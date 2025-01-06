Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2.

After plunging the kingdom of Westeros into war, a lot was left open at the end of Season 2 of House of the Dragon. Not only were the Blacks and the Greens opposing each other, but there was more than enough infighting to help the two sides of House Targaryen tear themselves apart. At the center of the war is Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), the firstborn child of the late king Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). After watching her throne get usurped by her half-brother Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), she is forced to fight for her crown in a war of attrition that leaves both sides of the war bloodied and beaten.

At her side is her uncle and husband (typical House Targaryen stuff), Daemon (Matt Smith), and on the other side of the aisle supporting her opponent is her childhood-best-friend-turned-step-mother Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). Season 2 threw both of these relationships in sharp relief. Once her strongest ally, Daemon spends much of Season 2 seemingly struggling with the authority his niece now has and considering overthrowing her to make his own claim. The season ends with reconciliation, but we're not so sure how long that will last. Meanwhile, supporting her enemy is Alicent, who has spent most of the season losing more and more power and agency. By the end of the season, the once proud queen returns to her friend's side to offer up the throne in exchange for mercy for herself and her daughter, apparently having given up on her sons.

We spoke with D'Arcy about Season 2 of House of the Dragon a few weeks ago to get a temperature check with them about the best parts of the series. They spoke about the scene they were most proud of filming from the show. They also discussed their enjoyment of filming scenes with Olivia Cooke and the dynamic between Alicent and Rhaenyra. On top of that, D'Arcy broke down filming that contentious argument Rhaenyra had with Daemon in the early part of the season and how it was to improvise with Smith. They also speak about whether they think Rhaenyra can properly trust her uncle again after this season. According to D'Arcy, who was excited to get back to filming, they had not yet seen the scripts for Season 3 at the time of our interview, but that House of the Dragon production is set to start early this year.

Emma D'Arcy Talks Reuniting With Olivia Cooke on Screen and the Scene They're Most Proud To See on Screen

"When I was watching the series, I was so struck by how extremely lonely Alicent must be."