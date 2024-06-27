The Big Picture House of the Dragon Season 2 continues with new photos revealing key characters' dynamics.

Critics and audiences praise the show's bloody, chaotic storyline with high ratings.

Aemond Targaryen's role in Luke's death sparks debate, with actor Ewan Mitchell defending his character.

As the weekend draws near, Max has unveiled several new looks at their biggest show of the year, which is currently occupying the famous Sunday night HBO slot. The official House of the Dragon X account revealed new photos from Season 2, Episode 3, including Baela and Rhaena Targaryen, Rhaenyra and Rhaenys Targaryen, Larys Strong, and Alicent Hightower. The second season has gotten off to a hot start in the first two episodes, with the rightful Queen and Heir to the Throne Rhaenyra trying to decide how to deal with the death of her son Luke before Daemon decides for her.

Targaryen sisters Baela and Rhaena appear to be bonding in the new still, while Rhaenyra seems conflicted as she receive counsel from Rhaenys. Larys is on the prowl as usual and Alicent is looking over her shoulder with a shred of doubt in her eyes. As in typical Game of Thrones fashion, a war has begun based on lies and deceit, and will likely not end until both sides have no one left standing to arm themselves. House of the Dragon Season 2 has been a bloody, chaotic mess thus far, but critics and audiences can't stop raving about it with a 91% rating from the former and a 90% score from the latter on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ewan Mitchell Thinks Aemond Targaryen Is Completely Innocent

One of the biggest questions heading into House of the Dragon Season 2 was how was Rhaenyra going to respond to Aemond and Vhagar killing her son Luke? While Aemond did try to call Vhagar off at the last moment, he was still pestering Luke before and clearly had intentions of harming him, but Aemond actor Ewan Mitchell isn't so quick to fall on his sword. Mitchell thinks that because he doesn't have full control of Vhagar, that he can't be blamed for Luke's death, which isn't an excuse that anyone that isn't afraid of him would take at face value. It's nearly impossible to trust anyone in the Game of Thrones world, as all characters are generally out for themselves, but Aemond Targaryen is definitely one of the more slimy characters who are far from easy to root for.

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3 premieres this Sunday at 6 pm PST and 9 pm EST. Check out the new images above and stream the first two episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 now on Max.

