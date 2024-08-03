Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 7 of House of the Dragon.

Whilst Vermithor's torching of dozens of Targaryen bastards was perhaps the money shot of the last week's House of The Dragon episode, the scenes before it may be even more fascinating. Specifically, the scene between Rhaenyra and her dragonkeepers. Before leading the dragonseeds to Vermithor, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) loses all of her dragonkeepers, who have gone on strike in protest of Rhaenyra’s dragonseed plan, condemning it to her face. This could be a huge blow, as there are fewer people to help teach Ulf (Tom Bennett), Addam (Clinton Liberty), and Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew) to be expert dragonriders. But the more interesting reveal is the complex and layered way the dragonkeepers view the dragons. Not only does Rhaenyra's plan ignore tradition, but it also mistreats the dragons in the eyes of the dragonkeepers.

The Dragonkeepers Believe in Valyrian Histories and Propaganda

The dragonkeepers clearly believe in the old Valyrian histories that state that only certain people could ride the dragons, specifically those Valyrians born in dragonlord families. This means that other Valyrian families, such as the Velaryons and Celtigars, would not have the same ability. It's clear from their discussion with Rhaenyra that the dragonkeepers do not simply view the dragons as beasts but as gods and are dedicated to them. However, these are the same histories that Jace (Harry Collett) pointed out could be propaganda constructed to make the Targaryens appear closer to gods than men, and it is being contradicted right before everyone's eyes.

Much of what allows the Targaryens to do what they want — such as practice incest — is predicated on the belief that they are the only ones who can ride dragons and are, therefore, unique in some way. In Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin, we know that before the Dance of the Dragons, King Jaehaerys (Michael Carter) set in place the Doctrine of Exceptionalism that specifically states that Targaryens are exempt from being prosecuted for incest by the Faith of the Seven because of their bond with these dragons.

This highlights the power that the Targaryens held in these times. A power lost after the Dance of Dragons revealed the mortality of the Targaryens and their dragons. We already begin to see that when Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) marched Meleys' head through the streets of the city. In using dragonseeds, Rhaenyra has pulled back another layer of the myth of Targaryens. It seems like this was a step too far for the dragonkeepers, who could not accept this destruction of their fundamental beliefs.

Rhaenyra's Dragonseed Plan Goes Against Tradition

The dragonkeepers, like cult worshipers of Old Valyria, view the dragons as gods, calling them "sacred". They hold true to the traditional idea of noble lineage and birthright being the source of the Targaryen's magic connection with the great beasts. Essentially, as people who have committed their entire lives to the belief in the ways of Old Valyria, Rhaenyra's plan is an insult to their devotion. If bastards and non-Valyrians are allowed to approach these "sacred" dragons, then the position of dragonkeeper loses its status from a type of priest, turning them into stablehands more than holy men. But it is not only a selfish reason why the dragonkeepers hate Rhaenyra's plan.

The Dragonkeepers Do Not Believe the Dragons Should Be Used in Political Games

The dragonkeepers aren't just simply trying to protect their roles as devout worshipers. Rhaenyra's dragonkeeper states that these dragons are the "last magic of Old Valyria", arguing against the use of dragons in “man’s games”, as they put it. They clearly don’t like the idea of bastards becoming dragonriders, but it is the fact that this rejection of tradition is only occurring so that dragons can fight dragons in a war amongst kin that outrages them. This reveals how the dragonkeepers are not like other players in Westeros. They are not completely concerned with protecting their position and status — instead, their devotion to the dragons is selfless. Because of this, seeing someone use what they have devoted their life to as a toy or weapon would cause them to abandon their post.

Overall, the dragonkeepers are a complex and fascinating piece of lore within the House of the Dragon universe, and they do so much to heighten the awe one should have for the dragons even existing. Their commitment to something larger (quite literally) than themselves elevates them above the rest of the political gray we see throughout the show. It is unclear if we will see the dragonkeepers again. Have they gone to Kings Landing or simply left Westeros altogether, or will they come back to Rhaenyra eventually?

