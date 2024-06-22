The tensions are high from everything that unfolded in the House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere. Not only was Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) mourning the death of her son, but the character sees her sadness shift to a sudden urge for revenge, wanting Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) to pay the price for killing her child. Although her half-brother has his life spared by the end of Episode 1, the Blacks still have blood in their hands when another Targeryan is murdered in cold blood. As Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) uncovers that his male heir is no longer alive, he will be ready to declare war, and Episode 2 will be just the beginning of the dance of the dragons. Ahead of the new episode's release, here is when you can watch on TV and streaming.

Is 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 2 Premiering on TV?

Image via HBO

Yes, the latest episode of Season 2 will air on HBO on Sunday, June 23 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET in the US. As of last week, this will be the official day and time slot for House of the Dragon until the finale airs in August.

Is 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 2 Streaming Online?

Image via HBO

Max subscribers will also get the chance to watch Episode 2 in real-time through the streaming platform. As soon as the episode is done airing, it will automatically be available on Max, granting people the opportunity to catch up before Episode 3 is out.

Can You Stream 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 2 Without Max?

Image via HBO

There are only two ways to watch House of the Dragon Season 2, which is through HBO on TV and through HBO's official streaming platform, Max. If you aren't subscribed to the streaming service, you'll have to create an account in order to keep up with the dance of the dragons. There are several plans to consider, and below is a full breakdown of what is included in each of the options and how much they cost:

Plans What is included? Price With Ads Unlimited, ad-supported access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution. $9.99 per month Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution.

Download up to 30 titles to watch on the go. $15.99 per month Ultimate Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

4 devices can use the same account at a time.

4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 resolution on selected broadcasts.

Download up to 100 titles to watch on the go. $19.99 per month

After the tragic events of Episode 1, which ended with the death of Aegon's firstborn, the battle to secure the Iron Throne will officially begin in Episode 2. In a trailer released recently, the king is seen filled with rage over the Blacks' retaliation and is determined to seek vengeance through war. As Rhaenyra finds out that Aemond remains alive and that six-year-old Jaehaerys was killed instead, she becomes furious and blames Damon for weakening her chances to claim her birthright as Viserys' heir. After all, the Blacks had ample support because Lucerys was murdered in cold blood. Damon's order for Blood and Cheese to get rid of "a son for a son" didn't align with Rhaenyra's wish at the beginning of the episode, leading to more havoc than justice.

The trailer also shows Aemond and Sir Criston Cole, who has been appointed as Lord Commander, plotting against the Blacks. During a conversation, the Greens share that they don't expect to rely on dragons alone to win the battle, but rather get further assistance from soldiers willing to join the fight. Rhaenyra also discusses tactics with her allies, and comes up with alternate ways to get the upper hand in this messy conflict.

What's the 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Episode Schedule?

Image via HBO

Season 2 will have eight episodes which will be released weekly. The first episode premiered last Sunday, so there are still seven more to look forward to in the coming weeks. Below is a complete schedule for when each episode will premiere on HBO and Max.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 June 16, 2024 Episode 2 June 23, 2024 Episode 3 June 30, 2024 Episode 4 July 7, 2024 Episode 5 July 14, 2024 Episode 6 July 21, 2024 Episode 7 July 28, 2024 Episode 8 August 4, 2024

