The latest episode of House of the Dragon, "The Red Sowing," not only witnessed the trial and error of Rhaenyra's (Emma D’Arcy) dragonseed plan, but the ultimate success of Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew) and Ulf (Tom Bennett) claiming Vermithor and Silverwing as dragonriders. It also nailed the purpose of what the Dance of the Dragons means in the wider context of Westerosi history. With Rhaenyra’s plan, we come to see that the Targaryens are not gods as otherwise presented. Ser Steffon's (Anthony Flanagan) death, although tragic, begins to prove that dragons are not completely against the idea of someone who is not Targaryen or royal riding them.

We see that blood-right does not exist with the dragons, they do not believe noble lineage is what matters, and what this all serves is the wider purpose of House of the Dragon. We, and the people of Westeros, see that the Targaryens' power is an illusion, and they are no different from us. The Dance of the Dragons is not over, but this episode, as well as what we will come to see in future seasons, is the beginning of the end for House Targaryen.

Rhaenyra's Plan Shows the Targaryens Are Not Gods

Rhaenyra's intention of finding those with Targaryen ancestors, while a necessary risk to take to even the scales in this war, does have flaws, not the least of which is that it has already gotten a loyal knight and many innocents killed. The largest flaw is what it reveals about the Targaryens and their dragons. Neither are gods. The House does share a connection with the dragons, but it is not some power that they wield; it seems to be closer to luck whether the dragon accepts you or not. Addam (Clinton Liberty) clearly had no control over the situation when Seasmoke chose him, and neither Hugh nor Ulf was attempting to claim their dragons at that moment. They clearly felt a bond form, but before that moment, they all thought they were dragon dinner.

Even Alyn (Abubakar Salim) acknowledges that, while he is "of salt and sea," Addam is far more adventurous, implying the younger Hull's characteristics are closer to those of a Targaryen. Corlys (Steve Toussaint) claims Velaryons "are no dragon lords," yet it would appear it was Addam's attitude that made him a dragonrider more than anything else — something the dragons recognize and value more than blood, showing a softness in their emotional intelligence. Any vulnerability demonstrates to the people of Westeros that they do not have to worship the Targaryens or their dragons, and in these moments, the dragons reveal a large vulnerability in the Targaryen claim to power. Perhaps they should fear them, but challenges can be made.

The Dragonseeds Shatter the Targaryen Illusion of Power

A large portion of this week's episode was devoted to debating whether the Targaryen bastards should even be allowed to approach Vermithor. Most of Rhaenyra's council opposes it. Jace (Harry Collett) even breaks down in front of Rhaenyra because of how it could weaken his own claim to the throne. On the other hand, characters like Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) urge Rhaenyra that "the order of things has changed... why not embrace it?" Whilst Rhaenyra's egalitarian side wins out in the service of winning this war, it really does put a great deal of strain on the future of House Targaryen. In allowing bastards like Hugh and Ulf this kind of status, they shatter the Targaryen illusion of power.

If bastards can claim dragons, then perhaps one of these bastards has as much right to the throne as Jace, especially if they have larger dragons. As Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) said, this war has been "given to the dragons," and it is dragonriders who must now lead, showing favor for practical strength over everything else. However, in this case, it burns the Targaryen idea of a god-given birthright to the ground. Rhaenyra may win this war because of Ulf and Hugh, or even Addam, but what is to stop one of them from challenging Rhaenyra or even Jace one day? Hugh clearly expects some form of reward, having earlier told his wife they'd make her a lady if he claimed a dragon, so what limit will there be to his ambition now he possesses the second-largest dragon in all of Westeros? Ultimately, if there is no strength or value in a royal or 'official' lineage, Rhaenyra may have created a long-term issue for a short-term gain.

This is the overall purpose of the Dance of the Dagons. It is the beginning of the end for the Targaryen dynasty, as kin slays kin, dragons slay dragons, and in the end, people realize the Targaryens and their dragons are not gods, but “meat,” as Hugh Hammer points out. Viserys (Paddy Considine) knew this even at the beginning of Season 1, and this change in perception of both dragon and rider shatters a long-held illusion that House Targaryen has always fought to maintain.

