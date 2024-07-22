Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6.

The Big Picture Daemon confronts his brother's ghost, facing unresolved issues and regrets about his past actions.

The argument between Viserys and Daemon highlights their lack of trust and issues with succession.

Daemon reaches a breaking point, showing vulnerability and remorse as he mourns his relationship with Viserys.

While House of the Dragon Season 2 has been an exciting foray into what Westeros looks like when it's thrown into civil war by dragon-riding Targaryens, there has been one missing link that made Season 1 the success that it was. For obvious reasons, a war about succession can only really get started when the king dies, but Season 2 has felt the loss of Paddy Considine's King Viserys I Targaryen. However, his ghost looms large over his descendants, particularly over Daemon (Matt Smith). And since his arrival at Harrenhal, Daemon has had his fair share of hauntings. While the last episode's appearance of his dead mother knocked him off balance, this episode sees the return of the biggest influence in Daemon's life — through not only one but two scenes with Considine's Viserys, and one might sound a little familiar. Yes, that scene in the throne room is almost identical to a scene in the very first episode of the show, but watching the two scenes side by side reveals much more about Daemon's growth as a character.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

'House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6 Revisits the "Heir for a Day" Scene

Daemon's new nightmare of the week comes in the form of Viserys. It seems obvious that he would be the next specter to appear to Daemon, considering his impact. You could say that nearly all the actions Daemon takes in Season 1 are in some kind of response to his brother. From stealing the dragon eggs to taking a young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) to a brothel to running away to fight a war in the Stepstones, Daemon's universe revolves around Viserys, whether he wants it to or not. In Season 1, Episode 1, "The Heirs of the Dragon," after the tragic death of Aemma (Siân Brooke), rather than mourning with Viserys or Rhaenyra, Daemon spends the night with his Goldcloaks.

According to Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the night was considered a celebration. At this party, Otto reports Daemon toasting Baelon, calling him "the heir for a day." Now, like most things with Daemon when he's being morally dubious, we don't really know how Daemon said that, or if he did at all. Otto certainly has no love lost for the prince, but it doesn't exactly feel out of character for Daemon, either. As Daemon says to his Goldcloaks, "King and council have long rued my position as next in line for the throne. But dream and pray as they all might; it seems I’m not so easily replaced." He is bitter that both the small council and Viserys don't like the idea of him being the heir and celebrates that Viserys has no one to replace him, never considering that his brother would choose his niece.

The throne room scene in Season 2, Episode 6 is a repeat of the conversation between the brothers in the aftermath of this revelation, with a few things cut out. In both scenes, Viserys demands to know if Daemon said the "heir for a day" comment. In the past, Daemon deflects; in the present, Daemon simply replies, "You can't possibly still be angry about this." In both scenes, Viserys then yells at his brother for choosing to celebrate his own rise rather than being by his family's side. Episode 6 shows an abbreviated version of the scene, but going back to the pilot, the argument that the two brothers have cuts to the heart of their issues.

This Argument Is What Daemon's Struggle in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Has Been All About

Image via HBO

The argument between Viserys and Daemon in the past is rooted in a lack of trust. Daemon is outraged when Viserys says he has only ever defended him. He reminds Viserys that he's been sent away time after time when he should be named Hand and kept by Viserys' side. His reasoning was, "Because I'm your brother, and the blood of the dragon runs thick." However, despite Otto Hightower's many failings, naming him as Hand has helped the kingdom on the whole, and naming Daemon Hand never would have suited his temperament, but Daemon doesn't see it that way.

He tells Viserys that he is weak and that he would protect him from his own weakness. This echoes the same sentiment that he had when arguing with Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) at Dragonstone earlier this season. In that episode, Daemon tells Rhaenyra that Viserys was a fool who sought greatness but shrank from spilling blood to achieve it, noting that Rhaenyra would suffer the same fate. But in the same scene, he acknowledges that what happened with Blood and Cheese was a mistake, pointing out his own failures in action, and it has since haunted him during his stay at Harrenhal.

While Viserys does later recognize that Otto has used his position as Hand to essentially install his daughter as queen, Daemon's argument against Otto could be levied against himself. He calls Otto a second son who stands to inherit nothing he doesn't take for himself — the same position that Daemon was in after Rhaenyra was named heir.

Viserys and Daemon's Two Arguments Use the Same Dialogue, but Are Totally Different

Image via HBO

While this fight replicates the one in Season 1, Season 2's scene is played completely differently. Viserys' anger is still there, but he is no longer shouting. He's quiet and somber. Meanwhile, Daemon looks on the brink of tears, almost desperate to undo the past. Instead of shouting at his brother and calling him weak, he approaches Viserys and tries to stop him before he can send him away. He interrupts Viserys when he says he has decided to name a new heir, trying to undo the past.

Later, in his conversation with Alys (Gayle Rankin), Daemon angrily says that Rhaenyra never even wanted the crown. What's unspoken is that he wanted the crown, or rather to be named as heir. Rhaenyra points this out clearly in her scene with Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) back in Dragonstone, saying that Daemon wanted to be cherished by Viserys and made his heir and that Daemon can not handle Rhaenyra finally taking what he believed to be his.

This idea that Rhaenyra does not want the crown is something we heard from her back in Season 1 when she pleads for Viserys to defend her in "Lord of the Tides." In that scene, she tells Viserys that the burden of being heir is too heavy on her, but she knows that he's entrusted her with Aegon's prophecy, and if he believes it then she will shoulder it. This same prophecy is what confirmed to Daemon after Viserys' death that his brother never trusted him or considered him truly his heir, since Daemon never learned of it. But Alys correctly points out that it is perhaps Rhaenyra's reluctance to take the crown that made her the perfect candidate, saying Viserys himself did not want it. Though we don't know how she knows that, it clearly rings true for Daemon.

In the pilot, Daemon stomps off angrily on Caraxes with a stolen dragon egg in hand and goes to Dragonstone. But in Season 2, Daemon sadly walks away before he is trapped behind the locked doors of the throne room. As he begs for the door to be opened, we hear behind him the clinking sound of a crown falling to the ground. For those with good ears, you'll notice that the sound is a replay from Season 2, Episode 4, when Daemon cut the head off a young Rhaenyra and her crown fell off. In this scene, Viserys does not drop his crown, he removes it, but it's the sound that alerts Daemon. He looks back at a devastated Viserys and crumples to the floor before finally the doors open, and he wakes up in Harrenhal.

Daemon Is Reaching a Breaking Point in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Close

When Ser Simon (Simon Russel Beale) finds Daemon crawling on the floor, commenting that perhaps Daemon needs more sleep, Daemon rounds on him with a knife in his hand. He accuses Ser Simon of being an agent of the Hightowers or Larys (Matthew Needham) before he tearfully asks if he's working with Rhaenyra against him. It's clear that at this point, Daemon has become somewhat unhinged in his time at Harrenhal. Even Ser Simon seems less threatened by Daemon, shushing him quietly to calm him rather than shirking away.

Later, when he's asleep at the table in the banquet hall in Harrenhal, he sees Viserys again, but this time it's a new scene. Rather than it being harrowing, like seeing Rhaenyra sewing a child's head back onto his body, or cutting her head off, or having sex with his own mother, it's a cathartic moment. We see Daemon approaching Viserys before Aemma's body, being prepared for her funeral. Viserys is crying as Daemon reaches out to comfort him. With Daemon there, Viserys breaks down completely and sobs in his arms. Perhaps it's something that Daemon realizes at this moment or a truth that has been haunting him for a while, but he apologizes to his brother, acknowledging that Viserys needed him after Aemma's death, but Daemon wasn't there.

When Ser Simon awakens him again to tell him that Grover Tully is dead before leaving him, Daemon now fully sobs, alone in the hall with a tipped-over goblet of wine on the table. Whether this will lead to a more substantial change in how he approaches Rhaenyra is still uncertain, but it's clear that this is not only a breaking point, but something has changed within Daemon regarding Viserys. This is the most vulnerable we've ever seen Daemon, and it's a moment he's truly being shown to mourn. Although he never got the closure he needed with Viserys in life, maybe he has now in death.

Watch House of the Dragon Season 1 and 2 on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX