After the bloody duel in Episode 2, House of the Dragon Season 2 is even closer to igniting the dance of dragons. The Game of Thrones prequel is now centering on the dispute between the Blacks and Greens, as Rhaenyra (Emma Darcy) and Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) represent the leaders on both sides. The half-siblings are fighting over the iron throne, after Alicent (Olivia Cooke) crowned her son king upon misinterpreting her husband's dying wish. Now that both rulers have reasons to fight, especially since their sons were murdered, Episode 3 will see them strategizing before the big battle. In order to prep you for what is to come, here is what you need to know prior to watching the next episode premiering this weekend.

6 When Will 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 3 Be Streaming?

This week's House of the Dragon episode will premiere during its usual time slot on Sunday, June 30 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET in the US. Episode 3 will be available on TV through HBO and on streaming through Max. For those who aren't yet subscribers, plans vary between $9.99 and $19.99 per month. The cheapest option includes ads, whereas the priciest one gives unlimited, ad-free access to titles plus additional perks.

5 What Happened in Last Week's Episode of 'House of the Dragon'?

Last week's episode featured a heartbreaking bloodbath as Ser Arryk and Ser Erryk (both played by Luke Tittensor) dueled against each other. The twin knights have been inseparable since they were born, but given Aegon and Rhaenyra's dispute for the iron throne, they were forced to pick sides. Their fight to death in Rhaenyra's bed chambers was essentially instigated by Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), whose guilty conscience over Jaehaerys' murder forced him to attribute blame on Ser Arryk. The young prince was killed by Blood and Cheese in Episode 1, and his body is paraded in Westeros in Episode 2 to help the Greens gain supporters for their cause.

As Alicent and Helaena (Phia Saban) sat in a carriage next to the casket, displaying their grief, the public felt compassion for them and were quick to denounce Rhaenyra for killing an innocent boy. Yet, Aegon's rage and sadness over his son's murder lead him to commit reckless actions, killing innocent men and even trading his grandfather (Otto Hightower played by Rhys Ifans) for Cole as the right-hand man. Although the focus of Episode 2 was primarily on the Greens, viewers were also able to see Rhaenyra trying to remedy the situation by confronting Damon (Matt Smith) about his loyalty to her and coming up with a plan to prepare the Blacks for the imminent war.

4 Fan Reactions Ahead of 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 3

Despite being just two episodes in, Season 2 has garnered major responses from the public. Fans on X have shared their own takes on last week's events and their hopes for what is to come.

Dino's Reviews was fond of Episode 2, calling it excellent.

A fan account even made fun of Otto Hightower's decision to use Jaeharys' death to benefit the Greens, comparing his response to Kris Jenner's PR mentality.

A user named Joaqs predicts that Episode 3 will feature the first official battle of the season.

3 Watch the 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 3 Preview

The preview that came out earlier this week starts off with Rhaenys (Eve Best) and Rhaenyra having a conversation about how soon the purpose behind the war will be forgotten, as both sides find ways to get the upper hand in the conflict. With Aegon and Rhaenyra ready to fight off over the iron throne, Damon takes matters into his own hands, fighting elsewhere. The advantage that the Blacks have over the Greens is the dragons, since they still have access to eggs that have yet to hatch. Yet, both sides are weary of relying solely on dragons fighting each other. At the end of the preview, Baela (Bethany Antonia) is seen riding a dragon and holding a knife in her hand, ready to attack.

2 What's the 'House of the Dragon' Episode Schedule

Check out the complete schedule for House of the Dragon below:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 June 16, 2024 Episode 2 June 23, 2024 Episode 3 June 30, 2024 Episode 4 July 7, 2024 Episode 5 July 14, 2024 Episode 6 July 21, 2024 Episode 7 July 28, 2024 Episode 8 August 4, 2024

1 Other Shows Like 'House of the Dragon'

Given that it will take a while for the entire season to land on streaming, fans of the fantasy epic can always watch titles with a similar tone and feel while they catch up on new episodes of the Game of Thrones prequel. Here are some recommendations to keep you company in between House of the Dragon viewings.

