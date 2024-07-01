The Big Picture In House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra sends her children to the Vale for safety, accompanied by Rhaena and their dragons, with four dragon eggs resembling Daenerys' eggs.

Director Geeta Patel confirms the dragon eggs belong to Daenerys, and everyone on set was excited to film the scene.

The prophecy of the "prince that was promised" plays a crucial role in the Targaryen war, as seen in Rhaenyra's confrontation with Alicent.

The third episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 brought a lot of new information to its audience. From watching the curse of Harrenhal in full effect on Daemon to Rhaenyra confronting Alicent, the episode tied back neatly to various events of the past. But one moment that got many eagle-eyed fans of the original Game of Thrones series all hyped up, and for once, their theory is correct! The scene where Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) sends her youngest children to the Vale for safety features the biggest Easter egg for the original series yet.

During the scene, when Rhaenyra is bidding farewell to her children in hopes that her sons Aegon and Viserys can travel even farther to Pentos later on, she asks Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell) to accompany them and be the mother she can’t be. Accompanying them on this journey are their fledgling dragons, Tyraxes and Stormcloud, and four very fragile dragon eggs, the sight of which excited Game of Thrones fans, leading them to theorize these are Daenerys’ dragon eggs, based on their gold, green, and reddish-black color. In an interview with Mashable, episode director Geeta Patel confirmed "Those are Daenerys' eggs." Further adding,

"All of us who work on this show are big Game of Thrones fans, so it was very exciting to shoot that scene."

‘House of the Dragon’ Is Building on ‘Game of Thrones’ Legacy

Close

Based on the lore, perhaps the fourth silvery blue egg could be the one from which Rhaena’s dragon Morning would be born, as she has none. Patel points out, "The other part of [the egg scene] is Rhaena saying goodbye and giving up her family in order to be a leader," potentially establishing her as one of the prominent dragon riders in the upcoming war. As for the eggs reaching Daenerys vis Illyrio Mopatis (Roger Allam) in the pilot of Game of Thrones, the show leaves ample time between two events for the rest of the lore to fill in the blanks. And as Rhaenyra pointed out, these eggs are the Targaryens' "hope for the future," even if war with Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) goes horribly wrong.

The series invoked Aegon’s prophecy of the “prince that was promised,” in the first season and brought it back in this episode when Rhaenyra confronts Alicent. The prophecy, which was a guessing game in the original show, has now taken its own life in House of the Dragon and has become the crux of the Targaryen war. It remains to be seen which other elements from the original series make their way to the show next.

House of the Dragon drops a new episode every Sunday. Check out previous episodes on Max.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

Watch on Max