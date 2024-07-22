The Big Picture Rhaenyra's affair with Mysaria adds a new layer to her strained relationship with Daemon in House of the Dragon.

Rhaenyra feels proud and emboldened by her secret tryst, seeing it as a power play against Daemon's silence.

As the Targaryen civil war unfolds, Rhaenyra seeks solace and understanding from Mysaria amidst her losses.

The marriage between Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) has become complicated enough in House of the Dragon, but their twisted romance becomes even more so after the Black Queen has a romantic interlude with her Mistress of Whisperers, Lady Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno). In an interview with Variety, D’Arcy speaks to the ramifications of how Rhaenyra will address this state of affairs with her husband going forward. Up until this point, she and Daemon have been strained at best. Instead of addressing the obvious resentments,Daemon has over Rhaenyra taking his supposed birthright, he flees on the back of Caraxes to Harrenhal, where he has done effectively nothing to help in her war effort. D’Arcy tells the outlet that her moment with Mysaria is another move on the chessboard.

“I don’t expect that she will have any intention of telling him [about the kiss]. But I imagine that she feels quite proud, and feels quite emboldened. I imagine she quite likes the idea of him finding out. There’s such a power struggle in their relationship, that hooking up with his ex, I can only think, would feel like a useful point on the board.”

While Daemon dallies away in his tedious fever dreams, Rhaenyra has an equally frustrating time. She barely has any forces of her own to fight the Greens and is unable to go into battle herself. She has felt useless up until this point. Even more so, she has felt lonely. With the men of her council -- and even her own son -- questioning her, Mysaria is the only one who can understand her, it seems.

Rhaenyra Needs a Win on ‘House of the Dragon’

House of the Dragon’s depiction of the Dance of Dragons has been a slow burn. Other than the tragic demise of Rhaenys (Eve Best), no real headway has been made in this bl0oody conflict. Rhaenyra continues to endure losses, from the departure of Daemon, the loss of her son, and now, her failure to find a Dragonseed. Viewers can only take so much disappointment from its protagonist before giving up altogether.

Rhaenyra’s brief moment of passion with Mysaria is a reprieve from these disappointments, but as D’Arcy says, it is an efficient way of fighting against Daemon’s silence. He seems to be able to hurt Rhaenyra so easily with so few consequences. It is high time that Rhaenyra fights back in some way. Even if Daemon never finds out about it, she can gain some confidence from the only person who truly understands her place in the world. Rhaenyra’s intimacy with Mysaria is not just about fleeting passion or getting back at her husband, but finding kinship with mutual respect. With only two more episodes of the season left, there is no telling where House of the Dragon will end up. Viewers should tune into Max every Sunday at 9 pm EST to see what happens next.

