Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 3 of House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture The Dance of the Dragons civil war escalates with battles and factions taking sides.

The Brackens and Blackwoods engage in the first official battle, with the Brackens and Greens winning.

Rhaenyra's children are sent for safety, and her forces gain support from House Arryn while Aegon's forces grow.

House of the Dragon Season 2 has been building up to a battle. Already, both factions of the Targaryen royal family have suffered losses, but as each plots their next move, the fighting has been contained. But the tension is spread throughout the Seven Kingdoms, and the war has broken out, leaving Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to set their plans into action. As the Lords of Westeros take sides, the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons spreads beyond the Targaryen family, growing more bloody.

The Greens Win the Battle of the Burning Mill (Barely)

Season 2, Episode 3 opens with a dispute between the Brackens and the Blackwoods. The two families have been feuding long before the Dance, but as the Blackwoods declare for Rhaenyra and the Brackens for Aegon, the neighbors have yet another reason to fight. Though their confrontation in the episode began about the borders of their land, a common disagreement between them, it soon became about Rhaenyra and Aegon before becoming an all-out battle that left bodies littering the ground by the river. This conflict marks the first official battle of the Dance of the Dragons. During the fighting, Lord Samwell Blackwood was killed, but Lord Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) tells Aegon at their council meeting that the losses on both sides were so great that it is hardly a victory. Yet, if the Battle of the Burning Mill must be classified, the Brackens and the Greens came out ahead.

Blacks Send Family Away and Confirm House Arryn's Allegiance

With the recent events inside both the Red Keep and Dragonstone, neither castle is truly safe. So it's no wonder Rhaenyra wants to send her youngest children away. Her third son, Joffrey (Oscar Eskinazi), is headed for the Vale, where Jeyne Arryn promised an army in return for a dragon's protection. Taking his admittedly young dragon Tyraxes, Joffrey will be the Arryns' ward, gaining Rhaenyra their support. But Joffrey is not the only one she sends away. She sends her stepdaughter, Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell), and her youngest children, Aegon (the younger) and Viserys. She instructs Rhaena to write to Prince Reggio of Pentos, who she knew as a child, hoping that Rhaena, Aegon, and Viserys can shelter there until Westeros is safe. Though Rhaena is disappointed with her task, she is not only entrusted with the safety of the princes but with the future of the dragons as Rhaenyra sends four eggs along. This is a strategic move for Rhaenyra as she gains Arryn support, protects her children, and keeps the dragon eggs from her enemies.

Greens Are Raising Two Armies & Keep King's Landing Protected

The Green Council continues to make plans. As they discuss their next steps, Tyland suggests his brother's army, which is currently at Gold Tooth in the Westerlands, but Tyland assures Aegon they can be in the Riverlands in a few weeks, wanting to take Harrenhal. However, the Lannister army is not the only army Aegon has at his disposal. Ormund Hightower has left Oldtown, bringing soldiers to Aegon's cause. Jasper Wylde (Paul Kennedy) mentions that Aegon could deploy his brother Daeron, whose dragon, Tessarion, is near fighting age. They were in Old Town and are likely moving with Ormund's army. Aegon's forces are filling out with two armies to mobilize and another dragon ready for battle.

Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) rides out from King's Landing with a few trusted men, including Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox), Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) brother. On their way, they hope to turn the Crownland houses who are against them, beginning with House Rosby. As they gain allies, their numbers will grow. It is remarkably similar to Cole and Aemond's (Ewan Mitchell) plan from the premiere, but with the major exception that Vhagar stays behind. In fact, Cole's army has no dragon power, as Aegon was convinced not to ride out on Sunfyre either. This leaves King's Landing well-defended but opens Cole's army up to dragon attacks.

Baela Uncovers the Greens' Plans on Dragonback

Still scouting for Rhaenyra on her dragon Moondancer, Baela (Bethany Antonia) sees Cole and his army despite their attempts to keep to the cover. Baela has strict orders not to engage as Rhaenyra is still trying to avoid a war with dragons, but she chases them down, scaring them sufficiently. Yet the most important thing to come out of it is Rhaenyra and the Blacks' awareness of Cole's movements. Based on their path, they guess Cole's destination with time to react to it, giving them an advantage in the battle to come.

Daemon Takes Harrenhal for Rhaenyra

Aegon isn't the only one initiating battle, as Rhaenyra has sent Daemon (Matt Smith) to Harrenhal. Both sides have been focused on the Riverlands and Harrenhal in particular. After Rhaenyra and Daemon's argument in the previous episode, Daemon took Caraxes to the castle, intending to take it by dragonfire, but that turned out to be unnecessary. The castle seems empty when Daemon arrives, though he eventually finds the castellan, Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale), who kneels immediately, recognizing Rhaenyra as Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Though the head of the family, Larys (Matthew Needham), has aligned himself with Aegon, the castle's occupants dislike their Lord, blaming him for the death of his father, so they choose to defy him. Daemon accepts their fealty and plans to summon Grover Tully, the Lord Paramount of the Riverlands, to begin amassing an army at Harrenhal. However, the castle itself needs fortifications before Daemon can do too much. With this event, Daemon has not secured Riverland support, but he has taken the first step.

Aegon & Rhaenyra Both Gain Spymasters

Both the Greens and the Blacks gain something in Season 2, Episode 3. After Myaria (Sonoya Mizuno) returns to the castle with a warning about Arryk's (Luke Tittensor) assassination plan, she asks for a place in Rhaenyra's court, claiming that she wants to help because Rhaenyra is a better ruler than her brother and actually cares about her people. With a vast network of information, Mysaria is a powerful ally, and Rhaenyra grants her request, adding a new member to Team Black.

But, at the same time, Aegon gains a spy of his own. Larys has long been serving the Green cause with his mysterious secrets, but Aegon gives him an official place on the small council, making him the Master of Whisperers. Larys' ruthless methods will help Aegon, but he also has a sharp mind, being the one who dissuades Aegon from going to war on dragonback. The small council has lost its order since Otto (Rhys Ifans) left, and Larys' strategic presence can help with that.

Rhaenyra Makes a Last Plea for Peace and Fails

Rhaenyra has demonstrated restraint since war broke out, considering her moves carefully and prioritizing peace. However, her councilors want action. They want Rhaenyra to find a safe place to shelter while they make decisions, an idea they only suggest because of the rampant sexism in Westeros, but Rhaenyra will not consider it. They also want to press the Black's advantage of dragons, using the beasts to turn the Greens' biggest strongholds to their cause. However, still hoping for peace, Rhaenyra avoids using the dragons, recognizing the havoc a dragon war would cause and trying to avoid it at all costs.

Yet Rhaenyra's search for a peaceful solution is foiled. Counseled by Rhaenys (Eve Best), Rhaenyra seeks Alicent's help in ending the conflict, traveling to King's Landing and disguising herself as a Septa to blend in as she finds Alicent. Rhaenyra reaches the Queen Dowager as she worships. Making a last plea, the two former friends realize the divide is irrevocable. Though Rhaenyra sets straight Viserys' final words, Alicent refuses to accept the truth. Both Rhaenyra and Alicent realize that peace is impossible.

Who Wins This Week?

The race is close, with both getting a talented spy and experiencing some victories. The Blacks gain Harrenhal and learn of the Greens' plans, but the Greens have multiple armies ready to march. The Battle of the Burning Mill was a loss on both sides, but with the Blackwood Lord dead, it was more of a loss for the Blacks. This and their three different armies make the Greens the victors this week, though the Blacks will have an advantage if and when Cole's army strikes.

