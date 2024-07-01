The Big Picture Daemon Targaryen's complex character is further explored in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3.

Young Rhaenyra haunts Daemon's nightmares, forcing him to reflect on his past actions and choices.

Psychological horror adds depth to Daemon's character development at Harrenhal.

Daemon Targaryen, brilliantly portrayed by Matt Smith, is one of the most misunderstood characters in House of the Dragon. Right from the first season, his actions seem offensive, but when you really look into them, it seems like his heart is in the right place, a conflict that makes him one of the most interesting characters as well. He’s the one who lusts for blood and war but also crowns Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) himself as his queen, after the death of King Viserys. In the latest episode, Daemon has a vision at Harrenhal which brings in a cameo from younger Rhaenyra played by Milly Alcock. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, series co-creator Ryan Condal elaborates on what the vision meant.

After losing Rhaenyra’s trust in the second episode, Daemon leaves for Harrenhal, which is called the key to the Riverlands, though he finds himself taking the castle without much of a fight. Though he did face the horrors of the castle, as the lore goes Aegon the Conqueror burnt the castle with the help of his dragon Balerion thus making it a playground for all kinds of supernatural activity. Condal explained Daemon’s vision:

"Instead of warfare or dragons or images of horror, it was really more of him being haunted by these people who he had done wrong by in his past, particularly young Rhaenyra."

Young Rhaenyra Haunts Daemon's Nightmares

The dynamic between young Rhaenyra and Dameon was one of the most important aspects of the first season. From Daemon seducing her to taking her on that infamous night out, coupled with his distant behavior, and at times mistreatment of her, has all made for a turbulent, even fractured relationship. But Condal explains there’s more to it:

"That's the girl who took his claim, not elder Rhaenyra, played by Emma D'Arcy. It's that version of Rhaenyra that removed him as the heir to the throne, and then was named heir and took his claim. As you'll see his story at Harrenhal unfold, there is an element of Daemon having to reckon with his past and choices that he's made and things that he's done."

Putting Daemon through psychological horror is an interesting choice on the creators’ part. The audience is well versed in the fact that he can kill or scheme out of practically any situation he’s put in, but what happens when he has to confront his inner demons? Given Smith’s acting prowess and the great writing on the show, Daemon’s stay at Harrenhal is going to be quite insightful.

House of the Dragon drops a new episode every Sunday.

