The Big Picture Lucerys' death has sparked retaliation from the Blacks, pushing the realm to the brink of war.

The trailer for next week's episode shows escalating tensions and strategic moves towards war.

Changes in character relationships, like Alicent's with Cole, offer new dynamics amid intense drama.

When the Greens inadvertently sent the realm spiraling into civil war, Prince Aemond's (Ewan Mitchell) misadventure over the skies of Storm's End ended with his nephew's death - albeit mistakenly. It was clear that the Blacks would retaliate with a vengeance, and retaliate they did. The second season of the popular Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, premiered last night with an episode titled, "A Son for a Son," and therein Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) demanded the life of her step-brother, Aemond, as retribution for her son, Lucerys' (Elliot Grihault) death. Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), ever the fateful and dutiful Consort, initiates an assassination attempt on Aemond, which nosedives pretty fast.

Now we look ahead to what comes next, as the Greens reel from the death of six-year-old Prince Jaehaerys, at the hands of Blood (Sam C. Wilson) and Cheese (Mark Stobbart). Max has released the trailer for the show's next episode, and it features a terribly enraged King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) who declares war on the Blacks and sets the pieces moving for the Dance of the Dragons. The trailer also captures Rhaenyra's reaction to the assassination attempt, one which is clear she disapproves of. The trailer sees the pieces of war begin to move, as Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) pinpoints Harrenhal as a strategic staging base to win the coming war. While Aemond comes to the understanding that armies are equally valuable as dragons.

While the adventures of Blood and Cheese would continue to live in infamy in the annals of Westerosi history, the show's depiction varied from what those familiar with the books know. Speaking about the scene, showrunner Ryan Condal notes that time was a factor in the changes that occurred. "It was less about trying to top the book, it was just more about the practicality of where we were. As long as the period of history season one covered, it was still a compressed time period — the book covered 30-plus years, and we crunched it down to 20," Condal explains. He adds, "One of the side effects is you have Rhaenyra and Daemon’s children are much younger than they were in the book, as are Helaena and Aegon’s children. They haven’t been together long enough to have two generations of kids. So Maelor does not yet exist, and we only have the twins. So working from that place, we just wanted to try to make Blood and Cheese a visceral television sequence."

When Did That Relationship Start?

Among the many situations and plots the show's return offered, there in the midst of the chaos was Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) illicit relationship with Criston Cole. In the aftermath of her son's death, Queen Helaena (Phia Saban) walks in on her mother with her lover. Condal, while speaking to Collider, revealed just how long that relationship had been going on.

"Are they comfortable with each other? It feels very awkward there. They're literally talking about the weather. So, that's the thing, it's a brand-new relationship. We don't specifically get into, intentionally, when and where it started. Part of that is the fun of leaving it up to interpretation by the viewing audience. But it's certainly a new thing, a new romance. And the idea is that these two characters have this very stunted emotional development, particularly in the world of intimacy with a partner. Cole, because he's been a canned man his entire life in the order of the Kingsguard and his past sins with Rhaenyra and wearing that like a millstone around his neck."

House of the Dragon Season 2 is available to stream on Max in the U.S. with new episodes on Sundays. Watch the trailer above.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

Watch on Max