Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 3 of House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture Aegon's poor leadership and cruel behavior toward his family, especially Aemond, threatens his position as king in House of the Dragon Season 2.

In Season 2 Episode 3, Aegon mocks and bullies Aemond when he finds his brother at a brothel with the madame.

Aegon's neglect of duty and humiliation of Aemond may lead to a shift in Aemond's loyalty and a potential coup.

There were a lot of unknowns ahead of House of the Dragon Season 2, but if anything were clear, we’re returning to Westeros with a much less stable king than we began with back in Season 1. While he’d have your head for saying it, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) is not even half the king his father Viserys (Paddy Considine) was, and if you’re loyal to Team Black, he’s also a usurper to the throne.

Aegon was previously disinterested in the crown, content with traipsing around King’s Landing like the promiscuous scamp he is, but as the old saying goes, absolute power corrupts absolutely. The young king quickly took a liking to the position, and as we’ve seen so far this season, he has begun to tailor the staff to his liking. So far he’s demoted his tenured grandfather (Rhys Ifans) in favor of Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) as Hand to the King and flocked the Kingsguard with some of his best buds in favor of worthy candidates. He’s also mercilessly hung all the ratcatchers just to catch one, with hopes to convey the message that he is not a weak king, but that ship has already sailed. And yet, every act he’s made as King pales in comparison to the despicable way he treats his family, specifically his younger brother, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell).

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

Aegon Has Always Been Aemond’s Bully

From the moment they were old enough to wield swords, there has always been tension between the two Targaryens. Younger, shorter, and less experienced than his brother, Aemond (Leo Ashton) was the runt of the litter even among his younger nephews, Jacaerys (Leo Hart) and Lucerys (Harvey Sadler) Velaryon. But what really set Aemond out as the black sheep was that all the other children had a dragon except him. Without claim of what is essentially considered a Targaryen birthright, Aemond was ostracized and taunted as the easiest target of the young boys.

In one prank that surely hasn’t left his mind since the boys convinced Aemond that they had found a dragon for him. They lead him into the dragon pit and present him with “The Pink Dread” only for it to be a pig with paper wings and a saddle. The boys laugh and take off, leaving Aemond to face his “dragon” with a look of silent disgust. While it’s easy to say this prank was a group effort, Aegon (Ty Tennant) is clearly the ringleader. As the oldest of the bunch, Jace and Luke were simply following his lead, thinking it to be harmless fun. However, Aegon has always felt a pull towards antagonizing Aemond, and there’s no brotherly love in the act – simply cruelty.

Aegon’s Left a Scar That No Eyepatch Can Fix

Close

While Lucyerus is guilty of leaving Aemond with a physical wound, Aegon has cut much deeper emotionally. Episode 3, “The Burning Mill” sees Aegon neglect his duties as King in favor of getting drunk off wine and hitting up a brothel with his kingsguard. His plan to set one of his young squires up with brothel worker Madam Sylvi (Michelle Bonnard) becomes derailed when he finds Aemond lying with her.

Aegon cannot contain his excitement at stumbling upon his younger brother in such a delicate state, drunkenly stumbling and inserting himself between the two. He barks like a hound, tearing him down for still lying with his first after all the years since Aegon himself first forced him to the brothels. He can hardly control his laughter, and though no one dares to speak a word in the presence of their king, Aemond’s smoldering expression is enough to convey his thoughts. Aegon jests to his squire that Sylvi is “very much occupied,” but Aemond stands up and walks out, fully nude, claiming “one whore is as good as another.” The prince is wounded, but his departure is more of a power move than a retreat, proving he is not the same child Aegon bullied with ease.

Since losing his eye and gaining Vhagar, Aemond has spent years recrafting his image and training to be the absolute best, both on the field and in the war room. He’s been successful, but Aegon catching him with his defenses down hurtles Aemond right back to his younger self, the powerless boy without a dragon. While Aegon is used to getting away with antics like this, it’s not likely Aemond will let this particular humiliation pass as easily.

Aegon May Have Finally Crossed the Line

Image via HBO

Aegon has more than his fair share of enemies – he certainly doesn’t need another in his brother. Despite showing a much stronger aptitude for strategy and combat, with a genuine desire to sit upon the throne, Aemond has demonstrated respect for his older brother’s ascension. However, his belittling in front of Sylvi, while stripped of his eye patch and dignity, may signal a change in his loyalty. While Aemond most likely won’t be hopping sides over to Team Black, there’s a strong chance he may try for the crown.

Aemond has already left an indelible mark on his name after inadvertently murdering Lucerys, and he’s already a kinslayer (something he has begun to take in stride), so what’s one more relative? Of course, it would be high treason, but a coup would be a change for the better in Westeros. As expressed by Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and more recently by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) (who has since realized her little oopsie after Viserys' death), Aegon is a weak king with no care or respect for his people. Although he acts invincible, Aegon is well aware of his perception, as he has spent the majority of Season 2 thus far trying to strengthen his appearance, telling the small council, “I’m as fearsome as any of them,” only to be met by an unsettling silence.

To make matters worse, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) is spoon-feeding Aegon rumors that Alicent and Aemond are conspiring to rule. Whether there is any merit to Larys’ claims doesn’t matter as Aegon clings to his word and even promotes him to Master of Whispers. Filled with half-truths and dangerous ambition, Aegon will only grow more ornery as a king and a brother, meaning his crude behavior will continue to sour. Aegon is thirsting for war, but his reprehensible actions towards Aemond may usher in a battle far closer to home than he expects.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

New episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere Sundays on HBO in the U.S.

Watch on Max