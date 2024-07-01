Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3.

The Big Picture In the third episode of House of the Dragon Season 2, the Targaryen civil war intensifies as both sides prepare for battle.

Aegon, influenced by his Whitecloak friends, plans to ride to war on dragonback, but is dissuaded by Larys Strong, who is granted the title of Master of Whisperers in return. Aegon and his friends then go out to party in King's Landing and humiliate Aemond, further escalating tensions between the brothers.

Rhaenys suggests that Rhaenyra reach out to Alicent to avoid further bloodshed. During their clandestine meeting, Rhaenyra realizes that Alicent misunderstood Viserys' final words about naming Aegon as king.

While its first two episodes wasted no time in plunging us back into the story, House of the Dragon Season 2 has clearly been teasing out the greater war ahead. The Dance of the Dragons, as told in George R.R. Martin's history of the Targaryens, Fire & Blood, will become one of the most notorious and deadly struggles in Westeros — rendered even more devastating, no doubt, by the fact that it plays out between kin. Before that happens, however, all the relevant pieces need to fall into place, but the precipice of war has proven no less compelling.

Episode 3 begins by introducing us to the Brackens and the Blackwoods, whose houses have been at odds for centuries. Their choosing opposite sides in the Dance — the Brackens have declared for Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), while the Blackwoods have pledged fealty to Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) — only gives them one more excuse to indulge their ancient grudge. Yet what seems like a harmless tussle between impressionable young rivals over a boundary line quickly gives way to the brutal, bloody aftermath of a battle, with countless bodies strewn across the field. It may seem somewhat heavy-handed, but it tells us everything we need to know about what's coming: this is a conflict from which no true winners will emerge, and the cost of victory will be much too high to even be considered a triumph.

The Greens Seek To Claim Territory in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 3

Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) is suiting up for his first small council meeting as Hand of the King, wearing both a new chain of linked golden hands and his Lord Commander finery, but his isn't the only promotion to make a note of; Aegon has named some of his most loyal buddies as men of the Kingsguard, many of whom are more content to lean around and shirk their duties instead of maintaining watch. A gaggle of slacking Whitecloaks is the last thing the new Hand can concern himself with, though; the stronghold in the Riverlands needs to be secured, particularly in the wake of the Battle of the Burning Mill at the beginning of the episode. Even if the Brackens did emerge somewhat victorious (albeit barely), the king’s forces are too scattered, with armies still needing to be assembled in order to be of any use. Criston declares that he will personally go to the Riverlands with a small scouting party rather than wait for greater numbers, insisting that speed, and by extension the element of surprise, will give them a bigger advantage to both join up with the Brackens and claim Harrenhal. No dragons allowed, though; Vhagar and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) need to remain to guard King's Landing.

Before riding out for the Riverlands, Criston apparently has time to cut his hair into a fairly unfortunate new 'do — but at least now, his terrible outsides match his insides, amirite? He's also greeted by an unexpected addition — Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox), Alicent's brother, who the dowager queen (Olivia Cooke) insists will accompany Criston into battle. The tension between the two men is impossible to overlook, particularly because Gwayne levies remarks at Criston about usurping Otto (Rhys Ifans) as Hand, as well as the Lord Commander's Dornish heritage. It wouldn't come as any big surprise if Gwayne happened to meet with some misfortune on the road, particularly because he's not interested in lying low on the way to the Riverlands. Why camp out in the woods when they can lay their head to rest in the closest inn? But Criston realizes that, as they stand around debating the necessity of subterfuge, they’ve left themselves exposed beneath the open sky. Sure enough, Baela (Bethany Antonia) and Moondancer are scouting themselves close by. While the young dragonrider doesn’t engage the knights directly per Rhaenyra's orders, only chasing them to the edge of the forest, she's able to not only confirm Criston's identity but allow Rhaenyra and her advisors to estimate the scout party's intended destination.

Image via HBO

Back at the Red Keep, Alicent and Helaena (Phia Saban) are reflecting on the loss of Jaehaerys, with Helaena admitting that perhaps she should be experiencing more grief after the death of a child, yet also pointing out that her situation is not unique, particularly as a parent. "Sadness is a condition of motherhood," Alicent muses, and one gets the feeling that she's speaking of her children as things stand now, rather than when they were babes. She's also much more tearful than Helaena is, but when Alicent's daughter offers her the forgiveness she's unconsciously been seeking, it takes her completely by surprise — because it's likely the very last place she expected to receive it.

Meanwhile, Aegon, rallied by his Whitecloak pals, is being dressed in a suit of Valyrian steel armor, intending to ride to war himself on dragonback. A few carefully chosen words from Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), however, manage to stay the king, and in return, Aegon grants him an official job title as the council's new Master of Whisperers. After that, the king and his cronies decide to make it a night on the town, descending on the Street of Silk to party and help deflower one of the knights' new squires. When they discover Aemond in a room, curled up in brothel madam Sylvi's (Michelle Bonnard) arms, a drunken Aegon aims to humiliate his younger brother in front of everyone. After a long, silent pause, Aemond climbs out of bed, refusing to hide his nakedness, and walks out of the room — but it seems this insult might carry an even harsher sting in the long run, especially as tensions only continue to build between brothers.

The Blacks Make a Final Attempt at Peace in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 3