understanding, not sharing the prophecy suggests that "Viserys never took him seriously as an heir."

Rhaenyra and Daemon's Rift Doesn't Bode Well for the Dance of the Dragons

Close

Rhaenyra and Daemon both have valid arguments, but their conversation moves beyond what matters in the moment, which is the death of young Jaehaerys. Daemon's rash actions threatened Rhaenyra's position, which he never considered. She points out that there is a darkness in him, which found a purpose in opposing the Hightowers, and that is true. Daemon can only defend Blood and Cheese by saying it wasn't meant to be the child but Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), which is a weak defense when a little boy was gruesomely murdered.

However, when Rhaenyra questions his trustworthiness, he has a better argument. Daemon reminds her that he is actively fighting for her claim. Daemon has not tried to name himself king and replace Rhaenyra, but he has overstepped in taking command of her army, which is a valid concern for Rhaenyra. But it all ties into the hurt brewing under the surface for decades. It's a complicated argument with good points on both sides, yet the husband and wife are incapable of seeing eye to eye on this point, creating a dangerous situation as they go to war. With enemies willing to kill her family and an unavoidable war ahead, Rhaenyra needs her allies, and her husband should be her strongest. But the rift calls that into question, adding another danger to the Blacks.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max in the U.S. with new episodes on Sundays.

WATCH ON MAX