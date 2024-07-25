Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6.

HBO's House of the Dragon features one of the most complicated families on television, and Season 2 has only escalated the contentious drama within this royal lineage. As the splintered Targaryen family wages war over the Iron Throne, each individual member of the feuding factions is forced to play their part in the destructive civil war. Some within the royal family have been active on the battlefield, while others are more focused on ruling and strategizing, but even still, there are those yet to make their mark on the Dance of the Dragons.

While their absence from the series may yet test the patience of book readers eager to see their favorites adapted on screen, there's at least one character that has yet to debut but has been set up to be the next big player: Prince Daeron Targaryen. In Episode 6, the series finally seems to remember the younger Targaryen prince, whose existence illuminates further light on the extent of the Hightower's bolstering strength for the Green faction. Even though he has yet to make a notable appearance in the series, the reminder of his existence sets an exciting stage for the coming days in the Seven Kingdoms, with more dragons and Targaryens gearing up to enter into the fray.

Who Is Daeron Targaryen?

Prince Daeron is the fourth and youngest child of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), who has been absent from King's Landing while serving as ward to his uncle, Lord Ormund Hightower. It's easy to forget, but despite Otto Hightower's (Rhys Ifans) extensive influence, it's not he who is the head of their family. Instead, it's Lord Ormund who leads the Hightower House, raising Daeron in Oldtown, their ancestral seat and the oldest, wealthiest, city in Westeros.

Though separated from the rest of his family in King's Landing, Daeron is accompanied by his bonded dragon, Tessarion, while being fostered far from home. Though living far from the Red Keep has kept him distant from the rest of his family, Daeron's connection to Oldtown and separate upbringing will play a significant part in defining his character as someone wholly distinct from the rest of his family.

Daeron Is a Striking Contrast from His Older Brothers

As the third son of King Viserys, Daeron exists in a more nebulous position in the overarching succession conflict. Per the Greens, Viserys already had an heir and a spare in Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), which allowed Daeron to be sent away to live in their ancestral home, rather than the Red Keep. Though Daeron has yet to appear in the series, or even yet to be cast, his character is already being framed as a deliberate contrast to his older brothers. Where Aegon is foolish and immature, and Aemond is cruel and cutthroat, Daeron is deliberately described as "stalwart" and "salubrious" by his uncle, Gwayne (Freddie Fox). With such a starkly contrasting description compared to his siblings, Daeron is already being set up as someone far more admirable and reliable, all traits that the Greens would welcome with grateful arms.

While Daeron's absence has book fans champing at the bit, his lack of screentime is not actually a total disservice to the character. Through his deliberate separation from the rest of the Hightower family, Daeron also serves as another illustration of the generational trauma and conflict within his own family. Despite her genuine maternal love and best efforts, the results of Alicent's upbringing are damning; Aegon's first few days as king were defined by his foolishness and immaturity, while Aemond's ascension to prince regent fully affirms that he is the monster they all feared him to be.

These character flaws aren't singularly because of Alicent's parenting methods, but it is a glaring indictment to hear that Daeron, solely among his brothers, is considered kind. Gwayne's glowing commendation of the younger Targaryen could never be shared with his older brothers, although Helaena's (Phia Saban) gentler soul deserves more praise than she has been given. Daeron's inclusion in the show will provide compelling narrative parallels with his siblings, illuminating the consequences of Otto and Alicent's influence in a more scrutinizing light.

Daeron's Dragon Is Poised to Strengthen the Greens

However, Daeron's introduction to the series will also mark a significant addition to the show's roster of dragons. While the Greens technically won the Battle of Rook's Rest, the war's first battle between dragons was a pyrrhic victory that resulted in the crippling of their own king and his dragon, Sunfyre. Meleys' death paints a grim reminder of the mortality of the mighty beasts, it becomes more apparent that no singular dragon can dictate the terms of the war. Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) has already taken the bold step of searching for more dragon riders for her unclaimed dragons — an audacious decision that has already reaped its first reward. After the failed attempt by Sir Darklyn (Anthony Flanagan), Seasmoke took to the skies and claimed his own dragon rider, bonding with Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) in the funniest scene of the season thus far.

With Rhaenyra already gaining more firepower, so too are the Greens in need of more dragons on their side. Though Vhaegar is oft praised as the single most destructive weapon in all of Westeros, she alone can not win the war for the Greens. In the preview for Episode 7, positive news arrives for the Greens as Daeron's dragon, Tessarion, is noted to have taken to wing, signaling that he will soon be ready to rain fire down in the war. As the series makes tremendous efforts to give each dragon its own unique personality and mannerisms, Tessarion's introduction will likely be a memorable debut, not wholly dependent on his rider. And though the dragonrider may not make his appearance this season, there is sure to be excited anticipation from the Hightower host as news arrives of another dragon to their already formidable contingent.

While much of the central focus of House of the Dragon has been on the older children, Daeron's introduction will signal the increased relevance of the younger Targaryen siblings. As Daeron is set to bolster the Greens' forces, so too will Rhaenyra's youngest children, Joffrey and Aegon III, become more significant factors in the story in the coming season. Though their time in the Vale has been brief, Rhaenyra's younger children are already confirmed to have a dragon bonded with them. While it will take time for the dragon to mature, much like its rider, the plan to escape to Essos for protection will hopefully provide them with that sanctuary until they are needed. Until then, both the Greens and the Blacks await with bated breath for what's yet to come in the war. And when Alicent's youngest son finally makes his long-awaited debut, audiences will finally see why history remembers him as "Daeron the Daring."

