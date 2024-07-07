Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2.

The Big Picture Dyana's return in House of the Dragon Season 2 could lead to unforeseen consequences for King Aegon's rule.

Dyana's experience with Aegon's cruelty and Alicent's inaction highlight the patriarchal system in Westeros.

The series is focusing more on the smallfolk, showcasing their power and potential impact on the Targaryen civil war.

Between the proper introduction of Ulf the White and Prince Aemond's (Ewan Mitchell) subsequent humiliation at the hands of his brother, there's plenty of drama that goes down during the tavern scene in this week's episode of House of the Dragon. Showrunner Ryan Condal's decision to dwell on the seedy underbelly of King's Landing exposes audiences to the decrepit reality living underneath the series' royal players, showcasing a boisterous crowd of tired, ragged faces, but this sequence also sees the return of one of House of the Dragon's most important minor characters from Season 1. This surprising inclusion could spell trouble for the future of King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), however, as the character featured is none other than Dyana (Maddie Evans), the serving girl Aegon sexually assaulted towards the end of Season 1.

Appearing moments before Ulf describes his alleged Targaryen lineage, Dyana shows up briefly in the episode as a server at the tavern, quickly filling up drinks for Ulf and his friends before hurrying offscreen. In contrast to the loud, lively atmosphere of the bustling establishment, this House of the Dragon Season 1 character's presence is largely understated, with no lines of dialogue or central actions to firmly root her in the scene. Yet, in a cruel twist of irony, Dyana also serves King Aegon when he and his friends make their dramatic entrance into the tavern, looking visibly uncomfortable as she is forced to wait on the man who once violated her safety. And while Dyana is fortunate enough not to be noticed by Aegon as the king drowns himself in wine, her return could lead to unforeseen consequences for her former tormentor's already troubled rule.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

Who Is Dyana in 'House of the Dragon'?

For those who don't remember, Dyana first appeared in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 8, "The Lord of the Tides," as a young servant working for the royal family in the Red Keep. A member of the castle staff who both supplied wine to then-prince Aegon and took care of domestic tasks like dressing his children with then-princess Halaena Targaryen (Phia Saban), Dyana's place in House of the Dragon's story is unfortunately a tragic one. Informing Ser Erryk (Elliot Tittensor) of her experience with Aegon in his private chambers, Dyana soon stands before Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and confesses her son's horrible crime. To Alicent's credit, the Queen claims to believe Dyana, but she doesn't hesitate to subsequently buy Dyana's silence.

Presenting Dyana with a pouch of gold and a cup of birth control tea, Alicent terrifies Dyana by describing how others in the castle would blame her for the assault, dismissing the hurting girl with a cold expression and undoubtedly leaving Dyana scarred by her experience. What's worse, Westeros's patriarchal system guarantees that Aegon gets off with nothing more than a scolding, and while Alicent likely couldn't have taken any serious action against her powerful son, Dyana isn't likely to forget what the royal family did to her. As someone who has borne personal witness to King Aegon's callousness and the Dowager Queen Alicent's inaction, the Red Keep's former servant has every reason to bear a grudge.

Dyana’s Knowledge of Aegon’s Cruelty Could Threaten the Young King’s Reign in 'House of the Dragon'

While Dyana doesn't appear to possess either title or status in Westeros's society, she does have something that can be equally dangerous--information. At a time when Aegon's murder of the ratcatchers in Episode 2 of House of the Dragon's current season has made his relationship with the smallfolk precarious, Dyana's re-emergence feels like an ill omen for the young king's reign. On the surface, she is a reminder of the human toll behind Aegon's insecurities, but her experience in the Red Keep could also serve as an example to undermine the magnanimous image Aegon's followers are attempting to create for him. As Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) points out at the end of Episode 2, Aegon's recklessness cost the lives of the smallfolk's fathers, sons, and brothers, so Dyana's story could turn Westeros's commoners against the Greens.

The series is certainly not giving Dyana a break. As though one instance of assault wasn't enough, she is also harassed while serving drinks to Ulf's friends, and just as how Aegon excuses his own assault of Dyana to Alicent when she confronts him, the man who slaps Dyana in House of the Dragon's latest episode claims it was all for fun. Coupled with the fact that Aegon is in the same tavern as one of his victims without sparing her so much as a passing glance, Dyana has more reason than ever to be embittered over her low station in life. Moreover, her status as a member of the smallfolk may make it seem like she's powerless, but House of the Dragon is slowly demonstrating the power of Westeros's lower class.

‘House of the Dragon’ Is Beginning To Make the Smallfolk Feel Important

Both House of the Dragon and its predecessor, Game of Thrones, focus almost exclusively on the drama of Westeros's most noble houses as they struggle to conquer the Iron Throne, but House of the Dragon Season 2 is beginning to upend the typical focus of both shows by featuring more prominent members of the smallfolk. The inclusion of both Hugh the Hammer and Ulf the White in Season 2's first episodes hints at the pair's importance to the Targaryens' imminent civil war, while the small council's concern over Rhaenys's (Eve Best) massacre at Aegon's coronation betrays their fear of a revolt. In both instances, the smallfolk are beginning to rise from the edge of the audience's attention to take on a more central role in the Dance of the Dragons.

As this rise takes place, Aegon and his Greens have never been so oblivious. Aegon's decision to go drinking with the smallfolk reveals how ignorant he is of the possible dangers such an action could bring, but House of the Dragon has already demonstrated the very real consequences of underestimating members of its lowborn class. In particular, Mysaria's (Sonoya Mizuno) resurgence in Season 2 reveals the consequences of the Greens' own thoughtless actions towards the smallfolk. After destroying the White Worm's home at the end of Season 1, Mysaria's rage compels her to align herself with Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), an alliance which is responsible for thwarting the Greens' most recent assassination attempt on Westeros's true queen. If Mysaria were to get her hands on Dyana's story, it's likely Aegon could soon face an attack from enemies within his own walls.

Regardless of whether Dyana's return amounts to something as dramatic as rebellion, however, the character's appearance in House of the Dragon's latest episode is still surprising. As the subject of Aegon's inexcusable cruelty during Season 1, Dyana possesses a unique insight into just how evil the current occupant of the Iron Throne can be, and her resurgence connects to House of the Dragon's greater focus on the power of the smallfolk throughout King's Landing. While there's no certainty that the realm will believe Dyana's bitter story, hopefully, the character will survive the war to come and last long enough to find her own happy ending.

House of the Dragon is currently streaming on Max. New episodes air every Sunday night.

