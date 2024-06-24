The Big Picture Tension rises as alliances shift between Greens and Blacks in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3.

The Episode 3 trailer hints at the impending doom of House Targaryen as dragons may face off.

New episodes air weekly on Max.

There is a famous saying in Westeros attributed to the first Targaryen queen, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy). "When dragons flew to war… everything burned. I do not wish to rule over a kingdom of ash and bone." However, the realm's rightful ruler might have no other option than to unleash these nuclear mounts in the coming episodes of House of the Dragon as the new trailer for episode 3 reveals. The second episode in the prequel series' sophomore season premiered last night with the fallout of the botched Blood and Cheese assassination attempt felt by both the Greens and Blacks. The death of King Aegon II Targaryen's (Tom Glynn-Carney) firstborn son has him seething with rage, and demanding revenge. His half-sister, Rhaenyra, is equally not pleased with the death of Jaehaerys, causing a split with her strongest ally.

Now looking ahead to what comes next, the eternal voice of reason in the Targaryen family emerges in the trailer for episode 3. The Queen Who Never Was, Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) counsels her liege, Rhaenyra, suggesting that soon the reason why the war began will be lost to everyone involved as the impulse for destruction and savagery take hold. On the other side, Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) isn't keen on sitting around and waiting. He advises his brother the king to take the fight to the enemy, an advice Aegon gleefully accepts despite his mother's disapproving glare.

Rhaenyra still wants the Greens to bend the knee, and no one knows the whereabouts of the Rogue Prince, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith). In his absence, (not that he'd ever suggest caution) the Blacks war council suggests the introduction of dragons into the fray. The Queen, however, seems to have heeded her aunt's counsel, as she notes that dragons fighting dragons will invite the doom of their House.

The Dragons Are A Formidable Force - Use Them Wisely

The Dance of Dragons is officially the warring period in Westerosi history that began the fall of House Targaryen over the coming centuries. Both Rhaenys and Rhaenyra are right in their thinking to suggest caution, and perhaps, keep the fighting between armies on the field. However, the power of dragons is undeniable. As revealed in the season premiere, Vhagar alone patrols the skies of King's Landing to fend off any incoming dragon attack. Meleys' helps patrol the Gullet as the Velaryon fleet blockades King's Landing. Even without fighting one another, the dragons are playing significant roles in the conflict already. Let's we forget, it was a dragon on dragon interaction over the skies of Storm's End that triggered this conflict when Vhagar ripped to bits Arrax and Prince Lucerys (Elliot Grihault). The ability of dragons to obliterate scores of men in one powerful blast, however, means that in the end, reason will give way to impulse and the dragons will take aim at one another.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is available to stream on Max in the U.S. with new episodes on Sundays. Watch the trailer above.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

WATCH ON MAX