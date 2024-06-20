Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 1.

Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) says just four words in House of the Dragon's Season 2 premiere. One might assume otherwise, given D'Arcy's expertly devastating performance, but one sentence — "I want Aemond Targaryen" — is all they need. D'Arcy's skills are no surprise after Season 1; after all, it's D'Arcy, the breakout performer behind HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series, who concludes the first season with one single, silent, and staggering shot. Rhaenyra, her back to the camera, doubles over after learning about her son Lucerys Velaryon's (Elliot Grihault) death. She barely stays upright through the full-body grief before turning to unleash a livid stare straight down the lens. Words aren't necessary to understand Rhaenyra's fevered despair.

Two years later, D'Arcy inherits Dragon's sophomore outing with an equally captivating extension of that mourning. It's a towering feat and an intimidating challenge; a silent character is one thing, but conveying the subtleties of unfathomable grief within said silence is another. Many people grieve Lucerys throughout Episode 1, but in a world comprised of characters ranging from morally gray to bankrupt, no one in Westeros is more acutely human than Rhaenyra, a heartbroken and haunted mother facing a parent's worst nightmare — and forced to confront what comes next. How do you process a world-shattering loss, protect your surviving family, and keep the realm from imploding? For once, prophecies and dragons don't matter. D'Arcy's performance humanizes the true cost of civil war: the weight of grief, something that's all-too familiar for everyone.

How Does ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Begin?

In many ways, House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 1 — titled "A Son for a Son" — is the calm before the irreconcilable storm. Up until those cataclysmic final minutes with Blood and Cheese, showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal's script establishes the moving chess pieces for upcoming events. Except, no one on Team Black can take action with Rhaenyra and her dragon searching for Lucerys. The First of Her Name, the Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar, and the First Men — the titles fall away. Rhaenyra is a mother first, the crown and kingdom meaningless; she can't proceed until she unequivocally knows her son is dead. She wears herself to shreds doing so, until a lone dragon wing and Lucerys's cloak wash ashore in a fishing net. And with closure, comes the loss of any hope.

"A Son for a Son" hands Emma D'Arcy the unenviable task of conveying immense emotions on a formidable scale. It wouldn't be easy even if they had prolific dialogue. Instead, D'Arcy embodies Rhaenrya's grief as something physically destructive. Those who know trauma understand how it ripples through the body. Losing her son is a soul-deep catastrophe that wreaks physical havoc on Rhaenyra. That visceral gravity is woven through D'Arcy's frame. Rhaenrya stands straight overlooking Storm's End, but not tall. Her hollowed eyes stare into a middle distance that's technically an endless abyss; Rhaenyra is worlds away. The character's grimy cheeks and unkempt hair attest to her anguish, but D'Arcy's electrifying face — all angles, agony, and micro-expressions — sells the effect. Rhaenyra Targaryen is sick and bone-weary even before finding Luke's remains.

Emma D’Arcy Makes Rhaenyra’s Grief Physical

Once Rhaenyra knows the truth, she must reckon with reality. The emotional dam she's kept restrained shatters. Grief annihilates her as she crumbles to her knees, her hands caressing Luke's clothes. She doesn't scream in agony, a choice that's all the more cutting for its honesty. D'Arcy's speechless sobs are gratifying only for their raw vulnerability; it feels like grief is exorcising Rhaenyra's soul. Lucerys is Rhaenyra's third consecutive trauma within days. He follows the deaths of her father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and her stillborn daughter, the latter lost in an excruciating miscarriage. Rhaenyra the human hasn't had time to doubly grieve before Lucerys, her kind little boy, dies during what should have been a safe diplomatic mission. What words could adequately express that despair?

There are rarely bright spots inside grief's well. Nevertheless, Rhaenyra's mourning isn't solitary. Her reunion with her firstborn, Prince Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett), starts off formally. Jacaerys approaches his mother like a soldier dutifully serving his monarch. A wordless Rhaenyra, who gathered herself with dull-eyed composure when she heard approaching footsteps, allows him the deference. Once his voice shatters with tears, she instantly folds him into her arms. Jace is a son who needs his mother, and Rhaenyra is a mother who needs her family. Grieving and comforting, they cling to one another. All Emma D'Arcy has to do is lift their fragile body and cradle their co-star's head.

Rhaenyra Is a Grieving Mother in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

The world doesn't pause for grief. No matter what, life's responsibilities spin on for the living. We force our bodies to keep going because we are, quite simply, required to move. In Rhaenyra's case, she wears a crown and commands armies. She returns to Dragonstone with a mechanical walk; her feet know where to go even if the rest of her lies shattered. Face stained red and eyes bloodshot, she waits out the war council's updates before dismissing objective strategy with a minute head shake. Rhaenyra's single sentence – her demanding Aemond's head — emerges like four gut-punches. Closure hasn't redirected her trauma into any purpose except a mother's justice. And even though Rhaenyra is fueled by distilled vengeance fire, she's depleted.

Do those four words mean Rhaenyra orders Blood and Cheese? No. Her husband, the restless Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), takes his wife's agonized statement as permission to act. Whether she wants to kill Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), which one could fairly assume from a Targaryen, or invoke whatever fair punishment Westeros could conceive, she's a parent lashing out against a cruel tragedy. Once Rhaenyra sacrifices Lucerys' cloak to the flames of their makeshift Targaryen funeral, her face fills with concentrated anger like wet cement poured into a mold. Her call for Aemond's head feels grief-stricken; going forward, everything is fury-provoked.

Emma D’Arcy’s Nuanced Performance Keeps Rhaenyra Human

No matter what her intentions are, Rhaenyra's four-word declaration acknowledges her darker side — a facet of her character House of the Dragon had little reason to explore until now. In the episode's aftershow, Emma D'Arcy calls Rhaenyra's statement a confession. Rhaenyra meets Daemon's eyes and acknowledges their shared vengeful impulses. Years ago, Rhaenyra declared that she and Daemon were "always meant to burn together." The flames of her youth, once extinguished, have roared back anew. But by structuring Rhaenyra's episodic arc around her grief, "A Son for a Son" never lets us forget what awoke her darker side — that Rhaenyra Targaryen is a human undone by sorrow. The result is sympathetic and heartbreaking, exploring the fallout promised by Season 1's final shot and letting D'Arcy properly astonish through new avenues. Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen is a human being because Emma D'Arcy's spirit makes her one.

