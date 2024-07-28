Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2.

The Big Picture House of the Dragon Season 2 continues to be brutal, even killing off a child, yet I'm pleading for the stray dog's survival.

Despite facing abuse and abandonment, the stray dog in House of the Dragon remains a loyal and innocent character.

I demand a happy ending for the mistreated dog, a rags-to-riches story complete with a life of luxury.

Any show set in Westeros is bloody, often violently killing off fan-favorite characters. There has been no shortage of heartbreak since Game of Thrones premiered, and when it comes to House of the Dragon, I'm ready to be hurt again. Yet there is one line that, if crossed, will emotionally destroy me. The series goes to extremes as it lives up to the bloody expectations of its predecessor. I mean, in the Season 2 premiere, a literal child was murdered in his bed, and while tragic, it didn't seem out of place in this show. However, there's one character that I demand makes it out alive and well — and it's not Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), or any other leading character, but the stray dog running around on the streets of King's Landing.

Maybe it's the similarities to my own pet, or just the fact that he is the most lovable character, but I feel more strongly about this dog's happiness than any other character in the series. He has already been through enough, and this stray dog deserves to end up on the Iron Throne, or at least close enough to it to be set for life. I cannot stress enough how much better the dog deserves. Though the scruffy puppy may not have a large part, between abuse, losing a loved one, and food scarcity, he has suffered as much as any of the human characters, all the while being a perfectly innocent good boy. While the characters compete for power, no one deserves happiness more than this dog — and if doesn't get it, I will riot. While I recognize that there are rarely happy endings in this story, if House of the Dragon kills off the dog, I will never forgive Ryan Condal.

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Did This Stray Dog Dirty

It's easy to get attached to animals, and this dog is no different. Though it's an important part of the series, watching the dragons tear each other apart makes me cringe. In Game of Thrones, the direwolves were some of my favorites, which caused enough pain, but there is one critical difference. Unlike the dragons or direwolves, this dog has no way to protect himself and suffers as a result. From his first introduction, the dog is mistreated. This sweet pup is shown alongside the villainous assassins sent after Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), as the Goldcloak and the ratcatcher known as Blood (Sam C. Wilson) and Cheese (Mark Stobbart) sneak into the castle using the dog as part of their disguise. He walks with the assassins through the tunnels and past Aegon and his friends, tail wagging all the way, only to be abused and abandoned before the end of the mission.

Despite his association with the worst crime in the series (so far), the dog does nothing wrong in the tragic scene. Actually, he is a victim as well, as the ratcatcher kicks him in anger, which rightfully sparked outrage from the fans (though no canine was hurt on the set). Because in House of the Dragon, murder happens, but there is no excuse for animal cruelty. That's just how it is; I don't make the rules. Unfortunately, brutality is common in the series, but it's especially heinous against the innocent mutt. Personally, I'm still waiting for this dog's sudden good fortune so House of the Dragon can finally make up for his woeful introduction.

'House of the Dragon' Continues to Fail Its Most Innocent Character

House of the Dragon does not entirely ignore the dog afterward, but he doesn't get much screentime. Still, the show proves him to be a loyal friend, making me love him even more. He next appears lying at the feet of the ratcatcher, who Aegon ordered hanged along with every other ratcatcher in the city. Though the ratcatcher was not the most loving master, the dog mourns him and is the only living creature to do so. His dedication and love is enough to make you cry. I certainly did. The poor pupper loyally stays by his owner's body until the dead are carted away, leaving him newly alone in a dangerous city.

Even then, things grow worse for the dog, who, at this point, deserves the world and more. As the smallfolk starve, brawling over whatever scraps of food they can get their hands on, there is nothing left for the poor stray, leaving him starving and alone. In all the ups and downs of the show, this stray dog has earned nothing but tragedy, and I'm sick of it. Westeros is a brutal place, but House of the Dragon had no business introducing a dog just to make us sad. They can kill off whoever they want, but just give me this one happy ending.

'House of the Dragon's Stray Dog Deserves a Rags-to-Riches Story

There are many class issues in House of the Dragon. While the series highlights the plight of the smallfolk, they cannot focus on too many characters, but this dog represents a piece of their struggle, getting the audience to feel for him with minimal screentime. There are few objectively good characters in this story, but the poor dog is one of them. Forget the Targaryens and give the dog on the Iron Throne — or, at the very least, end the story with a better life. I want to see him in a life of luxury next to whoever wins the Dance of the Dragons.

The trajectory from street dog to royalty would mirror the real story of Bobby, the four-legged actor in the series. Having been rescued from the streets of Cyprus, Bobby gained a loving home and soon started claiming roles, first appearing on-screen as Buddy in Cruella before becoming the most tragic character in House of the Dragon. Bobby went from stray to star, and his character on House of the Dragon should get the same arc! There is a lot of heartbreak ahead for us viewers as the war continues to rob us of our favorite characters, but I have to hope that even House of the Dragon can't be so cruel as to murder this good boy before the season ends.

