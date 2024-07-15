The Big Picture Aegon II's tragic character in House of the Dragon is revealed as he feels weak and useless as king, pushed into a corner.

Aegon's decision to fly into battle was a result of his insecurities and feeling useless, exacerbated by his mother's harsh treatment.

Aemond's cunning nature contrasts against Aegon's lack of wisdom, showing that perhaps Aegon is not fit to rule the Seven Kingdoms.

Well into House of the Dragon Season 2, the usurper Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) has cemented himself as one of the more layered characters of the series. The actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about that problematic decision of riding Sunfyre into battle, even when it wasn’t the most logical decision. Up until this point, it wouldn’t be out of the question to assume Aegon isn’t well-suited for the crown. But in Episode 4, this is the context that adds weight to his decision to fly into the Battle of Rook’s Rest.

“He’d been a bit backed into a corner by all the things that have accumulated over time with being king where his worst fears and insecurities were coming into plain sight and becoming true," Glynn-Carney said. "He felt weak, and he was seen as weak, and kind of useless." The actor specifically pointed to the instance earlier in the episode when Aegon’s mother, Alicent (Olivia Cooke), takes all her frustrations and respective feelings of powerlessness out on her own son.

She all but says that Aegon is a fool and the best thing he can do is nothing and listen to smarter and more experienced men at the small council. Already made to feel useless after the devastating death of his son in the Blood and Cheese plot, this is a bridge too far for the crowned king.

Aegon Is a Tragic Character In ‘House of the Dragon’

Close

Untested in battle, flying to Rook's Rest was not the most intelligent decision for Aegon to make. He happens upon a heated dragon fight between Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Rhaenys (Eve Best), only to get a face full of dragon fire. But this is just another sad turn of events for the character. Alicent’s treatment of her son is unfair, bordering on cruel. She was the one who pushed him to the throne, even when he consistently made it clear he had no interest in the position. All he wanted was his mother’s love, and she is unable or even willing to oblige. Instead, he only gets her resentment because she is the one who wishes for power.

The only thing Aegon has left is his actions, but it unfortunately does not work in his favor. Like his father, Viserys (Paddy Considine), he is perhaps not the wisest choice to rule the Seven Kingdoms. Aemond proves to be much more cunning, and he demonstrates this when sacrificing his brother’s safety so he can cut down Rhaenys. As it stands now, Aegon feels the weight of his decision. Literally. With his Valyrian steel armor melted into his flesh, it would be a long time before he sits the Iron Throne again. Viewers can watch the ramifications of his intense episode when new episodes of House of the Dragon air on Max Sundays at 9 pm EST.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Distributor HBO

WATCH ON MAX