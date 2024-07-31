Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 7 of House of the Dragon with mild Fire & Blood spoilers.

The Big Picture The Greens may have two unrevealed dragons in their arsenal, including Dreamfyre, Helaena's dragon in House of the Dragon.

Helaena's potential involvement in battle with Dreamfyre would deviate from her Fire & Blood storyline.

Dreamfyre's appearance connects to a theory linking her to Daenerys' dragons in Game of Thrones.

Two new dragonriders may have entered the fold of the Dance of Dragons on the Blacks' side, but the tides of war aren't yet fully turned in their favor. In "The Red Sowing," this week's episode of House of the Dragon, the series introduces Vermithor and Silverwing, but the promo for next week's season finale sees the Greens bringing in two new dragons themselves, one of them being Dreamfyre, Helaena Targaryen's (Phia Saban) mount. Dreamfyre is one of the fiercest dragons in the Seven Kingdoms, and one that the fans have wanted to see in action for a long time. Her showing up in the series is a big departure from what is established in Fire & Blood, though. Are we finally going to see such an iconic beast in action?

Dreamfyre Is Helaena Targaryen’s Dragon, and a Fan Favorite

With Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragons in Game of Thrones becoming one of the fans' favorite elements in the series, House of the Dragon couldn't go wrong by introducing as many dragons as possible. In "The Red Sowing," Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) gives us two more, Vermithor and Silverwing, once she calls upon Targaryen bastards to try to claim them. The last shot in the episode sees her staring Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Vhagar away from Dragonstone, backed by the two new beasts and their new riders. But things may yet change, according to the promo for the season finale.

The Greens still have two dragons they haven't used. The first is Daeron's Tessarion, who is flying from Oldtown to King's Landing to join the war. The second, though, is one of the fans' most beloved dragons. Helaena's Dreamfyre is one of the fiercest dragons around, and hasn't joined the battle yet. She is considered one of the most beautiful dragons of all, with pale blue scales and silver markings, making her precisely the stuff of dreams - and fire. She showed up briefly in Season 1, when young Aemond (Leo Ashton) wanders into the Dragonpit after his relatives bully him for not having a dragon yet (little did they know). Dreamfyre, then riderless, shows up and lights up the Dragonpit tunnels with her fire, chasing the boy away.

Dreamfyre is also a fan-favorite because of how strong her bond with her riders is. Her first one, Rhaena Targaryen (an older Targaryen relative, not our Rhaena), flew Dreamfyre all around Westeros on her travels from east to west and back. As Rhaena's mount, Dreamfyre even spent a large time at Harrenhal. But, Dragons usually absorb some traits of their riders, and with Helaena, being the sensitive soul she is, Dreamfyre turned into a good-natured beast and one that fiercely defends her rider. Helaena might be a skilled dragonrider, or at least someone who has no issues riding her dragon, but Aemond's request for her to join the war feels very out of character for her.

Dreamfyre Showing up in ‘House of the Dragon’ Could Significantly Alter Helaena’s Role From ‘Fire & Blood’

As skilled as Helaena is as a dragonrider and as strong as her bond with Dreamfyre, we still haven't seen the duo in action. She is asked to fly Dreamfyre into battle by Aemond, but that doesn't really align with her character. Helaena is one of the few blameless people in the whole series, and someone who has lost too much in a conflict that she never had any part in. Her flying Dreamfyre into battle is really difficult to imagine. Right now, though, it seems like it's the fans' best hope of actually seeing this magnificent dragon in action, even if it means a radical departure from Helaena's original storyline in Fire & Blood.

At this time in the book, Helaena is going through hell. She and Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) have endured something unimaginable with the assassination of their son, young Jaehaerys, in the whole Blood (Sam C. Wilson) and Cheese (Mark Stobbart) affair seen in the Season 2 premiere, "A Son for a Son." She may seem like she is over it, going to the Sept with her mother, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), and minding her own business with her insect collection, but it's hard to imagine what goes on behind what she shows the world. In Fire & Blood, Helaena sinks into depression after the death of Jaehaerys. She leaves her other children to be cared for by Alicent, and pretty much severs ties with Aegon. Her dragonriding skills are also severely affected, and she never flies Dreamfyre again.

Helaena is one of the greatest victims of the whole Dance of Dragons, an innocent and kind-hearted person who is pushed to the brink, losing everything because of other people's quarrels. All this is reflected in Dreamfyre's personality during their time together. Eventually, Helaena sinks further into depression and madness especially after the death of her other son, young Maelor. In House of the Dragon, though, young Maelor doesn't exist (or at least hasn't been introduced yet), so Helaena's fate has already been altered. Regardless, sending a mother who has just lost her child into battle doesn't seem like a wise choice on Aemond's part — which is typical of him.

Dreamfyre Is Also Part of a Theory About Daenerys Targaryen Later On

Dreamfyre is a gorgeous and sensitive dragon, which is already enough to justify why fans like her so much, but there is more to it. In Fire & Blood, a theory about Dreamfyre connects her all the way to Game of Thrones and Daenerys' dragons — Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion. A friend of Rhaena Targaryen's called Elissa Farman eventually steals three eggs laid by Dreamfyre during the reign of King Jaehaerys (Michael Carter). She sets sail for Braavos and sells the eggs to the Sea Lord as a way of financing her own adventures around the world, and the eggs are eventually lost and petrified. A theory says that those are the eggs Magister Ilyrio Mopatis (Roger Allam) presents Daenerys as a wedding gift when she marries Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) in Pentos.

Getting a better look at Dreamfyre in House of the Dragon could either confirm or deny this theory. In Season 1, she looks a lot like Daenerys' dragons, which got fans talking about it. But so does Addam of Hull's (Clinton Liberty) dragon, Seasmoke, so Dany's dragons may have had their parentage altered in the series. However, when Rhaenyra sends our Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell) to the Eyrie, she tasks her with protecting four dragon eggs, which all have the colors of Dany's dragons and Dreamfyre. Those four eggs have been the subject of some controversy, with the episode's director confirming they are Daenerys' eggs, but series creator Ryan Condal later denying it. Having Dreamfyre show up might help put this matter to bed if we learn more about her egg clutches.

