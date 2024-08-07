Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale.

House of the Dragon Season 2 took leaps forward in the war between Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), building tension as the Targaryen rivalry spreads beyond the broken royal family and throughout Westeros. Capitalizing on Game of Thrones' bloody reputation, House of the Dragon offers battles, betrayals, and gruesome deaths, but Season 2 is only the beginning of the war. Season 2's final episode, "The Queen Who Ever Was," may not have had any large-scale battles or major deaths. However, it concludes with the culmination of the characters' diplomatic endeavors, promising a volatile Season 3. The finale develops the story, increasing the anticipation for what is to come as the characters take steps in their emotional and physical journeys.

As armies converge and secret deals are made, House of the Dragon Season 2 leaves the Seven Kingdoms in a precarious situation. Between Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra's reunion and Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) difficult choice, the episode focuses on emotional development over major turning points in the war. With cliffhangers, like Otto Hightower's (Rhys Ifans) imprisonment and Rhaena's (Phoebe Campbell) dragon encounter, House of the Dragon's Season 2 conclusion is eventful, leaving the audience guessing what will happen when the show inevitably returns.

What Happens Between Daemon and Rhaenyra?

Throughout Season 2, the Queen and her consort have been at odds. After sending assassins into the Red Keep and intensifying the war, Daemon disappears into the Riverlands to take Harrenhal, but the ghosts of the haunted castle give him visions. Daemon's loyalty to Rhaenrya wavers as he considers ruling himself, creating further division between the couple. The Season 2 finale puts this storyline to rest as his final vision reveals to him the prophecy that motivates Rhaenyra's war. Daemon sees the White Walkers and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) from Game of Thrones, along with other ominous images that culminate in his wife sitting on the Iron Throne. This prophecy forces Daemon to accept his role in the larger Targaryen story.

Seeing the threat coming for Westeros (albeit not for roughly 200 years), Daemon acknowledges the need for unity and knows he is not the one to bring it. When Rhaenyra receives word from Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale) of a betrayal, she flies to Harrenhal herself to confront him, and there, Damon bends the knee to Rhaenyra, telling her what he learned and acknowledging her rule. Though Rhaenyra still feels the need to threaten Daemon over potentially leaving her again, he shows no signs of hesitation. The reconciliation between Rhaenyra and Daemon finally gives Rhaenyra the critical advantage she needs thanks to the army he's raised in the Riverlands.

Alicent and Rhaenyra Strike a Lethal Bargain

Alicent's story has been falling apart as she sees who her children truly are and realizes she will not do anything for the war she helped to begin. Sneaking out of King's Landing, she visits Rhaenyra on Dragonstone, hoping to reach a deal to spare her family and give Rhaenyra the Seven Kingdoms. Though Rhaenyra hesitates to trust her, the dowager queen offers King's Landing on a platter, a much better plan than the attack Rhaenyra was planning. However, things have gone too far for Rhaenyra to initiate a bloodless conquering. She gives Alicent a choice: a son for a son. Echoing the revenge Alicent herself called for in Season 1 when their children got into a fight that resulted in Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) losing an eye, Rhaenyra's price is the public death of Alicent's oldest child. Desperate for peace, Alicent agrees, and in exchange for Aegon's life, Rhaenyra promises to spare Alicent, Helaena, and Jaehaera.

This agreement sets up Rhaenrya's next steps, as Alicent tells her the time to come is in a few days (when Aemond and Vhagar are away). Alicent intends to return to King's Landing to play her role in handing Rhaenyra control of the castle, but the deal is already threatening to fall apart. Unknown to either woman, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) convinces Aegon that the safest thing for him is to leave King's Landing. Still recovering from his injuries during the Battle of Rook's Rest, Aegon is in bad shape, but he fears that Aemond will do worse given the chance, especially in his recent tantrum. Larys smuggles Aegon from the city with the plan to return when he has an easier path to the throne. With Rhaenyra's price, Aegon's departure puts Alicent's arrangement in jeopardy. Rhaenyra has already expressed mistrust in Alicent, so when she shows up and finds Aegon missing, she is sure to blame the former queen.

Helaena Reveals Her Vision of the Future

Thanks to the additional dragonriders Rhaenyra gained in the penultimate episode, Aemond resorts to desperation, trying to force Helaena (Phia Saban) to ride into battle on Dreamfyre. Not only is this part of what alienates his mother, but it allows Helaena to show off her powers. Though constantly underestimated, Helaena is a dreamer, knowing things she shouldn't, and her argument with Aemond reveals much about the future. She reveals that she is aware that Aemond attacked Aegon during the battle of Rook's Rest, causing his condition. But when Aemond threatens her, she goes further, telling him that Aegon will be king and Aemond will be swallowed by the Gods Eye.

Helaena is much more passive than her family, but this scene shows her to be powerful but in a different way. Unlike the others who fight for their own ambitions or justice, Helaena knows what will happen. Her conversation with Aemond leaves two important bits of information for the series to continue. First, Helaena knows that Aemond tried to kill Aegon. Though, so far, he has gotten away with it, this is the first time anyone has confronted Aemond with the truth, giving him more reason to fear. Additionally, the scene hints at what is ahead for the Greens, as Helaena's words suggest Aegon will ultimately see victory, though it looks impossible at the moment. Helaena's powers are no joke and will certainly be something to watch for as the series continues.

A New Dragon Emerges as Armies Converge

The finale may not include a battle, but it does move the players into position. The series brings the various armies from the North, the Riverlands, King's Landing, the Westerlands, and the Reach closer together, preparing the Dance of the Dragons to get even messier. Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) may be disillusioned with the war, but he leads the way to Harrenhal, where Aemond will join him. Yet a host of Rivermen led by Daemon are currently at the castle, threatening a collision. Meanwhile, the Lannister army comes from the Westerlands and has the same destination. The Northern graybeards Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor) has promised cross the Twins into the Riverlands as well, putting four separate armies in close proximity. These arrivals build anticipation for the fighting that is sure to result.

Yet another army has larger implications. Though their location is less clear, accompanying the Hightower is a previously unseen dragon. This is Tessarion, who Daeron, Aegon's youngest brother, rides. In the momentary glimpse, Tessarion's significance is easy to miss. But her presence with the Hightower army gives the Greens another dragon and suggests that the missing Targaryen prince will have a role going forward. Without going into spoiler territory, let's just say that Daeron and Tessarion have an important role to play, just like every other dragon and their rider.

There are other battlegrounds teased in House of the Dragon's Season 2 finale, which takes Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) to Essos, where he strikes a deal with the Triarchy. In exchange for giving them the Stepstones, islands between Westeros and Essos that are essential to the trade routes, the Triarchy agrees to help the Greens. After Lord Tyland impresses their admiral, Lohar (Abigail Thorn), in a mud fight, the Triarchy sets sail towards the Blacks' blockade in the Gullet, where Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) has just joined his fleet. With war now assured on land, at sea, and even in the skies, no one will be safe when the show returns.

'House of the Dragon's Season 2 Finale Sets Up More Twists for the Series

Of course, House of the Dragon has many more characters who get their own ending for the time being. The dragonseeds are left to learn the practice of riding a dragon, promised that if they serve well, they will be made knights. However, there is a growing dislike, specifically for Ulf (Tom Bennett), who does not know how to behave. Hugh (Kieran Bew), in particular, is made uncomfortable by Rhaenyra's plan of attack, which will harm innocent people. Though her plan changes, Hugh's hesitation and Ulf's ambition show the dragonseeds are not blindly loyal, as Rhaenyra hoped. Another significant ending is Corlys' confrontation with Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim). Shutting down Corlys' belated attempts to be a father, Alyn rejects him. Having outlived his children, Corlys' heir is unclear, and as he takes Alyn under his wing, he seems to have that fact in mind, but his past mistakes are not so easily fixed.

The last minutes provide even more cliffhangers for the audience to consider. Rhaena finds the dragon who is terrorizing the Vale. Having long desired a dragon, this may be her last chance, but Season 2 leaves Rhaena approaching the beast without confirming what happens next. Claiming a dragon is a dangerous business, as proved by the Red Sowing, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats. In another twist, Otto Hightower briefly appears, now imprisoned by a mysterious enemy. What will happen to Otto and Rhaena is unclear, and their stories are already different from what happens to the same characters in Fire & Blood, meaning there will be no answers until Season 3 premieres.

