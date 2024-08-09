Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale.

The ensemble cast of HBO's House of the Dragon is one of the primary drivers of the show's success, with some of the most talented actors in the field today. Matt Smith has been utterly unimpeachable as Daemon Targaryen, a far cry from his days on Doctor Who. Eve Best has lived up to her name with her unparalleled performance as Rhaenys, a proud, courageous, and tragic figure in Westerosi history. Even Tom Glynn-Carney shocked audiences with his portrayal of Aegon II, bringing humanity and sympathy to the deeply flawed character. But for all the incredible acting in the series, nothing compares to the lightning in a bottle that is captured whenever Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke share a scene.

Among other combinations of characters in the series, scenes with Rhaenyra and Alicent stand out for being so thoroughly engaging, emotional, and personal — due in large part to the on-screen chemistry between D'Arcy and Cooke. The two individually phenomenal actors always escalate to another level when paired with each other, playing characters that carry years of history and heartache between them both. Though they have incredible scenes with other actors, D'Arcy and Cooke's tone of familiarity and comfort with one another make them the perfect scene partners, capable of portraying the complicated relationship between Rhaenyra and Alicent with poignant realism and depth of emotion. One of the core narrative frameworks of the series is the bittersweet relationship between the two childhood friends, so even as Season 2 stumbled with its approach to this storyline, Cooke and D'Arcy continue to bring their acting A-game every time they share a screen.

Alicent and Rhaenyra's Relationship in 'House of the Dragon' Is Changed From the Book

The show's adaptation of Rhaenyra and Alicent's relationship is drastically different from the original book, Fire & Blood, but it's a change that tremendously improves the story. In George R. R. Martin's book, Alicent is significantly older than Rhaenyra, with clear influences from the traditional evil stepmother in classic fairy tales. However, in the series, the two women are introduced as childhood best friends, earnest and devoted companions at a young age. The closeness of the childhood connection between Alicent and Rhaenyra adds depth and complexity to both characters, making their eventual conflict significantly more tragic. The first half of Season 1 featured Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra and Emily Carey as Alicent, two standout performances that served as the foundation for the characters, establishing the amount of love and history that they shared. Alcock and Carey portrayed youthful friendship and rivalry with such endearing charm that their older counterparts had large shoes to fill — which, of course, they accomplished.

D'Arcy and Cooke stepped into the spotlight after the midway timejump of Season 1, cutting forward 10 years in Rhaenyra and Alicent's relationship, with introductions that set an exciting tone for the rest of the series. When D'Arcy and Cooke take over as the characters, they look and feel like their younger counterparts, but with their own distinct flair. Their very first scene takes place moments after Rhaenyra gives birth to her third son. Alicent immediately asks to see the child without a moment's delay, and it immediately sets a tenuous tone between the two women. D'Arcy and Cooke immediately impress during their introductions, conveying years of history between their two characters while also highlighting how they've changed and grown over the years; Rhaenyra is as fiery and defiant as ever but has also begun to show a gentler side in motherhood, while Alicent has grown into her power, maintaining her serene calm while also wielding the power of the crown more readily. This introductory scene highlights the incredible versatility the actors would continue to demonstrate, as D'Arcy's visceral and exhausting birth performance is a striking contrast to Cooke's subtle display of dominance and power. As the series progresses, the two actors express a full range of emotions, from subtle to grandiose scale, in some of their best scenes with one another.

Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke Complement Each Other Perfectly

Alicent and Rhaenyra's relationship is one of the core narrative threads in the series, as the two share the most history out of anyone in the show. The characters do have other important relationships — Rhaenyra with Daemon, Alicent with her father Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), both of them with their children — but the pair of childhood best friends that share some of the most intimate and complicated moments. Complicated is the word of the day in this situation, as Alicent and Rhaenyra's relationship includes everything from friendship and love to betrayal and heartache, to anger and jealousy. Cooke and D'Arcy's performances realistically convey the intimate history built by different actors, picking up where their younger counterparts began and adding more nuance and depth to the characters.

D'Arcy and Cooke's acting styles are perfectly complementary to each other in their scenes, as the two actors masterfully share the spotlight in their quieter moments and their most brazen. After Aemond (Leo Ashton) is blinded in one eye, the confrontation between Rhaenyra and Alicent allows D'Arcy and Cooke to show the anger and rage that the characters often have to keep subdued. The outburst of emotion is one of the most cathartic and vindicating moments of that season, directly contrasting with some of the more subtle moments between the two characters. Later on, in Season 2, Rhaenyra sneaks into King's Landing for a clandestine meeting with Alicent. As the two share a whispered conversation within the sept, the two demonstrate subtlety and restraint while still portraying deep levels of emotion in what's spoken and what goes unsaid.

The already exceptional performing chemistry between the two is made even more memorable because of the high-quality styling of the two characters. The deliberate and intentional color blocking of each faction — the Greens and the Blacks — not only makes it easy to delineate each faction, but also to tell a visual story. There is a stunning visual contrast between Rhaenyra's platinum blonde hair and Alicent's deep red curls, features further highlighted by their symbolic green and black garb. Not only do Alicent and Rhaenyra serve as narrative and personal foils, but also as visual ones; the aesthetic design of their wardrobe, hair, and House regalia all hold narrative-defining symbolism for the two characters. Alicent's choice of green over black declares her ultimate allegiance to her family rather than Rhaenyra's; Rhaenyra's black and red allude to Targaryen traditions to ensure the most validity to her claim. Rhaenyra's clothing is also comprised of more angular angles and silhouettes, emblematic of the image of a fierce and powerful queen — an image cultivated to protect her claim and her authority in the face of disrespect. In contrast, Alicent's dresses often have soft, lilting curves and sloping necklines, drawing more upon the feminine and maternal imagery of other literary characters, like Shakespeare's Ophelia.

Rhaenyra and Alicent's Friendship Is the First Tragedy of the War

One of the great tragedies of House of the Dragon's second season is the reduced number of scenes featuring D'Arcy and Cooke together. After their meeting in the sept, Alicent and Rhaenyra meet one more time during the season finale, "The Queen Who Ever Was," and it's an emotionally charged interaction. Where so many of their previous scenes depended on the unspoken truths hidden between the lines, their conversation in the finale is heartbreakingly honest and vulnerable, as Alicent effectively admits her defeat and mistakes while Rhaenyra is forced to maintain her responsibility for her duty.

Even though their relationship was one of the foundational dynamics in House of the Dragon, the series ultimately needs to shift away from centering Rhaenyra and Alicent's story in favor of the broader picture. It's difficult to steer away from Cooke and D'Arcy, whose scenes together are so beautifully shot and emotionally compelling, but it's time to see Rhaenyra and Alicent continue to grow and evolve. As Rhaenyra ascends to more power in her endeavor to claim the Iron Throne, Alicent has drastically lost her power and influence in King's Landing. Though the fracturing of their relationship was one of the catalysts of the war, the spirit of conflict bled into their children as well, ensuring that the Dance of the Dragons brought everyone into the fold. Fortunately, even if Alicent and Rhaenyra are no longer the centerpiece of the series, audiences can trust that Cooke and D'Arcy are always ready to bring the complex emotion and nuance between the two characters every second they have on-screen.

House of the Dragon is streaming now on Max.

