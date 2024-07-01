Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 3 of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon Season 2 sees Westeros on the precipice of war, though a few try to prevent it. Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), Alicent (Olivia Cooke), and Rhaenys (Eve Best), three of the most powerful women in Westeros, wish to avoid the fast-approaching war. Rhaenyra and Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) both relentlessly claim the throne, but Aegon is ready for war, while Rhaenyra hesitates. Alicent's desire for a peaceful solution is seen through her urging her son to delay the bloodshed and negotiate with Rhaenyra. The search for peace comes to a head in Season 2, Episode 3, when Rhaenyra travels to King's Landing in search of a solution to the conflict. Advised by Rhaenys, Rhaenyra makes one last push to avoid war, finally reading the letter Alicent wrote after Lucerys' (Elliot Grihault) death in the Season 1 finale. Discovering Alicent feels similarly about the war, Rhaenyra seeks her out. Her trip is unofficial as she sneaks into a Sept in disguise to treat with Alicent, but the reunion does not disappoint.

This is Alicent and Rhaneyra's first meeting since Viserys' (Paddy Considine) death. In an emotional scene, the former friends interact as Rhaenyra tries to broker peace, and Alicent tries to convince her of Viserys' change of heart. Serving as the episode's final moments, this scene marks a shift for the characters as they must let go of their hope for peace and whatever remains of their friendship. This powerful interaction accomplishes several things simultaneously as it clears up Season 1's tragic miscommunication, sends Rhaenyra and Alicent's relationship into a new chapter, and kills any hope of avoiding war.

Alicent and Rhaenyra's Conversation Calls Back to Season 1

When Rhaenyra calls the Iron Throne her rightful inheritance, Alicent insists that Viserys changed his mind. Though Viserys upheld Rhaenyra's claim until his dying day, Rhaenyra doubts him as Alicent swears she tells the truth. Telling Rhaenyra of his last words, Alicent mentions him saying "Aegon" and "the prince that was promised to unite the realm." Rhaenyra, and Rhaenyra alone, recognizes these words from the Prophecy of Ice and Fire that Viserys fervently believed in. The prophecy came from Aegon the Conqueror, hence the confusion with Alicent's son, Aegon II. Rhaenyra clears up the miscommunication, telling Alicent the words are from a story about the first Targaryen King, but Alicent refuses to believe there was a misunderstanding.

Alicent has held on to this idea so tightly that she cannot abandon it now. In the weeks since Viserys' death, Alicent has told herself that her husband finally chose their son so many times that admitting she misunderstood his final words is too much for them to take. Alicent spent decades as the dutiful wife, and she convinced herself that she was still playing that role even as Westeros descended into war. While the truth being out is good, especially for Rhaenyra, who no longer has reason to doubt her father's love, it doesn't change anything. From the beginning, Alicent was the only one among the Greens who cared about Viserys' wishes. When she announced Viserys' final words to the council, they only acknowledged that they could move forward with their plans now, knowing Viserys would have approved, even though they made their schemes fully aware that he would not. Unfortunately, Alicent learning what Viserys was actually saying can do nothing to stop the war, even if Alicent believed it.

Alicent and Rhaenyra's Meeting Shows a Shift in Their Relationship

Alicent and Rhaenyra's added friendship is the best change in Season 1. The complex dynamic adds depth to the grudge that forms between them as they grow, and this reunion brings out the best in that. Though the last time they saw each other, the show hinted that they might reignite their friendship, that was before Viserys' death, and much has changed. With the sudden death of Rhaenyra's son Lucerys and Daemon's (Matt Smith) violent revenge killing Alicent's grandson, there is too much for them and their families to overcome. This scene examines Rhaenyra and Alicent's relationship after the horrors they endured because they can no longer interact as they once did.

Despite everything, Rhaenyra reminds Alicent of their former friendship, bringing up the tourney in the series premiere. As Rhaenyra discusses the men's eagerness for war, she connects the conversation to a major theme from the first season: the effect of the patriarchy. This is significant because it was those men and their quest for power that pulled Rhaenyra and Alicent apart in the first place. Regardless of what began their falling out, the years of resentment and two personal losses changed things. Despite their common goal, Rhaenyra and Alicent realize they cannot help each other. Though they are not antagonistic in the way they could have been, they cannot agree. Alicent tells Rhaenyra to leave before she is discovered, suggesting she would not sell Rhaenyra out. Even from a safe distance away, Alicent does not call for help, showing there is more than hatred left between them. Yet, Alicent and Rhaenyra's irrevocable differences shine through in this meeting, making them enemies now, as each is forced to accept the bloody war ahead of them.

Even Alicent and Rhaenyra Realize that Peace is Impossible

Though both fear the war, they find no way to make peace. Rhaenyra's visit is ultimately fruitless. As they talked, they realized that there was no way to satisfy both sides simply because they could not have a discussion without arguing. As Rhaenyra pleads with Alicent to realize that Viserys didn't change his mind, Alicent finally acknowledges that it's too late to stop it. Full of bitter resentment, anger, and lingering friendship, both have been holding on to a slim hope of reconciliation, which they finally let go of. Alicent is the first to realize that the war has gone too far to turn back now, walking away from Rhaenyra. Rhaenyra remains kneeling, mourning her failure as she accepts that war is inevitable. Rhaenyra and Alicent may be the last to recognize this truth, but now that the only people who were counseling peace lost hope, the restraint that held the war back is gone.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max in the U.S. with new episodes on Sundays.

